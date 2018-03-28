Sometimes they'll come to school with melon and ask students to be peeling it.

Do not waste your JAMB score!!!

The management of *Team tutors* (a.k.a mark booster) present *Total Anger against failure in post Utme*

Featuring:

*Surgical diagnosis of post Utme syllabus*

*Solving of likely questions*

*Highly experienced and smart tutors*

*Solving questions without calculator*

*Periodic mock exams*

Our last year records speak:

*Adebayo Tolupe: *83% Law UI*

*Daodu Betty* : *82%Medicine UI*

*Aremu Opeyimika* *:82% Medicine UI*

*Fatundimu miracle* : *80%*

*medicine OAU*

*Falola Adebayo:75%* *Medicine UI*

*Oriowo Abisola:75% LawUI*

*Adeshina Seyi :64% Dentistry UI*

*Oriowo Abisola: 75% Law UI*

And many more.....

Venue: *AbadinaUI,Ibadan*

Kick off day: *April 13th,2018*

*Decent accommodation available for distant students*..

Come, let us put you on our success story

For enquiries call: *07039412017*