The Twitter community has been buzzing ever since, with lots of tweets about the event but a number of them reminded Nigerians that the 24th was scheduled for the prestigious Headies Award. Known to be a symbol of rewarding creativity, passion and excellence in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry as this year happens to be the 12th edition of the event.

The Headies was scheduled to hold at the Eko Hotel Convention centre with at least 3 days of preparation to give an amazing event.

The announcement was made and the ball was rolling afterwards, only for the management of Eko Hotel and Suite to announce to the organizers that the scheduled date has been booked by the presidency to celebrate an occasion. The occasion date happened to fall on the setup date for the event.

The organizers had to adjust all their initial plans as this news came as a shock to the entire team, leading to a shift to a later date.

The 12th edition promises to be the best event ever experienced.









