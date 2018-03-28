₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,265 members, 4,159,591 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 09:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 (8681 Views)
Rolex Wristwatches Given As Souvenirs At Dangote's Daughter, Fatima's Wedding / Dangote Dancing As Davido Sings FIA At His Daughter's Wedding In Lagos Yesterday / Meet Aliko Dangote's Daughter, Halima (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by NaijaCelebrity: 7:34pm
The 24th of March 2018 will remain a memorable day in the minds of several Nigerians. Social media platforms played a major role in sharing videos and images of all that was happening at the wedding of Fatima, the daughter of billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, to Jamil, the son of former IGP, MD Abubakar. Bill Gates, Femi Otedola, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Aisha Buhari, politicians and business moguls graced the event.
_
The Twitter community has been buzzing ever since, with lots of tweets about the event but a number of them reminded Nigerians that the 24th was scheduled for the prestigious Headies Award. Known to be a symbol of rewarding creativity, passion and excellence in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry as this year happens to be the 12th edition of the event.
_
The Headies was scheduled to hold at the Eko Hotel Convention centre with at least 3 days of preparation to give an amazing event.
_
The announcement was made and the ball was rolling afterwards, only for the management of Eko Hotel and Suite to announce to the organizers that the scheduled date has been booked by the presidency to celebrate an occasion. The occasion date happened to fall on the setup date for the event.
_
The organizers had to adjust all their initial plans as this news came as a shock to the entire team, leading to a shift to a later date.
_
The 12th edition promises to be the best event ever experienced.
Source: http://www.ngg.ng/2018/03/28/dangotes-daughters-wedding-stopped-headies-awards-2018/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by yeyeboi(m): 8:01pm
FTC
Who Takes This Headies Serious Again
8 Likes
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by lindq(f): 8:01pm
Headed ko, boobies ni.
Multiply the worth of the artistes by 100 raised to power of 6, a spoon from that Table will dwarf it by miles... Abeg no vez mi
26 Likes
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by fergieboy(m): 8:01pm
Pls if you know anybody who wants to sell his or her car, any model & any colour, with AC and you are sure it's in perfect working condition & valid papers, with price around 2.5 or 3 million, as long as the engine is not weak yet, please let the person sell it,
it's none of my business.
9 Likes
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by Aieboocaar(m): 8:01pm
the headies have lost its relivance
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by seansage012(m): 8:01pm
2nd to comment
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by Pavore9: 8:01pm
Man pass man!
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by zeekeyboy: 8:01pm
If you were to choose between Dangote's daughter's wedding and headies which one will you attend?
Like for DANGOTE
Share for HEADIES
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by BishopZion: 8:02pm
....
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by Sweetcollins: 8:02pm
Wow
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by Youngsage: 8:02pm
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by fergieboy(m): 8:02pm
1 Like
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by Macnnoli4(m): 8:02pm
Eko hotel sef, how e take rich like this. Customers everywhere
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by obafemi04(m): 8:02pm
D
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by soul2: 8:02pm
Got here at last. Power pass power, headies sorry en
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by bedspread: 8:03pm
lindq:Headies
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by AutoReportNG: 8:03pm
Money makes the world go round
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by Smarty98(m): 8:03pm
FP material
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by Okoyeebos: 8:03pm
Aieboocaar:
The Headies is long dead, it's just awaiting a befitting burial.
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by zeekeyboy: 8:04pm
..
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by ochardbaby(m): 8:04pm
Them wan close?
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by inoki247: 8:04pm
Olamide village people still dealing with HipTv...
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by Ganiz(m): 8:04pm
what can i say?
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by zeekeyboy: 8:04pm
N
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by enemmo(f): 8:05pm
lindq:
Savage!
3 Likes
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by Bossontop(m): 8:05pm
Money is power!!
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by Samusu(m): 8:05pm
Pavore9:Power is Power
-lady Cerci-
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by mediclife1987(m): 8:07pm
yeyeboi:
No mind dem, Headies ko, Mouth Gig ni?
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by Mainnigs: 8:08pm
3 days To go....SINGLES MATCHMAKING EVENT...Live In Lagos!
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by miqos02(m): 8:09pm
seen
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by Asiwajupelumi(m): 8:09pm
fergieboy:
lmao! guy whats up naa
1 Like
|Re: Dangote's Daughter's Wedding Stopped Headies Awards 2018 by Emvico34: 8:10pm
fergieboy:guy u dey vex o
Transportation Business / Top Ten Nigerian Businesses I Want To See Go Public / Pls Where Can Someone Get Opal Solid Minerals In Nigeria.
Viewing this topic: oladayo63(m), Climax4, buzodyke, Jackossky(m), SmartMugu, alomeda600(m), viroblaze, Garphar(m), FrenchyL(m), elfiddy(m), Ayindesegun10(m), tundeogunsakin, Blaqsmith(m), pedrilo, immex2(m), MagnaB, djojo(m), mgtow, BLAQBOYFLY(m), EncephalonPikin(m), leggo, othaki9, moyinoluwabun(m), tahoe(m), dmltoyin(m), Chuksworld(m), ODIX(m), Alphadoor, alsudaes1(m), gidicouture, Nonnyflex(m), Ayo25, lindashealthwat(f), EGDesignz(m), whitemambal, oshiokpu(m), nairanigger(m), Maqkobi(m), konaMaestro, manuelfolarin, largeoseni(m), Vilshow(m), gidob(m), ultron12345, perrypablo, Galacious1, elothaddi(m), tobidipity(m), bal2012002(m), cCation, AdeMavrodi, bishopjoe02(m), GeniusVincent(m), MYBUSINESSARENA, Deluxesticky, dimeji877(m), linobrown9(m), eakenbor, Mrsnake1, CaptainCodes(m), Adesquare2(f), Ferozy, bolaji73(m), mgdimagaladima(f), harmbhrosz(m), WorldwideEnt(m), Irevac3, sekeyso(m), martinsaba, Didacticism, Luxxycool(m), uvie66, Wendyclassy, Carlyboi(m), Idiris(m), baddest04, McGriff(m), elijahsinto(m), korm2me(m) and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14