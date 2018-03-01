Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo (11671 Views)

Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) / Man Sleeping With Married Lady In Hotel Caught, Beaten, Locked In Car Boot / Badoo Member Caught & Beaten To Pulp By Mob In Police Presence In Ikorodu(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The angry youths beat him black and blue and paraded him unclad in public before he was handed over to the police authorities.



Investigation into the matter has begun.



Source; A suspected pedophile who was caught allegedly raping a teenage girl today was dealt with by an angry mob in Anyigba town, Dekina Local Government of Kogi State. The accused rapist was allegedly caught in the act while defiling the girl before he was apprehended.The angry youths beat him black and blue and paraded him unclad in public before he was handed over to the police authorities.Investigation into the matter has begun.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/suspected-rapist-beaten-by-angry-youths-after-defiling-a-teenager-in-kogi-photo.html

21 Likes 4 Shares

Kogi and Konji sounds homonymous, Nigeria's Kenya.... 3 Likes 1 Share

no picture of the girl, how will we understand why he did it 3 Likes

He Look like a TSTV manager. 2 Likes

What a shame!

Look at an old man being beaten and photographed by teenagers.

HE GOT SERVED BIGTIME! 2 Likes 2 Shares

Konji has ruined is reputation for life if he had any before.





So many forces are just against the female folks.

From patriarchal norm and culture, domestic violence, inability to own property, rape, e.t.c

I'm just scared for the next generation if nothing drastic and radical is done about that because I want to have female children.



Now back to the judgment for this he-goat.

He should be hanged by his balls 1 Like

Kill him





Nawa o..



This is how Buhari would be disgraced next year, in Jesus name.... Nawa o..This is how Buhari would be disgraced next year, in Jesus name.... 4 Likes 1 Share

when free toto. full town 1 Like

Please when are we going to hear good news from kogi? 1 Like

curse unto rapist...but hope it was not a mutual consent

iamJ:

no picture of the girl, how will we understand why he did it

No "WHY" is justified for RAPE!!! No "WHY" is justified for RAPE!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

ashawo nor dey exist again. abi girl's don finish for e state to gist if konji one kill am

CastedDude:

A suspected pedophile who was caught allegedly raping a teenage girl today was dealt with by an angry mob in Anyigba town, Dekina Local Government of Kogi State. The accused rapist was allegedly caught in the act while defiling the girl before he was apprehended.



The angry youths beat him black and blue and paraded him unclad in public before he was handed over to the police authorities.



Investigation into the matter has begun.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/suspected-rapist-beaten-by-angry-youths-after-defiling-a-teenager-in-kogi-photo.html The man in green shirt resembles Dino's relation. The man in green shirt resembles Dino's relation. 1 Like

iamJ:

no picture of the girl, how will we understand why he did it Just imagine

smh Just imaginesmh

alsudaes1:





No "WHY" is justified for RAPE!!! a picture would have made the story more interesting na a picture would have made the story more interesting na

WITH ALL THE OLOSHI'S IN HIS AREA, NA SMALLIE SWEET 16 HIM NEED.







CUT IT OFF.......AND GIVE TO HERDSMEN FOR ROASTING.





SIZZLING TOFU FALL ON HIM.......THUNDER FIRE HIM GENERATION

marvin906:

ashawo nor dey exist again.

abi girl's don finish for e state to gist if konji one kill am

Abi O. Abi O.

How do some men enjoy rape? There are a lot of night workers out there for as low as you can afford, who knows may be he didn't use protection, getting the poor girl infected with some disease

Okay.... I talk am say na Dino



That man on green shirt na Dino

This guys needs enlightenment, lots of women dey find man to give them lots of love and they are still ready to pay some money.



So why are going so low,by messing up with things that can lead to death � ?

3 days To go....SINGLES MATCHMAKING EVENT...Live In Lagos!

iamJ:

a picture would have made the story more interesting na

The one up there is enough, if he truly did it The one up there is enough, if he truly did it

#saynotorape. Rape can never be justified. 1 Like

Jungle justice everywhere

@op,u well so?why u dey cover do useless GOAT Bumbum? Next time,dey shud soak his peek in acid/pepper. bastard @op,u well so?why u dey cover do useless GOAT Bumbum? Next time,dey shud soak his peek in acid/pepper. bastard





iamJ:

a picture would have made the story more interesting na I understand . When it is your sister's turn, don't forget to upload one to make the story more interesting

Is that not Dino Melaye brother wearing green polo shirt?