|Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by CastedDude: 7:51pm
A suspected pedophile who was caught allegedly raping a teenage girl today was dealt with by an angry mob in Anyigba town, Dekina Local Government of Kogi State. The accused rapist was allegedly caught in the act while defiling the girl before he was apprehended.
The angry youths beat him black and blue and paraded him unclad in public before he was handed over to the police authorities.
Investigation into the matter has begun.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/suspected-rapist-beaten-by-angry-youths-after-defiling-a-teenager-in-kogi-photo.html
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by Atiku2019: 7:52pm
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by Fukafuka: 7:55pm
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by Nairalane: 7:55pm
Kogi and Konji sounds homonymous, Nigeria's Kenya....
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by iamJ(m): 7:55pm
no picture of the girl, how will we understand why he did it
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by vision2050: 7:56pm
He Look like a TSTV manager.
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:56pm
What a shame!
Look at an old man being beaten and photographed by teenagers.
HE GOT SERVED BIGTIME!
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by Neochemist: 7:56pm
Konji has ruined is reputation for life if he had any before.
So many forces are just against the female folks.
From patriarchal norm and culture, domestic violence, inability to own property, rape, e.t.c
I'm just scared for the next generation if nothing drastic and radical is done about that because I want to have female children.
Now back to the judgment for this he-goat.
He should be hanged by his balls
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by jaychubi: 7:56pm
Kill him
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by Hofbrauhaus: 7:56pm
Nawa o..
This is how Buhari would be disgraced next year, in Jesus name....
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by Joe50(m): 7:56pm
when free toto. full town
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by imamabi(m): 7:56pm
Please when are we going to hear good news from kogi?
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by dazzlingd: 7:57pm
curse unto rapist...but hope it was not a mutual consent
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by alsudaes1(m): 7:57pm
iamJ:
No "WHY" is justified for RAPE!!!
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by marvin906(m): 7:58pm
ashawo nor dey exist again. abi girl's don finish for e state to gist if konji one kill am
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by HomeOfMe(f): 7:58pm
CastedDude:The man in green shirt resembles Dino's relation.
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:59pm
iamJ:Just imagine
smh
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by iamJ(m): 7:59pm
alsudaes1:a picture would have made the story more interesting na
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by Jackyboy: 7:59pm
WITH ALL THE OLOSHI'S IN HIS AREA, NA SMALLIE SWEET 16 HIM NEED.
CUT IT OFF.......AND GIVE TO HERDSMEN FOR ROASTING.
SIZZLING TOFU FALL ON HIM.......THUNDER FIRE HIM GENERATION
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by UDUJ: 7:59pm
marvin906:
Abi O.
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by mysteriousman(m): 7:59pm
How do some men enjoy rape? There are a lot of night workers out there for as low as you can afford, who knows may be he didn't use protection, getting the poor girl infected with some disease
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by GOFRONT(m): 7:59pm
Okay.... I talk am say na Dino
That man on green shirt na Dino
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by ochardbaby(m): 7:59pm
This guys needs enlightenment, lots of women dey find man to give them lots of love and they are still ready to pay some money.
So why are going so low,by messing up with things that can lead to death � ?
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by Mainnigs: 8:00pm
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by alsudaes1(m): 8:00pm
iamJ:
The one up there is enough, if he truly did it
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by Ellabae(f): 8:00pm
#saynotorape. Rape can never be justified.
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by Sweetcollins: 8:01pm
Jungle justice everywhere
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by ipobarecriminals: 8:02pm
@op,u well so?why u dey cover do useless GOAT Bumbum? Next time,dey shud soak his peek in acid/pepper. bastard
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by Sterope(f): 8:03pm
I understand . When it is your sister's turn, don't forget to upload one to make the story more interesting
iamJ:
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by kennisman(m): 8:03pm
Is that not Dino Melaye brother wearing green polo shirt?
|Re: Man Raping A Teenage Girl In Kogi Caught & Beaten By Angry Youths. Photo by ajibolabd(m): 8:06pm
Kongi is real
