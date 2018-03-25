₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by ItzChinnex(m): 8:12pm
Students of Imo State University has shown love for their own by campaigning for Nina today in love garden. T-shirts where freely shared and prizes where also won.
During the campaign, the campaign officials urges the students to vote Nina as it may be their turn tomorrow. Just two days ago, two massive billboards was erected for Nina.
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by ItzChinnex(m): 8:14pm
more
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by Ariel20(m): 9:20pm
There was a country... Keep making money for South Africa as a result of your foolishness.
6 Likes
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by DaddyKross: 9:21pm
Ariel20:
Named Biafra
4 Likes
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by samzzycash(m): 9:21pm
It is Finished..
Most of the youths in this country have completely run mad.
Meanwhile..
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by Mutemenot: 9:21pm
Nina has accomplished one mission, the second mission na the 45m. Wishing her all the best
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by free2ryhme: 9:21pm
ItzChinnex:
campaigning for fornication and immorality, yet will not do the same for PVC collection.
little wonder ritualists are in the abundance in that region because of their greed
useless generation
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by rossyc(f): 9:21pm
Wonderful
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by Arsenalholic(m): 9:21pm
I weep.
Many of them are there struggling badly with their grades and instead of them to concentrate on their studies, they're more interested in fixating their butts on sofa and eyes on TV watching a bunch of jobless people doing nothing meaningful for close to 24hours!
Y'all should continue.
2 Likes
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by Acecards: 9:21pm
Is it now Election ni ? I hail our own
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:21pm
Instead of reading their books, they are busy supporting foolishness!!! Issokay!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by gabazin080(m): 9:22pm
this ones parents will be happy they have kids in the uni..
leaders of tomorrow indreed
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by GreatMahmud: 9:22pm
Ok, seen.
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 9:22pm
Well.. this is my 500th comment on NL
I think I have come a long way, lol.
It just pains me that this comment is being wasted on a useless thread.
Campaigning for someone they would soon evict. no vision.
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by marvin906(m): 9:22pm
their life their money their business
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by gabazin080(m): 9:22pm
Jh0wsef:. WOW � . what an achievement.
how are u different from those silly students up there.
CELEBRATING MEDIOCRITY
2 Likes
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by amani63(m): 9:22pm
Chaiii Chaiii
This is stupidity! This is stupidity!! This is stupidity!!!
Which one Nigeria,just take a look at what students are doing.
Americans they do reality shows but do you see them behaving like Africans especially Nigeria.
I cry for this country I pray that God help us to find our purpose in life.
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by Emmalez(m): 9:23pm
congratulations nina
keep visiting www.reportnaija.ng for news updates
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by onupeter(m): 9:23pm
Just negodu, And majority of them never get PVC... Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by tuzeriouz: 9:23pm
BBN is creating jobs
1 Like
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by free2ryhme: 9:24pm
ItzChinnex:
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by yrex01(m): 9:26pm
Nd majority of em never cover a single handout this semester !! Kontinuee
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by twilliamx: 9:32pm
Na wa: awon Omo ale...
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by Mandrake007(m): 9:32pm
The hypocrites have taken over this thread
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by Olalan(m): 9:32pm
Instead of reading their books they are busy watching BBN that has no single value to their lives later they will start blaming their failures on a bad lecturer.
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by passyhansome(m): 9:33pm
Okay
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by rockcitie: 9:33pm
Y'all keep wasting your time & money. Nina is not adding any value to that show. She's only Miracle's s€x toy.
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:35pm
If only we could come together like this to vote out ineffective politicians
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by Jakasibo(m): 9:35pm
What pains me is that someone used his/her hard earned money to print those T shirtts and organised this rubbish.
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by Zionista(m): 9:36pm
If we can mobilize effectively and passionately like this for a young,vibrant, determined,selfless, cosmopolitan,urbane and intelligent technocrat to steer Nigeria back to greatness, Nigeria will be out of the woods in no time.
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by Kotodoctor: 9:36pm
Is not like they were ever interested in education.
many if them can't define the course they are studying anyway.
Something must occupy a man's heart.
|Re: Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 9:37pm
Campaign for olosho
USELESS generation
