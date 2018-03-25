Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Imsu Students Campaign For Nina (photos) (7343 Views)

BBNaija: Femi Bakre Starts #JusticeForTobi Campaign For His Brother, Tobi Bakre / BBNaija: Massive Billboard Erected For Cee-C To Campaign For Her (Photo) / Bbnaija: Fans Campaign For Miracle With Bottled Water (picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Students of Imo State University has shown love for their own by campaigning for Nina today in love garden. T-shirts where freely shared and prizes where also won.



During the campaign, the campaign officials urges the students to vote Nina as it may be their turn tomorrow. Just two days ago, two massive billboards was erected for Nina.

more

There was a country... Keep making money for South Africa as a result of your foolishness. 6 Likes

Ariel20:

There was a country



Named Biafra Named Biafra 4 Likes

It is Finished..

Most of the youths in this country have completely run mad.









Meanwhile.. 5 Likes 1 Share

Nina has accomplished one mission, the second mission na the 45m. Wishing her all the best

ItzChinnex:

Students of Imo State University has shown love for their own by campaigning for Nina today in love garden. T-shirts where freely shared and prizes where also won.



During the campaign, the campaign officials urges the students to vote Nina as it may be their turn tomorrow. Just two days ago, two massive billboards was erected for Nina.





campaigning for fornication and immorality, yet will not do the same for PVC collection.



little wonder ritualists are in the abundance in that region because of their greed



useless generation campaigning for fornication and immorality, yet will not do the same for PVC collection.little wonder ritualists are in the abundance in that region because of their greeduseless generation 5 Likes 1 Share

Wonderful

I weep.



Many of them are there struggling badly with their grades and instead of them to concentrate on their studies, they're more interested in fixating their butts on sofa and eyes on TV watching a bunch of jobless people doing nothing meaningful for close to 24hours!



Y'all should continue. 2 Likes

Is it now Election ni ? I hail our own

Instead of reading their books, they are busy supporting foolishness!!! Issokay!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

this ones parents will be happy they have kids in the uni..







leaders of tomorrow indreed

Ok, seen.

Well.. this is my 500th comment on NL



I think I have come a long way, lol.





It just pains me that this comment is being wasted on a useless thread.



Campaigning for someone they would soon evict. no vision.

their life their money their business

Jh0wsef:

Well.. this is my 500th comment on NL



I think I have come a long way, lol.





It just pains me that this comment is being wasted on a useless thread.



Campaigning for someone they would soon evict. no vision. . WOW � . what an achievement.





how are u different from those silly students up there.





CELEBRATING MEDIOCRITY . WOW � . what an achievement.how are u different from those silly students up there.CELEBRATING MEDIOCRITY 2 Likes

Chaiii Chaiii



This is stupidity! This is stupidity!! This is stupidity!!!



Which one Nigeria,just take a look at what students are doing.



Americans they do reality shows but do you see them behaving like Africans especially Nigeria.



I cry for this country I pray that God help us to find our purpose in life.



keep visiting congratulations ninakeep visiting www.reportnaija.ng for news updates

Just negodu, And majority of them never get PVC... Nonsense 1 Like

BBN is creating jobs 1 Like

ItzChinnex:

Students of Imo State University has shown love for their own by campaigning for Nina today in love garden. T-shirts where freely shared and prizes where also won.



During the campaign, the campaign officials urges the students to vote Nina as it may be their turn tomorrow. Just two days ago, two massive billboards was erected for Nina.





Nd majority of em never cover a single handout this semester !! Kontinuee

Na wa: awon Omo ale...

The hypocrites have taken over this thread

Instead of reading their books they are busy watching BBN that has no single value to their lives later they will start blaming their failures on a bad lecturer.

Okay

Y'all keep wasting your time & money. Nina is not adding any value to that show. She's only Miracle's s€x toy.

If only we could come together like this to vote out ineffective politicians

What pains me is that someone used his/her hard earned money to print those T shirtts and organised this rubbish.

If we can mobilize effectively and passionately like this for a young,vibrant, determined,selfless, cosmopolitan,urbane and intelligent technocrat to steer Nigeria back to greatness, Nigeria will be out of the woods in no time.

Is not like they were ever interested in education.

many if them can't define the course they are studying anyway.



Something must occupy a man's heart.