|Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by CastedDude: 8:42pm
Police operatives attached to the Enugu state command have arrested one Tochukwu Idu Chianugo for allegedly killing and beheading one Sussana Enejere of Ugbene Ajima in Uzo Uwani LGA of Enugu State.
According to Coalcity Connect, the deceased Sussana left for farm in the morning of Monday 26th March, 2018 but did not return home.
The police was notified and investigation carried out lead to the arrest of Tochukwu. On interrogation, Tochukwu confessed to killing Sussana and burying her body in a shallow grave.
The corpse and the severed head of Sussana has since been deposited in a mortuary as the suspect is in Police Custody.
The reason for him killing her is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-arrested-after-killing-and-beheading-a-lady-in-enugu-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by meezynetwork(m): 8:47pm
Oboyee
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by CodeTemplar: 8:49pm
Barbaric!
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by clefstone(m): 8:51pm
thought I would see Ejigbo area of Lagos state
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by Ayoemrys(m): 8:51pm
Aye mi my life
5 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by Remimadrid(m): 8:53pm
Mutemenot:Bros you lack common sense.
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by madridguy(m): 8:53pm
Subhanalah. Some people are extremely wicked.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by softwerk(f): 8:55pm
All in a bid to open a spare parts shop at Upper Iweka to impress all the Igbo runz girls in the Coal City
Tufiakwa!!!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by Ayoemrys(m): 8:55pm
Remimadrid:
1 Like
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by KendrickAyomide: 8:56pm
Chaiiii
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by Clerverly: 9:00pm
Products of Nnamdi CownU..He had asked them bring Buhari's Head...Here is the result..
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by Strikethem: 9:01pm
.
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by midolian(m): 9:02pm
product of a raped pig..
May his death be far more painful
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 9:04pm
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by LilSmith55(m): 9:05pm
M..
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by Oblitz(m): 9:05pm
some people are just too wicked
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by fk002: 9:05pm
The Land of the raising pigs......
Check the background of the Man he must be Nnamdi follower...
Because no sane Igbo will do that.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by Corrinthians(m): 9:06pm
Typical behavior of a Pig.
This is one well tutored by Late Nnamdidiot Cownu flom Ladio Biafla.
May the soul of the female Jhew find rest, amen.
Heeeeebow Hamaka.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by Oblitz(m): 9:06pm
some people are just too wicked
some people are just too wicked
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:08pm
Bad news these days is becoming ALARMING!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by Zionista(m): 9:09pm
Jeez!!!! His facial characteristics alone gives him away as a criminally minded fellow.
In the words of Cesare Lombroso, an Italian criminologist, the criminal man anatomically possesses enormous jaws, high cheek bones, prominent superciliary arches, solitary lines in the palms, extreme size of the orbits, handle shaped or sessile ears found in criminals, savages and apes, insensibility to pain, extremely acute sight, tattooing, excessive idleness, love of orgies and the irresistible craving for evil for its own sake, the desire not only to extinguish life in the victim, but to mutilate the corpse, tear its flesh, and drink its blood.”
This guy is a throwback of savages.
1 Like
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by sekundosekundo: 9:10pm
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by Obataz: 9:10pm
Op, na beat change d guy face like that?
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by Sweetcollins: 9:10pm
Bad news everywhere
Cutting accross the caliphatic hill of the North to the endless river of the South down to the ever rising sun of the east to the no man's land of the West
1 Like
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by kennisman(m): 9:10pm
[quote author=Mutemenot post=66242676]Afonja spreading their trademark down to flatino .. [/
IPOB and there business . May God help us.
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by Follygunners: 9:10pm
Na dem dem again ooo. Pure Savages of the highest order! Damn!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by ihitenansa: 9:10pm
open execution for the demon,.... to deter would be killers
2 Likes
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by IgbosAreOsus: 9:11pm
Sad
When it comes to ritualism and skull mining, nobody beats the OSUS (THE REAL SKULL MINERS)
Rip to the innocent woman.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) by flokii: 9:11pm
Tochukwu maka why?
The real skull miners at work.. Okija pipu dem
1 Like 1 Share
