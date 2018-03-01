Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Beheads A Lady In Enugu, Buries Her In A Shallow Grave (Graphic Photo) (14428 Views)

According to Coalcity Connect, the deceased Sussana left for farm in the morning of Monday 26th March, 2018 but did not return home.



The police was notified and investigation carried out lead to the arrest of Tochukwu. On interrogation, Tochukwu confessed to killing Sussana and burying her body in a shallow grave.



The corpse and the severed head of Sussana has since been deposited in a mortuary as the suspect is in Police Custody.



The reason for him killing her is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.



Barbaric!

Subhanalah. Some people are extremely wicked.





May his death be far more painful

some people are just too wicked

Because no sane Igbo will do that.





some people are just too wicked





Bad news these days is becoming ALARMING!!

Jeez!!!! His facial characteristics alone gives him away as a criminally minded fellow.



In the words of Cesare Lombroso, an Italian criminologist, the criminal man anatomically possesses enormous jaws, high cheek bones, prominent superciliary arches, solitary lines in the palms, extreme size of the orbits, handle shaped or sessile ears found in criminals, savages and apes, insensibility to pain, extremely acute sight, tattooing, excessive idleness, love of orgies and the irresistible craving for evil for its own sake, the desire not only to extinguish life in the victim, but to mutilate the corpse, tear its flesh, and drink its blood."

This guy is a throwback of savages.



This guy is a throwback of savages.

Bad news everywhere

open execution for the demon,.... to deter would be killers





Sad





Rip to the innocent woman.