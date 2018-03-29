₦airaland Forum

Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by dre11(m): 6:38am
Success Nwogu , Ilorin




A 32- year - old Lagos tailor, Mr. Suleiman Ajenifuja , has been arrested with three suspected human skulls .

The father of two , who also claimed to be working as a street sweeper in Lagos , said he was taking the skulls to an Islamic cleric for spiritual purposes when he was arrested.

He said he combined street sweeping with tailoring , adding that he wanted to use the skulls to make a ritual to draw more customers to his shop .

Ajenifuja said a friend connected him to the Islamic cleric .

He said , “I am a tailor, but I also work with the Lagos State Government as a street sweeper from 11pm to 2 am . While I was working one night , I saw a bag containing these things (the skulls). I initially wanted to drop the bag , but someone told me that the skulls could be used for some things.

“ I contacted one of the boys that we usually talk together , named Saheed , and he gave me the Alfa ’ s phone number. When I called the Alfa , he told me to come to Ilorin . I have never been to Ilorin before , but he asked me to alight at a particular place where he would come to pick me.

“ He had earlier asked me what I wanted to do with the items and I told him that I wanted what would bring more people to my shop. ”

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police , Mr, Ado Lawan , who paraded Ajenifuja along with other criminal suspects in the state , said he was arrested on March 26 by operatives of the Federal Highway Patrol Team of the command , led by one Mr. Erumebekakhue Benson.

He added that the team intercepted a commercial vehicle conveying seven passengers en route to Ilorin from Lagos .

He said when the passengers were searched , three skulls wrapped in a sack were recovered from a black bag belonging to Ajenifuja.

According to him , the suspect admitted to being the owner of the exhibits and claimed to be taking them to Ilorin from Lagos for ritual purposes .

The CP said the suspect would be arraigned after investigation .

He noted that the command had, during the ongoing mop up of arms, recovered 51 firearms from members of the public who responded to the directive of the Inspector -General of Police , Mr. Ibrahim Idris , for them to surrender all unauthorised firearms .

He said the firearms willingly submitted included 32 single -barrelled guns , four locally -made cut - to - size single -barrelled rifles , eight locally -made single - barrelled guns , three cut- to - size double -barrelled guns and one AK - 47 rifle.

Others are one double -barrelled gun, one English pistol , and one locally - made single - barrelled pistol with two cartridges .

Ado said , “ The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the public that the enforcement of the mop up and recovery of illegal and prohibited firearms still in possession of such individuals is ongoing.

“ Anyone who fails to voluntarily surrender them will be arrested and prosecuted .

“ We wish also to inform members of the public of the extension of the date of withdrawal of all police personnel attached to very important persons, government officials , corporate organisations , political office holders , has been extended to April 20, 2018.

“ This is to enable the affected officials to reapply for revalidation of the authority through the CP, Kwara State , for IG’ s approval . ”


http://punchng.com/lagos-tailor-caught-with-three-human-skulls-in-ilorin/
Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by elgramz: 6:39am
It's another one

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by taylor89(m): 6:45am
Ah ah








Wetin Tailor dey do with skull naaa







Hoe Lord it seems for a Wasterner to be called a man u must have some skulls at u disposal





Why these people love skull like this, think i should now be moving around with my head at home

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by PurplePatch(m): 6:45am
So his mates be cutting clothes into pieces but he chose to be cutting off heads
Give him the bodies to sew or stitch back the heads.
Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by izzou(m): 6:47am
Its always for spiritual cleansing and Na one cleric dem dey always take am to

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by madridguy(m): 6:54am
Skull miner.

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by amakadihot87(f): 6:56am
Imagine!...he wants more customers to patronise him...
....why not perfect in your skills
Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by GistMoreTV: 6:59am
Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by hajoke2000(f): 7:02am
his job is not enough for him.....hmmm




may the heads of those innocent souls torment him to death ....

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Olalan(m): 7:03am
The police have never revealed the patrons of these ritualist, until they arrest and prosecute the big men that patronise this evil people the killings will still continue.

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Onijagidijagan(m): 7:04am
May God not let our skull to be mined

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by ruggedised: 7:10am
Afonja have taken this skull mining business to another level ooo
I won't be surprised if they export this skulls to other countries. They could be feeding on those dead bodies too ooo shocked shocked

We all know say vultures likes dead bodies

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Homeboiy: 7:15am
Suleiman Ajenifuja

oh lord, save us from these kind of names

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by matrix199(m): 7:23am
Suspected human skulls?

Whoever wrote that should be given a knock on his head. You see skulls like those and you're suspecting them to be human skull. Even chimpanzees that are closely related to humans don't have skulls like those.

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by VICTORCIZA(m): 7:38am
descendants of fallen demon

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by mexxmoney: 7:43am
Oduduwa is a very wicked demon

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by powerkey: 7:50am
Chai; This people again.
Afonjas never ever disappoint

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by talk2archy: 9:24am
Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by penzino(m): 9:24am
Suspected Human skulls
Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Radicalface: 9:24am
people will not stop to amuse me, who knows maybe he saw baba tunde with a big chain round his neck with a skull on it ,then he chose to edify his creativty by adding those skull to his sewing using the tooth as buttons and hiding away some pieces in the pocket as customers take away gifts.
Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Atiku2019: 9:25am
Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:25am
Here we go again......
Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by praiseneofingz(m): 9:25am
please is buhari still coming to Lagos today? but
Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Mutemenot: 9:27am
NCAN DEPUTY CHAIRMAN IS HERE shocked

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by soberdrunk(m): 9:27am
Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by priceaction: 9:28am
Is Ilorin skull more expensive and effective than Ogun own? Activities now shifted to Ilorin recently.
I think it is high time people that loves their loved one started cutting their heads off before burial and keep it at home as monuments to avoid all these Alfas mining activities. Oga o.
Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by CAPSLOCKED: 9:28am
hajoke2000:
his job is not enough for him.....hmmm




may the heads of those innocent souls torment him to death ....



Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 9:29am
There is a reason this people label themselves yoruba demon

Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Ttipsy(m): 9:31am
Ogun again ??
Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by agadez007(m): 9:31am
Make them free am jare,i am sure He was only trying to Accommodate the skull

