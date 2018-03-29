₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by dre11(m): 6:38am
Success Nwogu , Ilorin
http://punchng.com/lagos-tailor-caught-with-three-human-skulls-in-ilorin/
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by elgramz: 6:39am
It's another one
11 Likes
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by taylor89(m): 6:45am
Ah ah
Wetin Tailor dey do with skull naaa
Hoe Lord it seems for a Wasterner to be called a man u must have some skulls at u disposal
Why these people love skull like this, think i should now be moving around with my head at home
7 Likes
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by PurplePatch(m): 6:45am
So his mates be cutting clothes into pieces but he chose to be cutting off heads
Give him the bodies to sew or stitch back the heads.
#EvilMerodach
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by izzou(m): 6:47am
Its always for spiritual cleansing and Na one cleric dem dey always take am to
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by madridguy(m): 6:54am
Skull miner.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by amakadihot87(f): 6:56am
Imagine!...he wants more customers to patronise him...
....why not perfect in your skills
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by GistMoreTV: 6:59am
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by hajoke2000(f): 7:02am
his job is not enough for him.....hmmm
may the heads of those innocent souls torment him to death ....
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Olalan(m): 7:03am
The police have never revealed the patrons of these ritualist, until they arrest and prosecute the big men that patronise this evil people the killings will still continue.
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Onijagidijagan(m): 7:04am
May God not let our skull to be mined
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by ruggedised: 7:10am
Afonja have taken this skull mining business to another level ooo
I won't be surprised if they export this skulls to other countries. They could be feeding on those dead bodies too ooo
We all know say vultures likes dead bodies
5 Likes
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Homeboiy: 7:15am
Suleiman Ajenifuja
oh lord, save us from these kind of names
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by matrix199(m): 7:23am
Suspected human skulls?
Whoever wrote that should be given a knock on his head. You see skulls like those and you're suspecting them to be human skull. Even chimpanzees that are closely related to humans don't have skulls like those.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by VICTORCIZA(m): 7:38am
descendants of fallen demon
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by mexxmoney: 7:43am
Oduduwa is a very wicked demon
8 Likes
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by powerkey: 7:50am
Chai; This people again.
Afonjas never ever disappoint
7 Likes
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by talk2archy: 9:24am
g
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by penzino(m): 9:24am
Suspected Human skulls
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Radicalface: 9:24am
people will not stop to amuse me, who knows maybe he saw baba tunde with a big chain round his neck with a skull on it ,then he chose to edify his creativty by adding those skull to his sewing using the tooth as buttons and hiding away some pieces in the pocket as customers take away gifts.
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Atiku2019: 9:25am
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:25am
Here we go again......
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by praiseneofingz(m): 9:25am
please is buhari still coming to Lagos today? but
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Mutemenot: 9:27am
NCAN DEPUTY CHAIRMAN IS HERE
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by soberdrunk(m): 9:27am
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by priceaction: 9:28am
Is Ilorin skull more expensive and effective than Ogun own? Activities now shifted to Ilorin recently.
I think it is high time people that loves their loved one started cutting their heads off before burial and keep it at home as monuments to avoid all these Alfas mining activities. Oga o.
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by CAPSLOCKED: 9:28am
hajoke2000:
LOL
IF IT WORKED THAT WAY, THERE WON'T BE ANY POLICE CASES ON MURDER.
WE SIMPLY LET THE DEAD AVENGE THEMSELVES, RIGHT?
THAT WOULD BE A GOOD SOLUTION TO MURDER, BECAUSE IF YOU KILL SOMEONE, THE PERSON'S GHOST KILLS YOU BACK.
BUT UNFORTUNATELY IT DOESN'T WORK LIKE THAT.
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 9:29am
There is a reason this people label themselves yoruba demon
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by Ttipsy(m): 9:31am
Ogun again ??
|Re: Lagos Tailor Caught With Three Human Skulls In Ilorin (pic) by agadez007(m): 9:31am
Make them free am jare,i am sure He was only trying to Accommodate the skull
