The singer slammed a disrespectful fan who tried to rubbish his achievement as an International artiste.



See their exchange below...



http://www.gistmore.com/come-work-daughter-davido-drags-disrespectful-fan







Just the way he is working for chioma....





Like for #teamDavido

Share for #teamFan

Mention for #teamImade 49 Likes

Wizkid is greater than Davido











Messi is greater than C Ronaldo









Argue with your grandfather's deity 10 Likes 2 Shares

Was that neccesary? Why bring somebody down to zero level. The fact that he has no achievement doesn't mean he will never have it,and the fact that you have it doesn't mean you will have it forever. Lets think before we talk. 19 Likes 3 Shares

Good reply from Davido



Too many stupid people on social media these days spewing shiit like it's their birthright. 19 Likes

He should concentrate on his music and leave online trolls. 2 Likes 1 Share

GOOD REPLY kid bro!

ClintonEmex:

It's allow to leave 98 and respond to 2.

You don't leave them always!!

Jochabed:

He's a celebrity doesn't mean people should talk to him anyhow and he stays silent. That person got what he deserved. I'm surprised you didn't find any fault on the part of the troublesome fan.

,

Our very own attention seeker dey follow talk

IamAirforce1:

Good reply from Davido



Too many stupid people on social media these days spewing shiit likes it's their birthright. It does not change the fact that you released a burial song... 15 Likes

Jochabed:

Some people need to mind their business.....like the fan!

He shouldn't bring a child into their trolling

hmmm

DrinkLimca:

It does not change the fact that you released a burial song... 15 Likes

my primary 5 teacher used to say that pride comes before a fall



wizkid davido ronaldo mourinho have defiled this statement 1 Like

MANNABBQGRILLS:

GOOD REPLY kid bro! 1 Like

Jochabed:

Was that neccesary? Why bring somebody down to zero level. The fact that he has no achievement doesn't mean he will never have it,and the fact that you have it doesn't mean you will have it forever. Lets think before we talk.



If you no get money, hide your face!

Short people have alot of problems

Jochabed:

Was that neccesary? Why bring somebody down to zero level. The fact that he has no achievement doesn't mean he will never have it,and the fact that you have it doesn't mean you will have it forever. Lets think before we talk.



See how you ladies jump into matter without wearing thinking cap. The guy was downgrading Davido achievement. He has no moral ground to do that cos he has nothing to show for. If you don't 've good stuff to say about people, leave them alone

directorXixXICK:

Just the way he is working for chioma....





Like for #teamDavido

Share for #teamFan

Mention for #teamImade

And ignore for Indifference

GUY YOU TOO DEY PROUD HOW MUCH DO YOU GET SELF, ONCE YOU KNOW THE AMOUNT ITS FINISHED.....MTCHEWWW 1 Like

It's like some fans are just mad, is davido a rapper or does he think everyone who sing is a rapper?

Jochabed:

Was that neccesary? Why bring somebody down to zero level. The fact that he has no achievement doesn't mean he will never have it,and the fact that you have it doesn't mean you will have it forever. Lets think before we talk. I'm not a fan of Davido but people need to start minding their own business.

I'm not a fan of Davido but people need to start minding their own business.

Well, let the fan go and achieve something with his/her life first before coming to bring down someone else.

IamAirforce1:

Good reply from Davido



Too many stupid people on social media these days spewing shiit likes it's their birthright.

Don't mind them, they think they can imitate you whose birthright it is to lick E money's nyash and splash nairaland with his photos



C wetin buhari don cause abii.....jobless and angry people everywhere...

h

Can Imade run a recharge card business successfully? 1 Like

Jochabed:

and if you don't mind your business you will get such reply. Wetin concern Ghana and nigeria . Davido is currently richer than any artiste in ghana

comshots:

No, but she sure needs a Nanny. The guy can apply, at least he'll be useful instead of spewing rubbish all over the internet.