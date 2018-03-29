₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by GistMoreTV: 9:43am
The singer slammed a disrespectful fan who tried to rubbish his achievement as an International artiste.
See their exchange below...
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by directorXixXICK(m): 9:44am
Just the way he is working for chioma....
Like for #teamDavido
Share for #teamFan
Mention for #teamImade
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by taylor89(m): 9:44am
Wizkid is greater than Davido
Messi is greater than C Ronaldo
Argue with your grandfather's deity
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by Jochabed(f): 9:46am
Was that neccesary? Why bring somebody down to zero level. The fact that he has no achievement doesn't mean he will never have it,and the fact that you have it doesn't mean you will have it forever. Lets think before we talk.
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by IamAirforce1: 9:57am
Good reply from Davido
Too many stupid people on social media these days spewing shiit like it's their birthright.
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by ClintonEmex: 12:38pm
He should concentrate on his music and leave online trolls.
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:34pm
GOOD REPLY kid bro!
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:35pm
ClintonEmex:It's allow to leave 98 and respond to 2.
You don't leave them always!!
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by JennyJuggs: 3:35pm
Jochabed:He's a celebrity doesn't mean people should talk to him anyhow and he stays silent. That person got what he deserved. I'm surprised you didn't find any fault on the part of the troublesome fan.
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by Outofsync(m): 3:35pm
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by prodiG(m): 3:35pm
Our very own attention seeker dey follow talk
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by DrinkLimca(m): 3:36pm
IamAirforce1:It does not change the fact that you released a burial song...
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:36pm
Jochabed:Some people need to mind their business.....like the fan!
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by sonnie10: 3:36pm
He shouldn't bring a child into their trolling
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:37pm
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by Fadiga24(m): 3:37pm
DrinkLimca:
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by alphaconde(m): 3:37pm
my primary 5 teacher used to say that pride comes before a fall
wizkid davido ronaldo mourinho have defiled this statement
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by Olanrewaju001(m): 3:37pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by anibirelawal(m): 3:38pm
Jochabed:
If you no get money, hide your face!
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by Euouae: 3:38pm
Short people have alot of problems
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by greggng: 3:38pm
Jochabed:
See how you ladies jump into matter without wearing thinking cap. The guy was downgrading Davido achievement. He has no moral ground to do that cos he has nothing to show for. If you don't 've good stuff to say about people, leave them alone
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:38pm
directorXixXICK:
And ignore for Indifference
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by Ojuororun: 3:38pm
GUY YOU TOO DEY PROUD HOW MUCH DO YOU GET SELF, ONCE YOU KNOW THE AMOUNT ITS FINISHED.....MTCHEWWW
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by gurunlocker: 3:39pm
It's like some fans are just mad, is davido a rapper or does he think everyone who sing is a rapper?
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by tlops(m): 3:39pm
Jochabed:I'm not a fan of Davido but people need to start minding their own business.
Well, let the fan go and achieve something with his/her life first before coming to bring down someone else.
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by Myself2(m): 3:40pm
IamAirforce1:
Don't mind them, they think they can imitate you whose birthright it is to lick E money's nyash and splash nairaland with his photos
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by Bossontop(m): 3:40pm
C wetin buhari don cause abii.....jobless and angry people everywhere...
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by VIPERVENOM(m): 3:40pm
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by comshots(m): 3:41pm
Can Imade run a recharge card business successfully?
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by rickyrex(m): 3:43pm
Jochabed:and if you don't mind your business you will get such reply. Wetin concern Ghana and nigeria . Davido is currently richer than any artiste in ghana
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by tlops(m): 3:44pm
comshots:No, but she sure needs a Nanny. The guy can apply, at least he'll be useful instead of spewing rubbish all over the internet.
|Re: ''Come And Work For My Daughter, Imade'' - Davido Drags Disrespectful Fan by alignacademy(m): 3:44pm
GistMoreTV:
Well, the "fan" asked for it
Sure, Davido could also have ignored the fellow, but then there wouldn't be any "news" to talk about...
#adayinthelifeofa...
