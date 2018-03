The suspect reacted to lady's rejection by allegedly setting her on fire. The victim was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where she gave up the ghost following injuries she sustained in the fire attack.



Her friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn the loss.



May her soul rest in peace.



