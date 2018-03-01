₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by BoneBlogger(m): 2:57pm
This is very sad. A young and beautiful lady identified as Ebor Lovina has died after a gruesome attack her boyfriend's elder brother in Edo state. According to reports, the graduate of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma - worked at the Sun-Ray Hotel & Suites along Benin-Sapele, Oghoghobi Town, Benin City, the state capital and was allegedly killed by her boyfriend's elder brother who pestered her for sex all to no avail.
The suspect reacted to lady's rejection by allegedly setting her on fire. The victim was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where she gave up the ghost following injuries she sustained in the fire attack.
Her friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn the loss.
May her soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/lady-killed-by-her-boyfriends-brother-for-rejecting-his-sex-advances-photos.html
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by BoneBlogger(m): 2:58pm
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by lordm: 3:08pm
Madness, this is Madness!
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by ipobarecriminals: 3:09pm
dey should hang the irresponsible Elder brother. Dnt spend/feed criminals with tax payers money
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by BleSSedMee(f): 3:12pm
What a world!!!
A world where there's so much wickedness in the hearts of its inhabitants.
Just because of sex
Rest in peace Lovina.
This is just so disheartening.
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by Evablizin(f): 3:13pm
So the idiot can't find his own gf.
RIP LOVINA.
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:55pm
SACRILEGE!
What a beautiful lady!
He should be make a burnt offering to the 'gods' of their vilage!!
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by kaycyor: 3:57pm
I will do same to him.. He who kills by fire will die by fire too
2 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by Timoleon(m): 3:58pm
One thing I know is that every piece of news I have ever read from nationalhelm especially on nairaland is usually fallacious. They usually just find random pictures and create stories around it. about 100% of the times, their supporting pictures does not corelate to the stories. I wish I had seen the news was from nationalhelm before booking space...I wouldn't have bothered. Nonsense story!
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by josepphh: 3:58pm
set her on fire? na wa ooooo!!!!
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by Lat1tudeO2: 3:59pm
Terrible relationship all over the places
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:59pm
Wickedness. And where's the man if i may ask?
Meanwhile,
By this time 2000 years ago...Judas don get alert
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by soberdrunk(m): 3:59pm
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by salbis(m): 4:00pm
Rest in peace to the departed soul. Human heart is desperately wicked.
But dis story gets as e be.
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by BabatCargo(m): 4:00pm
Pathetic rest in piece
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by Offpoint: 4:01pm
if I'm to be the kid brother I'll just pretend to forgive him then months later I poison him.. that's if he's not in jail.
nobody should blame this on konji cuz it wasn't present when this happened.
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by shepherd003: 4:01pm
now that she's dead,how will he cure his strong konji
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by garner: 4:01pm
Where was the boyfriend all along?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by tayo4ng: 4:01pm
life and mystery, vanity upon vanity.
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by omocalabar(m): 4:01pm
Op,..no matter what u do, u can't beat Lie Mohammed
1 Like
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by Harmored(m): 4:02pm
This is my friend sister
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by marvin906(m): 4:02pm
when konji controls a man senses
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by visijo(m): 4:04pm
Tori son set.. Nigerians
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by sustainus(m): 4:05pm
rest in peace , chai
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by imitateMe(m): 4:05pm
Edo and sex. I know their women can also be hot tempered and really really violent. Something needs to be done about domestic violence in Nigeria, especially relating to infidelity and lust.
Senate, over to you.
|Re: Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies by knowledge4(m): 4:05pm
What a sex crazy society?
