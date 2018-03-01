Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Burnt By Her Boyfriend's Brother In Edo For Rejecting His Sex Advances Dies (19167 Views)

The suspect reacted to lady's rejection by allegedly setting her on fire. The victim was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where she gave up the ghost following injuries she sustained in the fire attack.



Her friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn the loss.



May her soul rest in peace.



Madness, this is Madness! 4 Likes

dey should hang the irresponsible Elder brother. Dnt spend/feed criminals with tax payers money dey should hang the irresponsible Elder brother. Dnt spend/feed criminals with tax payers money 5 Likes



A world where there's so much wickedness in the hearts of its inhabitants.



Just because of sex

Rest in peace Lovina.

This is just so disheartening. What a world!!!A world where there's so much wickedness in the hearts of its inhabitants.Just because of sexRest in peace Lovina.This is just so disheartening. 7 Likes

So the idiot can't find his own gf.



RIP LOVINA. 8 Likes

SACRILEGE!

What a beautiful lady!

He should be make a burnt offering to the 'gods' of their vilage!! 2 Likes 3 Shares

I will do same to him.. He who kills by fire will die by fire too 2 Likes 4 Shares

One thing I know is that every piece of news I have ever read from nationalhelm especially on nairaland is usually fallacious. They usually just find random pictures and create stories around it. about 100% of the times, their supporting pictures does not corelate to the stories. I wish I had seen the news was from nationalhelm before booking space...I wouldn't have bothered. Nonsense story! 7 Likes

set her on fire? na wa ooooo!!!!

Terrible relationship all over the places

Wickedness. And where's the man if i may ask?





Meanwhile,



By this time 2000 years ago...Judas don get alert 2 Likes

Rest in peace to the departed soul. Human heart is desperately wicked.

But dis story gets as e be.

Pathetic rest in piece





if I'm to be the kid brother I'll just pretend to forgive him then months later I poison him.. that's if he's not in jail.



nobody should blame this on konji cuz it wasn't present when this happened.

now that she's dead,how will he cure his strong konji

Where was the boyfriend all along? 1 Like

life and mystery, vanity upon vanity.

Op,..no matter what u do, u can't beat Lie Mohammed 1 Like

This is my friend sister

when konji controls a man senses

Tori son set.. Nigerians

rest in peace , chai

Edo and sex. I know their women can also be hot tempered and really really violent. Something needs to be done about domestic violence in Nigeria, especially relating to infidelity and lust.

Senate, over to you.