|Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by TunezBlog: 5:12pm
Nigerian music star, Paul Okoye met popular Canadian star, Drake long before he started doing mixes with African acts. The former lead singer of Psquare shared the photo which was taken 9years ago on his official gram page. See below...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by delectablegyal(f): 5:23pm
p square don become upcoming artiste now. i think greed was responsible for their separation.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by mancityguy: 7:57pm
second to comment
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by Benjom(m): 7:57pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by bayaar(m): 7:57pm
How Time Flies.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by Flokey: 7:58pm
T
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by cyberdurable(m): 7:58pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:58pm
This looks more like a throw-back, you can do better tho....
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by emeijeh(m): 7:58pm
See how irrelevant the PSquare brand has become in 2018.
Pride goes before a fall
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by Flokey: 7:58pm
Photoshop
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by cyberdurable(m): 7:58pm
delectablegyal:
Idi iberibe mechieonu lemme pray for you
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by Nuvally: 7:58pm
delectablegyal:
Its non of your business shaa.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by KnowMore: 7:58pm
Cool
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by Uyiii: 7:58pm
The guy at the back looks more like Drake than Drake himself
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by frizzy092(m): 7:58pm
Una dn turn upcoming Artiste finish na past glory you want take dy flex now.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by Swissdist(f): 7:58pm
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by busky101(m): 7:58pm
delectablegyal:chisos. This is wickedness...how can you say psquare is now an upcoming artiste
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by Mayydayy(m): 7:58pm
Dràke never blow big time then
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by BruncleZuma: 7:58pm
The way this two boys are behaving I hope they are not related to Oge Okoye...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by mysteriousman(m): 7:58pm
Paul nwanem
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by Rayton(m): 7:59pm
Psquare as a group went places really....
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by VonTrapp: 7:59pm
Rudeboy
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by TonyBankz(m): 7:59pm
So we shud now start frying catarrh for d yellow nigga abii for the black dude..
#STC
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by ConcNiggress56(f): 7:59pm
wizkid has not seen drake in his life, while he's sharing throwback photos..
if pikin get cloth like elser, he nor fit get rag like elder.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by kennycalls(m): 8:00pm
He needs to picture to upgrade his upcoming status ��������
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by TheNigerianMan: 8:00pm
This stupid twins that had it all but pride will not allow them
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by ozoebuka1(m): 8:01pm
delectablegyal:upcoming artists that can feed your family... This same upcoming artists are more popular than all your family members combined together...
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by scarletkinq(m): 8:01pm
When drake wasn't Drake yet am still waiting for the pic with Wizkid tho
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by okonja(m): 8:02pm
So...what's the economic importance of this?
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by darocha1(m): 8:03pm
tales by sunlight
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by Timoleon(m): 8:03pm
Uyiii:
you have eye for detail.
|Re: Throwback Photo Of Drake With Paul Okoye 9years Ago by naijjaman(m): 8:04pm
Squander your fame and then post pictures of you and Drake 9 years earlier.
Go back to your twin brother and tell the world you have made up
That's all we need to see right now, P Square
