http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/throwback-photo-of-drake-with-paul.html Nigerian music star, Paul Okoye met popular Canadian star, Drake long before he started doing mixes with African acts. The former lead singer of Psquare shared the photo which was taken 9years ago on his official gram page. See below... 1 Like 1 Share

p square don become upcoming artiste now. i think greed was responsible for their separation. 36 Likes

How Time Flies.

This looks more like a throw-back, you can do better tho....

See how irrelevant the PSquare brand has become in 2018.









































Pride goes before a fall 20 Likes 2 Shares

p square don become upcoming artiste now. i think greed was responsible for their separation.

Idi iberibe mechieonu lemme pray for you Idi iberibe mechieonu lemme pray for you 25 Likes 1 Share

p square don become upcoming artiste now. i think greed was responsible for their separation.

Its non of your business shaa. Its non of your business shaa. 2 Likes

The guy at the back looks more like Drake than Drake himself 13 Likes 2 Shares

Una dn turn upcoming Artiste finish na past glory you want take dy flex now. 7 Likes

p square don become upcoming artiste now. i think greed was responsible for their separation. chisos. This is wickedness...how can you say psquare is now an upcoming artiste chisos. This is wickedness...how can you say psquare is now an upcoming artiste 2 Likes

Dràke never blow big time then





The way this two boys are behaving I hope they are not related to Oge Okoye...

Psquare as a group went places really....

So we shud now start frying catarrh for d yellow nigga abii for the black dude..

wizkid has not seen drake in his life, while he's sharing throwback photos..





if pikin get cloth like elser, he nor fit get rag like elder.

He needs to picture to upgrade his upcoming status ��������

This stupid twins that had it all but pride will not allow them

p square don become upcoming artiste now. i think greed was responsible for their separation. upcoming artists that can feed your family... This same upcoming artists are more popular than all your family members combined together... upcoming artists that can feed your family... This same upcoming artists are more popular than all your family members combined together... 2 Likes

When drake wasn't Drake yet am still waiting for the pic with Wizkid tho

So...what's the economic importance of this?

tales by sunlight

The guy at the back looks more like Drake than Drake himself

you have eye for detail. you have eye for detail. 3 Likes