Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by daewoorazer(m): 6:22pm
Police arrest Nigerian, 3 Thais in latest drug bust

Bangkok Post

27 Mar 2018

POST REPORTERS
Police nabbed a Nigerian and three Thai drug suspects, and seized assets worth more than 16 million baht in the latest crackdown on a transnational crime network.
A raid on the house of one Thai suspect alone — identified as Hathailak Sinthukut — resulted in the seizure of up to 11.6 million baht in assets even though the 28-yearold woman did not have regular work, Tourism Police Bureau deputy commissioner Surachate Hakparn said yesterday.

The assets, included two houses, gold items, land title deeds and three cars, were confiscated, along with more than 2,000 ecstasy pills, 300 grammes of crystal methamphetamine and 20 packs of marijuana.
Pol Maj Gen Surachate defined the last item as A-grade marijuana imported from overseas. Investigators said the marijuana was often sold to customers in Bangkok and in Pattaya.

Investigators were examining Ms Hathailak’s bank accounts to track money trails and transactions, hoping to get new clues in the hunt for more suspects.
Pol Maj Gen Surachate also planned to ask officials from the Anti-Money Laundering Office to conduct a joint investigation.

The investigators suspect parts of the gang’s assets may have been laundered to avoid detection.
Ms Hathailak, along with two Thai fellows, worked for Nigerian national, Onyenekwu Chukwuka Kingsley, 29, who received drugs from a major supplier in another country, according to police investigators.

The Nigerian was arrested on Sunday at a Big C hypermarket in the Rat Burana area, a day after the arrest of Ms Hathailak and another female suspect, Sirinda Khamprathueang, 20, in Nonthaburi.
The two women were arrested in a sting operation in which they were lured into selling 50 methamphetamine pills to a police informant.

The operation followed the arrest of another Thai suspect Sutthiman Samankaeo. The 29-year-old was arrested at Metro Park in the Phasicharoen area last Friday.
All four suspects admitted to selling drugs for more than two years, said Pol Col Sombun Thiankhao, of the city’s Patrol and Special Operation Division.
According to investigators, Mr Kingsley gave the drugs to Ms Hathailak in Samut Prakan. Ms Hathailak then hired Ms Sirinda to deliver the drugs to customers. She received 9,000 baht for each delivery.
Their customers were well-to-do people who bought ecstasy pills, also known as yae, and crystal methamphetamine, or ya ice, at night entertainment venues, police said.

Source:

https://www.pressreader.com/thailand/bangkok-post/20180327/281590946111482

Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:23pm
This is getting outta hands!
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by alphacyborg(m): 6:28pm
Onyenekwu Chukwuka Kingsley

9 Likes

Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by pyyxxaro: 6:35pm
Igbo Amaka grin
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by SUPERPACK: 6:36pm
Onyenekwu Chukwuka Kingsley, 29,

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by jnfoage: 7:15pm
I did not check the name of the Nigerian but I know this is what NLers are doing right now.

5 Likes

Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by NwaNimo1(m): 7:26pm
Na wa ohh...
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Fukafuka: 7:26pm
grin
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by NwaAmaikpe: 7:26pm
shocked


The police should please pardon them.
It's Buhari's fault.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 7:26pm
shocked

My brothers keep on developing other countries and giving me a bad name.

1 Like

Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by ConcNiggress56(f): 7:27pm
i hate those slim little bastards from asia..


they are too money driven..


having a chinese, thai or indian boss is a nightmare..
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by omoadeleye(m): 7:27pm
hhh
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by davodyguy: 7:27pm
Die hard money lovers
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by sweetkev(m): 7:27pm
Erosion undecided
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Fukafuka: 7:27pm
grin grin
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by MDsambo: 7:27pm
Point of correction they're Biafrans not Nigerians

1 Like

Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by shepherd003: 7:28pm
the
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by naijjaman(m): 7:28pm
shocked
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by dust144(m): 7:28pm
Let Nigerian government try and kill a foreigner for drugs offence for once.
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by daomi(m): 7:28pm
H
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by fk002: 7:28pm
Igbo Amaka

1 Like

Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by samuel19222(m): 7:29pm
Bhg
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by nonye6194(m): 7:29pm
my Ibo brothers never fail to disappoint with embarrassing crimes in Asia. from drug peddling to immigration issues. God help us all

1 Like

Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by timilehin95(m): 7:29pm
Na dem.
If i mention d part of d country they came from now, people will think i hate d EAST grin grin grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by kennycalls(m): 7:29pm
NCAN over to you����������
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Captain8: 7:30pm
Go arest inocent pple tok say na suspect, na so una dey do oo
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by chuckjonesautos: 7:30pm
MDsambo:
Point of correction they're Biafrans not Nigerians

Na now you want to admit that?
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Earthquake1: 7:30pm
MDsambo:
Point of correction they're Biafrans not Nigerians

90% of super Eagles are 'biafrans'

2 Likes

Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by chuckjonesautos: 7:30pm
nonye6194:
my Ibo brothers never fail to disappoint with embarrassing crimes in Asia. from drug peddling to immigration issues. God help us all

It's getting out of hand.
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Pigsandidiots: 7:30pm
cheesy grin



Imhotep and lzaa, your attentions are needed here.
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Euouae: 7:31pm
alphacyborg:
Onyenekwu Chukwuka Kingsley


Cant they allow him develop Thailand in peace again
Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Pigsandidiots: 7:31pm
Earthquake1:


90% of super Eagles are 'biafrans'
100% ni

(0) (1) (Reply)

