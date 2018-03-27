₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,707 members, 4,161,316 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 March 2018 at 07:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst (1033 Views)
FBI Arrests Nigerian Adekunle Ojo For Identity Theft / India Arrests Nigerian With Ingested Cocaine (Photo, Video) / Police Arrests Nigerian Man After His Car Was Bashed By White Men (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by daewoorazer(m): 6:22pm
Police arrest Nigerian, 3 Thais in latest drug bust
Source:
https://www.pressreader.com/thailand/bangkok-post/20180327/281590946111482
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:23pm
This is getting outta hands!
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by alphacyborg(m): 6:28pm
Onyenekwu Chukwuka Kingsley
9 Likes
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by pyyxxaro: 6:35pm
Igbo Amaka
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by SUPERPACK: 6:36pm
Onyenekwu Chukwuka Kingsley, 29,
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by jnfoage: 7:15pm
I did not check the name of the Nigerian but I know this is what NLers are doing right now.
5 Likes
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by NwaNimo1(m): 7:26pm
Na wa ohh...
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Fukafuka: 7:26pm
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by NwaAmaikpe: 7:26pm
The police should please pardon them.
It's Buhari's fault.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 7:26pm
My brothers keep on developing other countries and giving me a bad name.
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by ConcNiggress56(f): 7:27pm
i hate those slim little bastards from asia..
they are too money driven..
having a chinese, thai or indian boss is a nightmare..
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by omoadeleye(m): 7:27pm
hhh
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by davodyguy: 7:27pm
Die hard money lovers
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by sweetkev(m): 7:27pm
Erosion
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Fukafuka: 7:27pm
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by MDsambo: 7:27pm
Point of correction they're Biafrans not Nigerians
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by shepherd003: 7:28pm
the
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by naijjaman(m): 7:28pm
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by dust144(m): 7:28pm
Let Nigerian government try and kill a foreigner for drugs offence for once.
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by daomi(m): 7:28pm
H
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by fk002: 7:28pm
Igbo Amaka
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by samuel19222(m): 7:29pm
Bhg
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by nonye6194(m): 7:29pm
my Ibo brothers never fail to disappoint with embarrassing crimes in Asia. from drug peddling to immigration issues. God help us all
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by timilehin95(m): 7:29pm
Na dem.
If i mention d part of d country they came from now, people will think i hate d EAST
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by kennycalls(m): 7:29pm
NCAN over to you����������
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Captain8: 7:30pm
Go arest inocent pple tok say na suspect, na so una dey do oo
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by chuckjonesautos: 7:30pm
MDsambo:
Na now you want to admit that?
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Earthquake1: 7:30pm
MDsambo:
90% of super Eagles are 'biafrans'
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by chuckjonesautos: 7:30pm
nonye6194:
It's getting out of hand.
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Pigsandidiots: 7:30pm
Imhotep and lzaa, your attentions are needed here.
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Euouae: 7:31pm
alphacyborg:
Cant they allow him develop Thailand in peace again
|Re: Police Arrests Nigerian, 3 Thais In Latest Drug Burst by Pigsandidiots: 7:31pm
Earthquake1:100% ni
Alert To Nigerians, Muslims, Christians: Beware Of Provocations / Three Girls Fu*ked Area Boy For Fu**ing And Violating Their Sister / Gaza Still In Ruins, A Year After The War
Viewing this topic: ijomaSN, kunleham(m), TheAngry1, khizzyblakes(m), Sgwin, Euouae, dozzy24(m), deeptechcool(m), Odney(m), Magnumproperty, Armorall, Mille, MurderX, donestk(m), okadoo, visiondee(m), penta(m), M16, mayorchimex(m), Lukeboy, manuelzz(m), skales67, marshallmoni(m), abbeyloyee(m), bigerboy200, Mkpakala, Pigsandidiots, AnnyDaniel(m), jnfoage, fellom(m), edababa007(m), EGDesignz(m), ipobarecriminals, Deen4me(m), Decapo, Dhayor001(m), Daviestunech(m), Actuarydeji(m), Bolowolowo, BuhariSelf(m), CEOSNR, liverpool1999, Earthquake1, Gharnew112(m), Mynd44, tlofty05, Berliner1, Willie2015, Cuteamigo1(m), Vectogray(m), GoodFaith, purplebloom, terrymason(m), scabele(m), naseey(m), Aboguede, introvertedsoul, ZorGBUooeh, verycheese, pyx, mufutau55(m), NoRetreat(m), Govoo1, Judolisco(m) and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16