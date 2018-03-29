Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Medical Students Forcefully Ejected From Their Hostel As Exam Approaches. (1629 Views)

Uniben Medical Students Forcefully Ejected From Their Hostel As Exam Approaches. / Bowen University Students Who Fought, Sent Out Of Their Hostel (Photos) / Pictures Only Medical Students Can Relate To (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Students of the faculty of medicine of UNIBEN have been left stranded as the hostel built solely for them is given to students from other faculties.



Medical students of UNIBEN, one of Nigeria’s first generation federal universities have been given till Friday to evacuate the NDDC hostel built for their faculty.



The hostel which was said to be built by Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC to solely accommodate medical students is occupied by less than 10% of them.



The 200, 300, 400 and 500 level students of the faculty who have their professional exams coming up next month are without a place to lay their heads.



According to a source who posted the pictures on Instagram, students are seen flocking outside the hostel building in what can be described as a protest to challenge the decision.



It is also reported that “Rooms are being given to students from other faculties, and medical students have been asked to evacuate the temporary inadequate hostels provided latest by Friday.”



Neither the Vice-Chancellor Prof Faraday Orumwense nor the school authorities have made any official statement yet but Trends44is on standby to bring you reports as they drop. 1 Share

Hmmm...... Quite bad if it is true.

I hope everyone involved will do the needful to avoid distracting the poor medical students.

More

Medical and Dental students in UNIBEN are suffering

Neeklaus, comes and see your people.

Today medical and dental students of the University of Benin came out to protest their lack of accommodation. The University of Benin forcefully drove them out of Hall5 and refused them entering "NDDC medical hostel" their supposed hostel. It should be noted that when the University of Benin Medical school was fighting for accreditation of 150 quota of admission last year, they told MDCN(medical and Dental council of Nigeria) that NDDC medical hostel is fully for medical students.

The list that came out earlier this month through those that have "connection" had over 250 students with medical and dental students not being up to 30 in the list.

As it stands now medical and dental students of the University of Benin are still outside NDDC hostel waiting to enter the hostel with their loads and they said they are ready to sleep outside for the next two days.

More info will come as the protest continues.



Roastedcorn

fejioguma:

Please I want the Mods to push this to the front page cause i want higher authorities to see this and come to our aid.

Exams are just around the corner and there's no where to stay. We are suffering and the hostel meant for us is being given out to other students via connection.

Cc Lalas.ticlala

Myn.d44

Ishil.ove UNIBEN said hostel accommodation is a privilege , not a right . UNIBEN said hostel accommodation is a, not a

kimbraa:

Nee klaus, comes and see your people.



I heard they chased Hall 1 girls today. Pray tell, were you scampering for shelter like someone who just lost her home?? Lols! E nor really concern me shaa. This school management has lost it. If only they know how impossible that quit notice they gave the students is, they would think again.I heard they chased Hall 1 girls today. Pray tell, were you scampering for shelter like someone who just lost her home??

NeeKlaus:







I heard they chased Hall 1 girls today. Pray tell, were you scampering for shelter like someone who just lost her home?? Lols! E nor really concern me shaa. This school management has lost it. If only they know how impossible that quit notice they gave the students is, they would think again.I heard they chased Hall 1 girls today. Pray tell, were you scampering for shelter like someone who just lost her home?? LOL. My name came out on first batch, and I cleared my space today. I went to check on the room I was allocated but the girl on my space is looking for where to go to so I told her to stay put 'till next week when my temporary space occupant comes. I'm so used to my rommies that I don't feel like leaving them.



Hall 1 is almost empty. My coursemate was like girls are fainthearted 'cause Hall2 boys aren't moved. LOL. My name came out on first batch, and I cleared my space today. I went to check on the room I was allocated but the girl on my space is looking for where to go to so I told her to stay put 'till next week when my temporary space occupant comes. I'm so used to my rommies that I don't feel like leaving them.Hall 1 is almost empty.My coursemate was like girls are fainthearted 'cause Hall2 boys aren't moved.

kimbraa:

LOL. My name came out on first batch, and I cleared my space today. I went to check on the room I was allocated but the girl on my space is looking for where to go to so I told her to stay put 'till next week when my temporary space occupant comes. I'm so used to my rommies that I don't feel like leaving them.



Hall 1 is almost empty. My coursemate was like girls are fainthearted 'cause Hall2 boys aren't moved.

Ofcourse, we are not moved. It's only you girls this stuff will affect. I am just waiting to see the drama that will ensue in Halls 3&4 tomorrow. It promises to be fun.

NeeKlaus:





Ofcourse, we are not moved. It's only you girls this stuff will affect. I am just waiting to see the drama that will ensue in Halls 3&4 tomorrow. It promises to be fun. That'll be fun to watch. I don't know how God created you guys. Do you know we don't use hotplate here? But someone was like it's the order of the day in Hall2 with näked wire. I couldn't stop laughing 'cause it seems only the boys could defile their rules. That'll be fun to watch. I don't know how God created you guys.Do you know we don't use hotplate here? But someone was like it's the order of the day in Hall2 with näked wire. I couldn't stop laughing 'cause it seems only the boys could defile their rules.

kimbraa:

That'll be fun to watch. I don't know how God created you guys. Do you know we don't use hotplate here but someone was like it's the order of the day in Hall2 with näked wire? I couldn't stop laughing 'cause it seems only the boys could defile their rules.



But still, your hostels are wayyyy cleaner. It's not even up for debate. So, that's a greater positive already. You don't use hotplate?? Fo' real? That's all we use here... Kerosene is kinda obsolete to us already.But still, your hostels are wayyyy cleaner. It's not even up for debate. So, that's a greater positive already.

NeeKlaus:







But still, your hostels are wayyyy cleaner. It's not even up for debate. So, that's a greater positive already. You don't use hotplate?? Fo' real? That's all we use here... Kerosene is kinda obsolete to us already.But still, your hostels are wayyyy cleaner. It's not even up for debate. So, that's a greater positive already. Imagine! While kerosene is the order of the day here. My friend that came with hotplate wants to sell it but no one is willing to get into trouble with the porters.



Of course, boys are dirtier na. I think the old women who clean are doing a nice job. Here, if anyone poos and messes up the toilet, that floor's light will be disconnected for as long as until one of them volunteers to clean it up. Such punishment kind of put the dirty ones in check. Imagine! While kerosene is the order of the day here. My friend that came with hotplate wants to sell it but no one is willing to get into trouble with the porters.Of course, boys are dirtier na.I think the old women who clean are doing a nice job. Here, if anyone poos and messes up the toilet, that floor's light will be disconnected for as long as until one of them volunteers to clean it up. Such punishment kind of put the dirty ones in check.

kimbraa:

Imagine! While kerosene is the order of the day here. My friend that came with hotplate wants to sell it but no one is willing to get into trouble with the porters.



Of course, boys are dirtier na. I think the old women who clean are doing a nice job. Here, if anyone poos and messes up the toilet, that floor's light will be disconnected for as long as until one of them volunteers to clean it up. Such punishment kind of put the dirty ones in check. Wow! No wonder Hall 1 was so neat the day I entered there. Heaven knows those kind of regulations will not stand the test of time over here.



Shaa, we have derailed these Medical Students' thread already. I don't need somebody coming for my big head.

Senior reg for our unit d always talk on how Uniben Medical students no d take rubbish na.

Or what has changed?

Please you guys should do something mbok.

NeeKlaus:



Wow! No wonder Hall 1 was so neat the day I entered there. Heaven knows those kind of regulations will not stand the test of time over here.



Shaa, we have derailed these Medical Students' thread already. I don't need somebody coming for my big head. I know sha! Some technicians will go look for the power source and reconnect while you can't even find a girl that knows where the source is.



Op, we're sorry oh!. I know sha! Some technicians will go look for the power source and reconnect while you can't even find a girl that knows where the source is.Op, we're sorry oh!.

kimbraa:

I know sha! Some technicians will go look for the power source and reconnect while you can't even find a girl that knows where the source is.



Op, we're sorry oh!. Even the Engineering girls too? Lols!

NeeKlaus:



Even the Engineering girls too? Lols! Is it here that someone will faint and we won't see a medical student coming to their aid? Is it here that someone will faint and we won't see a medical student coming to their aid?

kimbraa:

Is it here that someone will faint and we won't see a medical student coming to their aid? You are in their thread o. I wonder why you have decided to shake this table by this time of the day.

upros:

they will not push this to FP now o..if its snake and breast naw they ll be rushing like pigs...



they also caught a large breast like snake there today..

Come and see your food!!

lalasticlala

mynd44 cry baby. must u cry to get what you want? cry baby. must u cry to get what you want?







Students sleeping outside their hostels (the hostel is empty btw) and some have professional exams in 38 days











When a university is termed federal, what does that mean actually especially in Nigeria?

I know federal government should be funding it but most of them make students pay excruciating fees even with the federal government subsidies.

I noticed the schools are packed with 70% of the indigenes where it is located student and staff wise.

What exactly made them federal schools?

Am asking with UNN as a case study.