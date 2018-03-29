Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet (13273 Views)

The Borno state police command has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 28- year - old commercial sex worker , Precious Needy .



The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Damian Chukwu , made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.



He said that Needy ’ s corpse was found with her throat slit in a toilet at Galaxy Hotel in Galadima Area of Maiduguri metropolis on March 25 .



Chukwu also disclosed that the body was discovered by Onyeka Ogbonna , a staff of the hotel, noting that the matter was reported to police on March 26.



He listed suspects in the murder of the commercial sex worker as Yakubu Luka , 39 ; and Amelia Ka ’ anfsa, 26 .



The commissioner explained that Luka , a security guard at the hotel, was on duty at the time of the incident , while Ka ’ anfsa was an immediate neighbour to the deceased .



Chukwu said the suspects were assisting the police in the investigation .

The should also be killed. End of story.

After enjoying free punna

una still kill am

but most of these sex workers are thiefs

I can't forget what one did to me at ugbague 5 Likes

Sad

Who would have thought that hotel business thrives in the far north?











All what they know is Haram , Haram, Haram 22 Likes

Nawa o

Shithole people 4 Likes

Blood of RMD 1 Like

How u go carry ashewo work go BOKO boys region? 1 Like

Ok

Jeez....Olosho beware cause aboki diccccck can slit open your throat why giving dem Bj 1 Like

Homeboiy:

One customer spotted! One customer spotted! 5 Likes

Part of the dangers of prostitution is the risk of been killed or hurt on the job.

Homeboiy:

Mutemenot:





One customer spotted! Easier for customers to spot another customer Easier for customers to spot another customer 6 Likes

Islie:

















That's their way;throat slicing.. That's their way;throat slicing..

How can a sane girl leave all lucrative parts she can make money in Nigeria and go to hot bed of boko haram. 1 Like

Considering on how she died, I will conclude by saying she committed suicide.

Homeboiy:

Benin p!mp spotted Benin p!mp spotted







I know say na osu person the olosho go be...











Na there trademark I know say na osu person the olosho go be...Na there trademark 1 Like

Olalan:

Part of the dangers of prostitution is the risk of been killed or hurt on the job. work hazards happen everywhere work hazards happen everywhere 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice one





This is more like it

All these people do is spread diseases upandan



If this trend continue

They will surely learn and look for something tangible to do with their lives

You certainly can't read

It was your mother You certainly can't readIt was your mother

He listed suspects in the murder of the commercial sex worker as Yakubu Luka , 39 ; and Amelia Ka ’ anfsa, 26



Nothing wrong here.



He only followed Mohammed 's teachings. Nothing wrong here.He only followed Mohammed 's teachings. 2 Likes

Her mom dey somewhere believing her daughter is in school or working somewhere.

May God help us. Needy?Her mom dey somewhere believing her daughter is in school or working somewhere.May God help us. 1 Like

People wont read

No where did they say they bleeped her

It says one is a gate man

The other lives close to her

They are just the I was there suspects

Not that they killed her 2 Likes

Albert0011:

How can a sane girl leave all lucrative parts she can make money in Nigeria and go to hot bed of boko haram. ...dont be deceived By all what u read...maiduguri town is very lively ...dont be deceived By all what u read...maiduguri town is very lively