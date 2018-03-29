₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Islie: 7:56pm
The Borno state police command has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 28- year - old commercial sex worker , Precious Needy .
http://punchng.com/28-year-old-sex-worker-killed-in-gory-manner-dumped-in-hotel-toilet/
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:59pm
The should also be killed. End of story.
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Homeboiy: 8:23pm
After enjoying free punna
una still kill am
but most of these sex workers are thiefs
I can't forget what one did to me at ugbague
5 Likes
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Nutase: 9:43pm
Sad
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by emeijeh(m): 10:01pm
Who would have thought that hotel business thrives in the far north?
All what they know is Haram , Haram, Haram
22 Likes
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by naijjaman(m): 10:01pm
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by NaijaCover(m): 10:01pm
Nawa o
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by cosby02(m): 10:02pm
Shithole people
4 Likes
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by KendrickAyomide: 10:02pm
Blood of RMD
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Sheuns(m): 10:03pm
How u go carry ashewo work go BOKO boys region?
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by sotall(m): 10:03pm
Ok
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:03pm
Jeez....Olosho beware cause aboki diccccck can slit open your throat why giving dem Bj
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Mutemenot: 10:03pm
Homeboiy:
One customer spotted!
5 Likes
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Olalan(m): 10:03pm
Part of the dangers of prostitution is the risk of been killed or hurt on the job.
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by KendrickAyomide: 10:04pm
Homeboiy:Patron.. But that uncircumcised Nwaamikpe is a Grand Patron
3 Likes
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by cosby02(m): 10:04pm
Mutemenot:Easier for customers to spot another customer
6 Likes
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by HomeOfMe(f): 10:04pm
Islie:That's their way;throat slicing..
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Albert0011(m): 10:05pm
How can a sane girl leave all lucrative parts she can make money in Nigeria and go to hot bed of boko haram.
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Radicalface: 10:06pm
Considering on how she died, I will conclude by saying she committed suicide.
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by emeijeh(m): 10:06pm
Homeboiy:
Benin p!mp spotted
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by OSUigbo: 10:06pm
I know say na osu person the olosho go be...
Na there trademark
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by sinaj(f): 10:07pm
Olalan:work hazards happen everywhere
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by ZombieTAMER: 10:10pm
Nice one
This is more like it
All these people do is spread diseases upandan
If this trend continue
They will surely learn and look for something tangible to do with their lives
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by ZombieTAMER: 10:11pm
OSUigbo:
You certainly can't read
It was your mother
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by TheKingIsHere: 10:12pm
He listed suspects in the murder of the commercial sex worker as Yakubu Luka , 39 ; and Amelia Ka ’ anfsa, 26
Nothing wrong here.
He only followed Mohammed 's teachings.
2 Likes
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by deyink1: 10:13pm
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by deyink1: 10:13pm
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by ifyalways(f): 10:14pm
Needy?
Her mom dey somewhere believing her daughter is in school or working somewhere.
May God help us.
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by deflover(m): 10:15pm
People wont read
No where did they say they bleeped her
It says one is a gate man
The other lives close to her
They are just the I was there suspects
Not that they killed her
2 Likes
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by mvem(m): 10:15pm
Albert0011:...dont be deceived By all what u read...maiduguri town is very lively
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by davodyguy: 10:19pm
These guys are so heartless.
Killing human beings is like killing a cow or goat to them.
I'll repeat my stance. Islam is not about terrorism as you'll hardly see any Yoruba or Igbo, TIv, Edo Muslims kill anyone like these goats from the other parts do.
Very annoying
1 Like
|Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by free2ryhme: 10:21pm
