Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Islie: 7:56pm
The Borno state police command has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 28- year - old commercial sex worker , Precious Needy .

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Damian Chukwu , made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.

He said that Needy ’ s corpse was found with her throat slit in a toilet at Galaxy Hotel in Galadima Area of Maiduguri metropolis on March 25 .

Chukwu also disclosed that the body was discovered by Onyeka Ogbonna , a staff of the hotel, noting that the matter was reported to police on March 26.

He listed suspects in the murder of the commercial sex worker as Yakubu Luka , 39 ; and Amelia Ka ’ anfsa, 26 .

The commissioner explained that Luka , a security guard at the hotel, was on duty at the time of the incident , while Ka ’ anfsa was an immediate neighbour to the deceased .

Chukwu said the suspects were assisting the police in the investigation .
(NAN )



http://punchng.com/28-year-old-sex-worker-killed-in-gory-manner-dumped-in-hotel-toilet/
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:59pm
The should also be killed. End of story.
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Homeboiy: 8:23pm
After enjoying free punna
una still kill am
but most of these sex workers are thiefs
I can't forget what one did to me at ugbague

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Nutase: 9:43pm
Sad cry
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by emeijeh(m): 10:01pm
Who would have thought that hotel business thrives in the far north?





All what they know is Haram , Haram, Haram

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by naijjaman(m): 10:01pm
undecided
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by NaijaCover(m): 10:01pm
Nawa o
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by cosby02(m): 10:02pm
Shithole people

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by KendrickAyomide: 10:02pm
Blood of RMD

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Sheuns(m): 10:03pm
How u go carry ashewo work go BOKO boys region?

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by sotall(m): 10:03pm
Ok
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:03pm
Jeez....Olosho beware cause aboki diccccck can slit open your throat why giving dem Bj

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Mutemenot: 10:03pm
Homeboiy:
After enjoying free punna

una still kill am

but most of these sex workers are thiefs

I can't forget what one did to me at ugbague

One customer spotted! shocked

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Olalan(m): 10:03pm
Part of the dangers of prostitution is the risk of been killed or hurt on the job.
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by KendrickAyomide: 10:04pm
Homeboiy:
After enjoying free punna

una still kill am

but most of these sex workers are thiefs

I can't forget what one did to me at ugbague
Patron.. But that uncircumcised Nwaamikpe is a Grand Patron

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by cosby02(m): 10:04pm
Mutemenot:


One customer spotted! shocked
Easier for customers to spot another customer

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by HomeOfMe(f): 10:04pm
Islie:








http://punchng.com/28-year-old-sex-worker-killed-in-gory-manner-dumped-in-hotel-toilet/

That's their way;throat slicing..
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Albert0011(m): 10:05pm
How can a sane girl leave all lucrative parts she can make money in Nigeria and go to hot bed of boko haram.

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by Radicalface: 10:06pm
Considering on how she died, I will conclude by saying she committed suicide.
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by emeijeh(m): 10:06pm
Homeboiy:
After enjoying free punna

una still kill am

but most of these sex workers are thiefs

I can't forget what one did to me at ugbague

Benin p!mp spotted
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by OSUigbo: 10:06pm
cry


I know say na osu person the olosho go be...





Na there trademark cry

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by sinaj(f): 10:07pm
Olalan:
Part of the dangers of prostitution is the risk of been killed or hurt on the job.
work hazards happen everywhere tongue

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by ZombieTAMER: 10:10pm
Nice one


This is more like it
All these people do is spread diseases upandan

If this trend continue
They will surely learn and look for something tangible to do with their lives
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by ZombieTAMER: 10:11pm
OSUigbo:
cry


I know say na osu person the olosho go be...





Na there trademark cry

You certainly can't read
It was your mother
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by TheKingIsHere: 10:12pm
He listed suspects in the murder of the commercial sex worker as Yakubu Luka , 39 ; and Amelia Ka ’ anfsa, 26


Nothing wrong here.

He only followed Mohammed 's teachings.

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by deyink1: 10:13pm
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by ifyalways(f): 10:14pm
Needy?

Her mom dey somewhere believing her daughter is in school or working somewhere.
May God help us. angry

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by deflover(m): 10:15pm
People wont read
No where did they say they bleeped her
It says one is a gate man
The other lives close to her
They are just the I was there suspects
Not that they killed her

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by mvem(m): 10:15pm
Albert0011:
How can a sane girl leave all lucrative parts she can make money in Nigeria and go to hot bed of boko haram.
...dont be deceived By all what u read...maiduguri town is very lively
Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by davodyguy: 10:19pm
These guys are so heartless.

Killing human beings is like killing a cow or goat to them.

I'll repeat my stance. Islam is not about terrorism as you'll hardly see any Yoruba or Igbo, TIv, Edo Muslims kill anyone like these goats from the other parts do.

Very annoying sad angry

Re: Commercial Sex Worker Killed In Maiduguri With Her Throat Slit In Hotel Toilet by free2ryhme: 10:21pm
Islie:








http://punchng.com/28-year-old-sex-worker-killed-in-gory-manner-dumped-in-hotel-toilet/

