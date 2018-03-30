₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 08:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos
|E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by IamAirforce1: 12:50am
Five star CEO, E-money has congratulated chief bola Ahmed tinubu on his 66th birthday.
The Anambra born business mogul took to his IG page to share these throwback pics of himself and Jagaban of Lagos all smiles In his 37million Naira customised Mercedes bus with the caption "Happy Birthday to one of my pillar of support. I wish you a very long life, so you can enjoy all the blessings of God. Happy birthday MY FATHER, OUR LEADER".
Asiwaju is no doubt man of the people, Happy birthday Sir.
See photos below
IamAirforce1
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg7HBz_lqQV/
Lalasticlala
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by IamAirforce1: 12:52am
If a child washes his hands clean, he would eat with Kings.
Ride on E-MONEY
Greatness recognises greatness.
On my way I swear to God .
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by coluka: 1:01am
E money odogwu!!!
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by Paradigm777: 1:01am
Let me not say wats on my mind
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:05am
Okay. Seen!
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by 9cent(m): 1:19am
Big men
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 1:43am
Hushpuppi is RICHER than the two of them combined jare
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by FisifunKododada: 3:18am
That's a wise Igbo man not these ipork ugandan jews running around NL making stupid noise.
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by OneCorner: 3:39am
as the president of Nairaland flat headed Jewdas, we Igbos disown E-money and cast him to exile for associating with our arch enemy and having anything to do with the afonjas.
he should not dare cross the niger river, else, we will call ICC and trump on him
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by IamAirforce1: 5:41am
LesbianBoy:My boy
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by partnerbiz4: 6:26am
how did he make his money?
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by buskie13(m): 6:52am
IamAirforce1:when you finish swearing to your maker,you'll be sad why you'll still be selling fake memory cards
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by fancy4eve(f): 7:13am
First picture, Tinubu looking lyk a castrated he goat or is he watching his weight
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by KingsCare: 7:40am
lol, Mr Tinubu looking odd, upon all the billions then and now, still looking odd. Let him work on his apperances....E-money is the banger, Even Mr Buhari will attest to that. Always looking stylish and Handsome.
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by madridguy(m): 8:00am
OneCorner:
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by SyberKate(f): 8:02am
So it's true that as you get older you get shorter, just looking at Tinubu trousers
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by gozzlin: 8:02am
Nna ehn this Tinubu looks like a caveman inspite of all the looted funds at his disposal.
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by madridguy(m): 8:02am
like your BF right?
fancy4eve:
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by lenghtinny(m): 8:02am
buskie13:
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 8:02am
Now i know where he makes his money from..#sciencestudents
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by Chiefpriest1(m): 8:03am
That first picture though!
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by Donbosco46: 8:03am
Na only me dey see that trouser wey Tinubu wear?
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by superior1: 8:03am
Photo looks photoshoped
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by Flintstone06(m): 8:04am
buskie13:
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by ZombieTAMER: 8:05am
OneCorner:
Na person pikin be this?
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by papi22(m): 8:06am
Jagaban.. Eku oko jona
Quote me if u want thunder to fire u
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by Donjcco(m): 8:11am
partnerbiz4:ogboni confra
|Re: E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos by SoNature(m): 8:14am
I like the way the Igbos and Yorubas come together to do business in Lagos.
I'm glad I don't use the senseless ones on nairaland.com from the two tribes as basis for my judgment
We merely bicker without physical fights
