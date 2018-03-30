Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / E-money Celebrates Bola Tinubu On His 66th Birthday With Throwback Photos (3762 Views)

The Anambra born business mogul took to his IG page to share these throwback pics of himself and Jagaban of Lagos all smiles In his 37million Naira customised Mercedes bus with the caption "Happy Birthday to one of my pillar of support. I wish you a very long life, so you can enjoy all the blessings of God. Happy birthday MY FATHER, OUR LEADER".



Asiwaju is no doubt man of the people, Happy birthday Sir.



See photos below



If a child washes his hands clean, he would eat with Kings.



Ride on E-MONEY



Greatness recognises greatness.



On my way I swear to God . 13 Likes

E money odogwu!!! 2 Likes

Let me not say wats on my mind 1 Like

Okay. Seen!

Big men

Hushpuppi is RICHER than the two of them combined jare

That's a wise Igbo man not these ipork ugandan jews running around NL making stupid noise. That's a wise Igbo man not these ipork ugandan jews running around NL making stupid noise. 7 Likes



he should not dare cross the niger river, else, we will call ICC and trump on him as the president of Nairaland flat headed Jewdas, we Igbos disown E-money and cast him to exile for associating with our arch enemy and having anything to do with the afonjas.he should not dare cross the niger river, else, we will call ICC and trump on him 10 Likes

LesbianBoy:

Hushpuppi is RICHER than the two of them combined jare My boy My boy

how did he make his money?

IamAirforce1:

If a child washes his hands clean, he would eat with Kings.



Ride on E-MONEY



Greatness recognises greatness.



On my way I swear to God . when you finish swearing to your maker,you'll be sad why you'll still be selling fake memory cards when you finish swearing to your maker,you'll be sad why you'll still be selling fake memory cards 3 Likes

First picture, Tinubu looking lyk a castrated he goat or is he watching his weight 1 Like

lol, Mr Tinubu looking odd, upon all the billions then and now, still looking odd. Let him work on his apperances....E-money is the banger, Even Mr Buhari will attest to that. Always looking stylish and Handsome.



Cut down all body fat and look handsome and sexy, let your body be the banger, your appearances and your looks are one in a million and something you can be proud of. Look your best whoever you are with our TEA...."Magic Tummy And Body Fat Reducing Herbal Tea" Is Your best bet, %100 Organic...we do Home/Office delivery, Pay on delivery and support services. Check my profile for our whatsapp no





OneCorner:

as the president of Nairaland flat headed Jewdas, we Igbos disown E-money and cast him to exile for associating with our arch enemy and having anything to do with the afonjas.

he should not dare cross the niger river, else, we will call ICC and trump on him

So it's true that as you get older you get shorter, just looking at Tinubu trousers 1 Like

Nna ehn this Tinubu looks like a caveman inspite of all the looted funds at his disposal.





fancy4eve:

First picture, [b]Tinubu looking lyk a castrated he goat [/b]or is he watching his weight like your BF right?

buskie13:

when you finish swearing to your maker,you'll be sad why you'll still be selling fake memory cards 1 Like

Now i know where he makes his money from..#sciencestudents

That first picture though!

Na only me dey see that trouser wey Tinubu wear?

Photo looks photoshoped

buskie13:

when you finish swearing to your maker,you'll be sad why you'll still be selling fake memory cards



OneCorner:

as the president of Nairaland flat headed Jewdas, we Igbos disown E-money and cast him to exile for associating with our arch enemy and having anything to do with the afonjas.

he should not dare cross the niger river, else, we will call ICC and trump on him

Na person pikin be this? Na person pikin be this?

Jagaban.. Eku oko jona



Quote me if u want thunder to fire u

Jagaban.. Eku oko jona



Quote me if u want thunder to fire u

partnerbiz4:

how did he make his money? ogboni confra ogboni confra