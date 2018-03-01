₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by made4naija(m): 5:06am
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Tobi has spoken on why he thinks fellow housemate, Cee-c is not a virgin.
Recalls that Cee-c had some days ago insisted that she is a virgin.
However, Tobi brought up the topic again while speaking with Miracle and Rico in the garden on Thursday afternoon.
Tobi said:-
"I thinks Cee-c is not a virgin because she knows so much about $ex positions.
Cee-c knows so much about $ex and positions for someone who claims to be a virgin. I doubt she is a virgin.
“I did not want to confront her before it turns to something else when she was talking about $ex.”
http://www.made4naija.com/2018/03/cee-c-is-not-a-virgin-tobi-reveals-bbnaija/
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by Ever8054: 5:36am
how can I still be here and there just trying to give the same people for the purpose of not going to give them something that should have been given sometimes in march so that some of this stupid people can go. and try to locate for them self's things that naturally should help them give there reason for just no reason and then .....this sleep sef....
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by SyberKate(f): 8:04am
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by GreenMavro: 8:04am
of cos she's not...we know this before now, A girl that can hold ur dick in the right angle and direction directly proportional to her mouth, is dat one a virgin? click LIKE if she is not and SHARE if she is
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by inoki247: 8:04am
Okay so the Virgin award goes to who..
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:05am
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by deepwater(f): 8:05am
Kai
This is what the Nigerian youths discussion table has been reduced to.
And don't get me wrong, I follow BB9JA back to back.
But it's like sex, everyone else does it but shouldn't be discussed unnecessarily.
Someone he fffukced within four days of knowing her in the house.
Yooooo! That's the strategy TOBI and Cc planned in the first week, can't u see that they are both strong in the house.
No matter how much cc gets nominated she doesn't go home
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by iomoge2(f): 8:06am
Ode Tobi.
So its only through practical she knew all d sex positions? Mscheww.
I even tot he wanted to say he bleeped her with his fingers n i woulda had an answer 4 him.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by Donbosco46: 8:06am
Everybody know she can never be a virgin na with that big yash wey she carry is not possible na.
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by ayesco202(m): 8:06am
End Time Show
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by Fistop: 8:06am
If she is truly a virgin, then my grandma is also a Virgin. #Silly Cee-c
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by Offpoint: 8:06am
I wish Nigeria will win 2018 World Cup
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by Saintvin304: 8:06am
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by cutetopsey(f): 8:06am
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by israelmao(m): 8:07am
Where will this get the Nigerian youth.
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by israelmao(m): 8:07am
Where will this get the Nigerian youth?
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by Shedrack777(m): 8:07am
well, she'll be unvirgined by the show hosters
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by Authoreety: 8:07am
Rubbish! Is it ur virgin?
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by kenex4ever(m): 8:07am
Dumb reason
This is digital age bro.
You can know anything you want to know
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by passyhansome(m): 8:07am
Okay
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by cr7lomo: 8:07am
I don't watch this thing but how can someone this foo.lish still b in the house...how can knowing sex positions equate to not being a virgin...smh
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by labisibrass(m): 8:08am
.
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by Barcanister(m): 8:09am
Too many spoilt Children and adults in here.. Cuz u all have miserable and unpleasant life's means no else in dis country can be what u are not and will never be.
I adore Ceeces courage and believe in her truthfulness.. It's very rare to see a young lady this days to come out burstfully to be a virgin.
She is a virgin, cuz she knew she is.. Let her be.. If she lied to be a virgin or not it's none of anyones business.
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by Prime4Val(m): 8:09am
I laughter.
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by Baroba(m): 8:09am
So because someone knows about sex positions, she ain't a Virgin? This guy has rocks for brains, shocking how shallow and stupid this cat is..
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by Princenady(m): 8:09am
Please how will ds story make people get their pvc and send d chief cattle rearer back to his cattle? D hardship is becoming unbearable.
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by gurunlocker: 8:09am
She might know the theory and not the practical.
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by bastian5050(m): 8:10am
Knowing sex positions isn't enough reason to conclude man... the question is, have you gone inside? If no, then let us have our peace. It's her virgin shuuuuu
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by Thegamingorca(m): 8:11am
made4naija:
It shows what you know tobi.
You are a real village boy.
Can't she watch porn or browse on kamasutra?
You are a hopeless young man gossiping about a girl who doesn't give a fvck about u
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why by Reinvented: 8:11am
Fistop:Has anyone come forward to debunk her claims? If you have slept with her, then tell, otherwise, shut your tramp.
1 Like
