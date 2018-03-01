Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Not A Virgin” – Tobi Bakre Reveals Why (3546 Views)

Recalls that Cee-c had some days ago insisted that she is a virgin.



However, Tobi brought up the topic again while speaking with Miracle and Rico in the garden on Thursday afternoon.



Tobi said:-



"I thinks Cee-c is not a virgin because she knows so much about $ex positions.



Cee-c knows so much about $ex and positions for someone who claims to be a virgin. I doubt she is a virgin.



“I did not want to confront her before it turns to something else when she was talking about $ex.”



how can I still be here and there just trying to give the same people for the purpose of not going to give them something that should have been given sometimes in march so that some of this stupid people can go. and try to locate for them self's things that naturally should help them give there reason for just no reason and then .....this sleep sef....

of cos she's not...we know this before now, A girl that can hold ur dick in the right angle and direction directly proportional to her mouth, is dat one a virgin? click LIKE if she is not and SHARE if she is 1 Like

Okay so the Virgin award goes to who.. 1 Like

Kai



This is what the Nigerian youths discussion table has been reduced to.



And don't get me wrong, I follow BB9JA back to back.

But it's like sex, everyone else does it but shouldn't be discussed unnecessarily.



Someone he fffukced within four days of knowing her in the house.

Yooooo! That's the strategy TOBI and Cc planned in the first week, can't u see that they are both strong in the house.



No matter how much cc gets nominated she doesn't go home 1 Like

Ode Tobi.



So its only through practical she knew all d sex positions? Mscheww.



I even tot he wanted to say he bleeped her with his fingers n i woulda had an answer 4 him. 2 Likes 1 Share

Everybody know she can never be a virgin na with that big yash wey she carry is not possible na.

End Time Show 1 Like

If she is truly a virgin, then my grandma is also a Virgin. #Silly Cee-c 1 Like

I wish Nigeria will win 2018 World Cup

Where will this get the Nigerian youth.

Where will this get the Nigerian youth?

well, she'll be unvirgined by the show hosters

Rubbish! Is it ur virgin?

Dumb reason





This is digital age bro.



You can know anything you want to know

Okay

I don't watch this thing but how can someone this foo.lish still b in the house...how can knowing sex positions equate to not being a virgin...smh

.

Too many spoilt Children and adults in here.. Cuz u all have miserable and unpleasant life's means no else in dis country can be what u are not and will never be.



I adore Ceeces courage and believe in her truthfulness.. It's very rare to see a young lady this days to come out burstfully to be a virgin.

She is a virgin, cuz she knew she is.. Let her be.. If she lied to be a virgin or not it's none of anyones business.

I laughter.

So because someone knows about sex positions, she ain't a Virgin? This guy has rocks for brains, shocking how shallow and stupid this cat is.. 1 Like

Please how will ds story make people get their pvc and send d chief cattle rearer back to his cattle? D hardship is becoming unbearable.

She might know the theory and not the practical.

Knowing sex positions isn't enough reason to conclude man... the question is, have you gone inside? If no, then let us have our peace. It's her virgin shuuuuu 2 Likes

It shows what you know tobi.





You are a real village boy.



Can't she watch porn or browse on kamasutra?



Can't she watch porn or browse on kamasutra?

You are a hopeless young man gossiping about a girl who doesn't give a fvck about u