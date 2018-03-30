₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by CuriousMynd: 12:32pm
A man has taken to social media to shares news of a 24 year old final year student has died after taking alcohol, codeine, tramadol and cannabis at a party.
According to Twitter user @ipinnusamuel who shared the news, he wrote;
"A 24-year old final year student has died after taking alcohol, codeine, tramadol and cannabis at a party.
According to Twitter user @imperatorduduosa, ' he attended a party where he ingested an unknown quantity of liquor, codeine syrup, tramadol and marijuana. He ended up with bleeding from nostrils and mouth. And intractable seizures. He died in ICU"
https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/student-dies-after-taking-alcohol-codeine-tramadol-and-marijuana-twitter-user.html
1 Like
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by ultimateyankee: 12:36pm
As a rasult of i want to take everything. RIP
1 Like
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by McBrooklyn(m): 12:38pm
Another science student down...!! RIP..!!
Some shîts are meant to be done moderately not excessively... Too bad Nigga went the "excessively way"...
18 Likes
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by timwudz(m): 12:38pm
Science student
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by Aibuckher(m): 1:19pm
Science students everywhere
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by sirusX(m): 1:37pm
This kain final year project was a success
He was trying to find the deading point of a man after being catalyzed by several reactants
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by ct2(m): 1:45pm
RIP,
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by eluquenson(m): 1:46pm
Awon science student
1 Like
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by Odante: 1:46pm
That trammol thing kills and made a lot of people mad in Ghana. I think the Nigerian youth have to be careful.
12 Likes
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by NwaAmaikpe: 1:46pm
The only good thing is that he went to hell-fire high.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by oshe11: 1:46pm
Are they science students
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by pawesome(m): 1:46pm
He died a science student
2 Likes
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by denkyw(m): 1:46pm
The mods should delete this my post
1 Like
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 1:47pm
What a way to die!
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by shakyum: 1:47pm
not Sorry for him, his blood is not strong enough but he wanna high
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by TerrorSquad147: 1:47pm
He died on a codeine diet
11 Likes
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by Lexusgs430: 1:47pm
Drug kills....
All this people experimenting with their internal organs, mental well being and gambling with their lives....
All for the sake of an illegal high?
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by emeejinsm: 1:47pm
All i have to give is rip
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by NonFarmPayrol: 1:48pm
Another science student gone
When you g people should be executing business deals etc
They are busy getting high
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by wasiudvd(m): 1:49pm
Syrup + Alcohol
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by DonPikko: 1:49pm
Confirm Science Student
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by Emekus92(m): 1:49pm
Rip or Good for him?
well I pick good for him
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by mokt(m): 1:49pm
Science Student
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by DonPikko: 1:50pm
NwaAmaikpe:you get person for he'll wey tell you?
2 Likes
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by cardoctor(m): 1:50pm
He must have been studying to be a pharmacist.
3 Likes
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by Plutobaba1995(m): 1:50pm
My brother
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by jimcaddy(m): 1:50pm
Some guys are bloody idiots... Alcohol alone is toxic.. Not to talk of Tramadol and Codeine. Codeine is worse of it all... He lured death from its nest and death took him away.
3 Likes
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by OkpaAkuEriEri: 1:51pm
Rip onye ife
RIP onye wee wee ibem
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by alexistaiwo: 1:51pm
Another bites the dust.
Next!
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by vchykp(m): 1:54pm
mak him go meet fela tgem for hell.. where dey sell original SK(pawpaw)!
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by austinereds(m): 1:54pm
we really need to stop this drug euphoria in youths. what do you benefits from drugs? addiction or Fantasy
|Re: "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says by stano2(m): 1:55pm
The don cook another story, add final year as spices
