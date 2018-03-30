Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / "Student Dies After Taking Alcohol, Codeine, Tramadol & Marijuana" - Man Says (9578 Views)

A man has taken to social media to shares news of a 24 year old final year student has died after taking alcohol, codeine, tramadol and cannabis at a party.



According to Twitter user @ipinnusamuel who shared the news, he wrote;

"A 24-year old final year student has died after taking alcohol, codeine, tramadol and cannabis at a party.

According to Twitter user @imperatorduduosa, ' he attended a party where he ingested an unknown quantity of liquor, codeine syrup, tramadol and marijuana. He ended up with bleeding from nostrils and mouth. And intractable seizures. He died in ICU"





As a rasult of i want to take everything. RIP 1 Like







Some shîts are meant to be done moderately not excessively... Too bad Nigga went the "excessively way"...

Another science student down...!! RIP..!!Some shîts are meant to be done moderately not excessively... Too bad Nigga went the "excessively way"... 18 Likes

Science student 2 Likes 3 Shares

Science students everywhere 2 Likes 1 Share

This kain final year project was a success



He was trying to find the deading point of a man after being catalyzed by several reactants 18 Likes 1 Share

RIP,

Awon science student 1 Like

That trammol thing kills and made a lot of people mad in Ghana. I think the Nigerian youth have to be careful. 12 Likes







The only good thing is that he went to hell-fire high. The only good thing is that he went to hell-fire high. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Are they science students

He died a science student 2 Likes

The mods should delete this my post 1 Like

What a way to die!

not Sorry for him, his blood is not strong enough but he wanna high

codeine diet He died on a 11 Likes

Drug kills....



All this people experimenting with their internal organs, mental well being and gambling with their lives....



All for the sake of an illegal high?

All i have to give is rip

Another science student gone









When you g people should be executing business deals etc





They are busy getting high

Syrup + Alcohol

Confirm Science Student

Rip or Good for him?

well I pick good for him

Science Student

NwaAmaikpe:







The only good thing is that he went to hell-fire high. you get person for he'll wey tell you? you get person for he'll wey tell you? 2 Likes

He must have been studying to be a pharmacist. 3 Likes

My brother

Some guys are bloody idiots... Alcohol alone is toxic.. Not to talk of Tramadol and Codeine. Codeine is worse of it all... He lured death from its nest and death took him away. 3 Likes

Rip onye ife

RIP onye wee wee ibem

Another bites the dust.

Next!

mak him go meet fela tgem for hell.. where dey sell original SK(pawpaw)!

we really need to stop this drug euphoria in youths. what do you benefits from drugs? addiction or Fantasy