Nollywood actor, Femi Branch is married again! She is third lady he is marrying, having done away with two other women in previous marriages.



He showed off his wife at his installation as the Jagun Asa of Edeland. The actor was crowned Jagun by the Timi of Edeland, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa I, a few weeks ago.



Posting several photos of the ceremony on Instagram, Branch captioned his wife’s photos as



“My rock… My sweet fragrance…..Yeye Jagun Asa….Thanks for being my rock” (sic)

A member of the Havilah Mountain of Fire Church, London, United Kingdom which is pastored by Prophetess Olubori and her husband, Fadekemi was said to have been match-made with Femi Branch by the prophetess whom Femi holds in high esteem. He continually sings her praises on his social media handles.



The prophetess, who also refers to Femi as her son, was a pillar of support during his installation as Jagun. She flew from London to be at his side throughout the event in Ede, Osun State.



Femi and his second wife, Ibitola were married for 10 years but separated in 2016. They had two children in the marriage.

Ibitola cited domestic violence and irresponsible acts from Femi as her reasons for walking out of the marriage.



More Photos



Things like this used to be a taboo!!!��. But it's now the order of the day. Too bad!! The same romantic things he tell his thrid wife,was the same thing he told the other women before her. 19 Likes

congrats to them.

ride on .... 1 Like

na dem,they have no value for marriage or skulls.. 14 Likes 1 Share

Like they say in local parlance the whip used on the eldest wife is also handy for use on the junior wife. How ladies marry serial divorcee amazes me 7 Likes 1 Share

Jochabed:

Things like this used to be a taboo!!!��. But it's now the order of the day. Too bad!!

When was it ever a taboo ? Didn't he great grandfather have many wives? When was it ever a taboo ? Didn't he great grandfather have many wives? 4 Likes

He is HELPING the teaming Female Population....

Congrats Man.



What have you done for our LADIES today....?? 2 Likes

SarkinYarki:





When was it ever a taboo ? Didn't he great grandfather have many wives? Don't mind him.

He is an INDOMIE CHILD.



Very Classical Of them.

Always displaying their Ignorance even in writing .... Don't mind him.He is an INDOMIE CHILD.Very Classical Of them.Always displaying their Ignorance even in writing .... 6 Likes

Marrying from branch to branch 7 Likes

fidalgo19:

Marrying from branch to branch exactly what's on my mind exactly what's on my mind 3 Likes

Femi BRANCH.....A BRANCH is no longer enough, he needs to spread his BRANCH in order to have BRANCHES 6 Likes

Lagbaja01:

Femi BRANCH.....A BRANCH is no longer enough, he needs to spread his BRANCH in order to have BRANCHES 7 Likes

Tuteebrain:

the woman was an old class mate of mine in primary school.its her second marriage too.i think she had a child issue with d first marriage dt should be d reason for a second try

All these people that marry serial divorcees sha. They get mind o

dominique:

All these people that marry serial divorces sha. They get mind o Its not their fault, when the desirable is not available, the available becomes desirable. Its not their fault, when the desirable is not available, the available becomes desirable. 4 Likes





what if he is the ALAFIN of Oyo. third wifewhat if he is the ALAFIN of Oyo. 1 Like

I'm working towards three. One big happy family just like my ancestors.

oluwasegun007:

third wife



what if he is the ALAFIN of Oyo.

Afonja trademark....





The fourth one is next

.



meanwhile check this out MASSIVE EMPLOYMENT AT INNOSON

Some women sha. So she believes that her case would be different 2 Likes

Moppiny up unemployment in marriage

nice

emilyone:



Its not their fault, when the desirable is not available, the available becomes desirable.

Chubhie:

I'm working towards three. One big happy family just like my ancestors.

The type of women that existed during the time of your ancestors no longer exists! The type of women that existed during the time of your ancestors no longer exists!

fidalgo19:

Marrying from branch to branch

Hahahaha Hahahaha