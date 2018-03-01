₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,212 members, 4,163,258 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 01:12 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) (13016 Views)
Femi Branch Was Locked Up In Kirikiri, Goes After Women Who Are Rich — Wife / Jide Kosoko cries: “This is the third wife I ’ve lost, what will people say?” / Henrietta Kosoko's Death: She Is The Third Wife Jide Kosoko Has Lost (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by Tuteebrain: 3:07pm On Mar 30
GIST FROM LAGOSMP3
Nollywood actor, Femi Branch is married again! She is third lady he is marrying, having done away with two other women in previous marriages.
He showed off his wife at his installation as the Jagun Asa of Edeland. The actor was crowned Jagun by the Timi of Edeland, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa I, a few weeks ago.
Posting several photos of the ceremony on Instagram, Branch captioned his wife’s photos as
“My rock… My sweet fragrance…..Yeye Jagun Asa….Thanks for being my rock” (sic)
A member of the Havilah Mountain of Fire Church, London, United Kingdom which is pastored by Prophetess Olubori and her husband, Fadekemi was said to have been match-made with Femi Branch by the prophetess whom Femi holds in high esteem. He continually sings her praises on his social media handles.
The prophetess, who also refers to Femi as her son, was a pillar of support during his installation as Jagun. She flew from London to be at his side throughout the event in Ede, Osun State.
Femi and his second wife, Ibitola were married for 10 years but separated in 2016. They had two children in the marriage.
Ibitola cited domestic violence and irresponsible acts from Femi as her reasons for walking out of the marriage.
SOURCE: http://www.lagosmp3.com.ng/entertainment/nollywood/actor-femi-branch-marries-third-wife-style-photos/
2 Shares
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by Tuteebrain: 3:08pm On Mar 30
More Photos
Cc; lalasticlala mynd44 seun
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by Jochabed(f): 3:09pm On Mar 30
Things like this used to be a taboo!!!��. But it's now the order of the day. Too bad!! The same romantic things he tell his thrid wife,was the same thing he told the other women before her.
19 Likes
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by Nairalandaire: 3:10pm On Mar 30
congrats to them.
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 3:10pm On Mar 30
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by VERQUEST111: 3:11pm On Mar 30
ride on ....
1 Like
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by stephleena(f): 3:12pm On Mar 30
na dem,they have no value for marriage or skulls..
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by Olalan(m): 3:21pm On Mar 30
Like they say in local parlance the whip used on the eldest wife is also handy for use on the junior wife. How ladies marry serial divorcee amazes me
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by SarkinYarki: 3:31pm On Mar 30
Jochabed:
When was it ever a taboo ? Didn't he great grandfather have many wives?
4 Likes
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 5:16pm On Mar 30
He is HELPING the teaming Female Population....
Congrats Man.
What have you done for our LADIES today....??
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 5:20pm On Mar 30
SarkinYarki:Don't mind him.
He is an INDOMIE CHILD.
Very Classical Of them.
Always displaying their Ignorance even in writing ....
6 Likes
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by fidalgo19: 5:33pm On Mar 30
Marrying from branch to branch
7 Likes
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by josef1(m): 5:48pm On Mar 30
fidalgo19:exactly what's on my mind
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by Lagbaja01(m): 5:55pm On Mar 30
Femi BRANCH.....A BRANCH is no longer enough, he needs to spread his BRANCH in order to have BRANCHES
6 Likes
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by frizzy092(m): 6:22pm On Mar 30
Lagbaja01:
7 Likes
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by amber222(f): 6:53pm On Mar 30
Tuteebrain:the woman was an old class mate of mine in primary school.its her second marriage too.i think she had a child issue with d first marriage dt should be d reason for a second try
1 Like
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by dominique(f): 7:06pm On Mar 30
All these people that marry serial divorcees sha. They get mind o
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by emilyone(f): 7:40pm On Mar 30
dominique:Its not their fault, when the desirable is not available, the available becomes desirable.
4 Likes
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by oluwasegun007(m): 8:05pm On Mar 30
third wife
what if he is the ALAFIN of Oyo.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by Chubhie: 9:13pm On Mar 30
I'm working towards three. One big happy family just like my ancestors.
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by lagosmp3(m): 10:25pm On Mar 30
oluwasegun007:
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 11:15pm On Mar 30
Afonja trademark....
The fourth one is next
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by Emmaponi: 11:15pm On Mar 30
.
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by Elvis295(m): 11:17pm On Mar 30
Enjoy urself my man.
meanwhile check this out MASSIVE EMPLOYMENT AT INNOSON
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 11:18pm On Mar 30
Some women sha. So she believes that her case would be different
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by Sweetcollins: 11:18pm On Mar 30
Moppiny up unemployment in marriage
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by fadedan: 11:19pm On Mar 30
nice
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by akeentech(m): 11:19pm On Mar 30
emilyone:
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by Pavore9: 11:20pm On Mar 30
Chubhie:
The type of women that existed during the time of your ancestors no longer exists!
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by fadedan: 11:20pm On Mar 30
You Are Specially Invited To This Most Anticpated Singles Connect & Hookup Event
It is specially packaged and its happening Live Tomorrow, Easter Saturday! It's all about love!
1 day to Go...LIVE!
1 Like
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by DreamSonInlaw(m): 11:21pm On Mar 30
fidalgo19:
Hahahaha
|Re: Femi Branch Marries Third Wife In Style (Photos) by Sphilip1(m): 11:22pm On Mar 30
Like father like son ... Am in my house Comman beat me
Btw, some girls and I have been arguing on my FB timeline all day. I fink Yoruba pepper soup is the worst. But they choose to oppose.
Am currently outnumbered. Sombori should comman join me. If you're here and don't believe then you need to see what Yoruba pepper soup did to this innocent man.
>> See the video here <<
Women Can't Seduce Me Because I Don't Go Out -kola Odunlade, Best Yoruba Actor / Who Said Mercy Johnson Is Not Beautiful? See Photos Guys Prepare To Faint / 16 Years Old Modern Family Star With large Bosoms (pics)
Viewing this topic: ellalina(f), Niiade(m), OLAL3K4N, entrepreneurmic, Solidkay(m), sparrow18(m), handsomeyinka(m), HegenIkomkeh(m), royalchallenge(m), ventura, hypnotic(m), totalhouse(m), debyrazy(m), Benz4pimp(m), sweetguy10(m), Larben, TonyeBarcanista(m), abelee(m), Subconscious(m), rangerover(m), Yomicee, lakeside50(m), kending, jaykay443(m), josola(m) and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3