An online shopper Sophie, has shared her disastrous experience with online shopping.



According to Sophie, she ordered a white trouser from Pretty Little Thing and got a giant fit instead.

See her post below;



Buhari sef The change she wanted and the change she got

At least she can use it as mosquito net. 30 Likes 1 Share

My sister na so dis online thing be o 30 Likes 1 Share

just like what the change we ordered for







Reminds me of what APC promised Nigerians and what they gave Nigerians. Reminds me of what APC promised Nigerians and what they gave Nigerians. 39 Likes 4 Shares

you fit carry am give obioma na 1 Like

I wz a victim. Neva order anytn onlyn again

I 1td lalasticlala 2 expose dem.

She get luck say e sized am.I wz a victim. Neva order anytn onlyn again I 1td lalasticlala 2 expose dem. Ndi oshi

Perhaps she requested for size 28 instead of a size 8 2 Likes

- Hello, egbon se wa ok? Mo ri missed call yin.



- Mo wa jare. Mo kan ni ki n gbohun e naa ni.



- Eh hen. E o lo sibise ni? Se ko si?



- Mi o lo jare. Won fun gbogbo wa ni holiday ni Lagos state.



- Ha ha...eyin ti ya bere Easter niyen oga o. E sa ku igbadun.



- No o....kii se easter holiday o. President nbo ni.



- Holiday wipe President nbo?! President ilu wo?



- President Nigeria naa ni. O nbo l'Eko.



- Won wa fun yin ni Holiday?! Ha ha! Se aye si n se iru nkan beyen ni? Oga o. Mo hope wipe won o ni ki gbogbo yin wo white socks, ki e wa line up s'egbe titi pelu green white green flags ki e ma ju'wo si? E ya were gan n'ilu yin yen o!



- Se ati emi naa? O so wipe emi egbon e naa ya were abi?



- Egbon, ma pe yin lale. Enu'se ni mo wa bayi. O dabo. Happy president is coming holuday o!



(Call ends)



Copied

This one Na duvet o.. Trouser duvet. 2 Likes

Part of the risk of buying things online 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari why 3 Likes

How about if those trousers are in sizes and she didn’t click on actual size that she wanted , just saying tho 14 Likes

This one na Evil spirit material na 2 Likes

Aibuckher:

My sister na so dis online thing be o Jesus Jesus

Today is good Friday, they didn't want her to wear body fit trousers. 2 Likes

It is either there is confusion in size specification on her or their part or just online shopping wahala. The tailor should handle this. 1 Like 1 Share

Na size finish be dat.

She be like!!