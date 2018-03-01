₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 6:26pm
An online shopper Sophie, has shared her disastrous experience with online shopping.
See her post below;
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/see-what-a-lady-got-after-ordering-a-white-trouser-online-photos/
cc: Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by yeyeboi(m): 6:36pm
The change she wanted and the change she got
Buhari sef
31 Likes
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by MDsambo: 6:36pm
At least she can use it as mosquito net.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by Aibuckher(m): 6:39pm
My sister na so dis online thing be o
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by nNEOo(m): 6:39pm
Ewww...
...y's she so ugly.
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by ct2(m): 6:41pm
just like what the change we ordered for
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:41pm
Reminds me of what APC promised Nigerians and what they gave Nigerians.
39 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by Bunmarium(m): 6:42pm
you fit carry am give obioma na
1 Like
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by northvietnam(m): 6:43pm
Jump... Trouser ko
Crawling trouser ni
1 Like
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by OkpaAkuEriEri: 6:43pm
She get luck say e sized am.
I wz a victim. Neva order anytn onlyn again
http://www.nairaland.com/4313970/jumia-ruined-brothers-marriage
I 1td lalasticlala 2 expose dem.
Ndi oshi
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by GrammarCheck: 6:43pm
Perhaps she requested for size 28 instead of a size 8
2 Likes
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by Hadeyeancah(m): 6:43pm
Hahaha
(Call from London)
- Hello, egbon se wa ok? Mo ri missed call yin.
- Mo wa jare. Mo kan ni ki n gbohun e naa ni.
- Eh hen. E o lo sibise ni? Se ko si?
- Mi o lo jare. Won fun gbogbo wa ni holiday ni Lagos state.
- Ha ha...eyin ti ya bere Easter niyen oga o. E sa ku igbadun.
- No o....kii se easter holiday o. President nbo ni.
- Holiday wipe President nbo?! President ilu wo?
- President Nigeria naa ni. O nbo l'Eko.
- Won wa fun yin ni Holiday?! Ha ha! Se aye si n se iru nkan beyen ni? Oga o. Mo hope wipe won o ni ki gbogbo yin wo white socks, ki e wa line up s'egbe titi pelu green white green flags ki e ma ju'wo si? E ya were gan n'ilu yin yen o!
- Se ati emi naa? O so wipe emi egbon e naa ya were abi?
- Egbon, ma pe yin lale. Enu'se ni mo wa bayi. O dabo. Happy president is coming holuday o!
(Call ends)
����
Copied
13 Likes
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by YeyeGirl(f): 6:43pm
This one Na duvet o.. Trouser duvet.
2 Likes
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by OSUigbo: 6:43pm
Loling
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by Olalan(m): 6:43pm
Part of the risk of buying things online
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:44pm
Buhari why
3 Likes
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by Homeboiy: 6:44pm
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by naijjaman(m): 6:44pm
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by cooldipo(m): 6:44pm
Wow
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by whiteagbada(m): 6:45pm
How about if those trousers are in sizes and she didn’t click on actual size that she wanted , just saying tho
14 Likes
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by survivor1986(m): 6:45pm
Lol
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by xynerise(m): 6:45pm
This one na Evil spirit material na
2 Likes
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by pasada1900: 6:45pm
Aibuckher:Jesus
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by bolt000(m): 6:47pm
Lol
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:47pm
Today is good Friday, they didn't want her to wear body fit trousers.
2 Likes
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by Macnnoli4(m): 6:47pm
It is either there is confusion in size specification on her or their part or just online shopping wahala. The tailor should handle this.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by Jeffreyc: 6:48pm
Lool
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by GuntersChain(m): 6:50pm
Na size finish be dat.
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by jworos(m): 6:50pm
She be like!!
3 Likes
|Re: See What A Lady Got After Ordering A White Trouser Online (photos) by Noblebrown7(m): 6:51pm
More like White Skirt..
2 Likes
