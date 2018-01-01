₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,428 members, 4,164,071 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 02:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding (1868 Views)
6 Ways To Prevent Your Smartphones From Overheating / How To Prevent Your Charger Or Headphones From Bending Too Much And Breaking / 7 Ways To Protect Your Phone From Been Hacked. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by TechPanda(m): 9:41am
Today, I'll be sharing 5 Ways You Can Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding. I Could have posted this the other day but no thanks to the crazy anti spam bots that suspened my stay on NL Hehe.. Proves I'm a human afterall. Many thanks to the super mod who bailed me out.
Going to a wedding party here in Nigeria is always delightful but yet challenging at times. Technically there are two things involved.
It’s either you go with a loaded pocket and ATM card and then come back with almost nothing left or you go with nothing and come back with a hand full of goodies. (lol)
The latter sounds more profitable but the truth is that both categories often get measured up with the same plight. With the gorgeous outfit, beautiful music, tasty cakes, eye-catching decoration and everything that goes up in a wedding, we often get carried away leaving our belongings at the mercy of fast fingers.
You may never really understand how heartless “second owners" are until they rob you of your wallet, wrist watch or phone, leaving you to trek back home without any idea of the time. I’ve once had such experience.
So did I hear you say there’s a big wedding this weekend?
If that's you saying "YES!", then be ready to make another cherishable memory without counting losses. Of course aside those lump of money you’re going to spray the couples. (lol)
Now, here’s how you can actually prevent your phone from getting stolen at a wedding.
1. Don’t steal the show
I decided to put this first cos of the likes of Ebuka who are capable of stealing people’s wedding show – if you remember the Ebuka Agbada that trended for some months.
If you don’t want your phone stolen, then you shouldn’t put karma to test. You can’t come with a 10,000 Naira killer perfume on a 10,000 Naira starched cloth and expect “fine boys” not to smile at you.
Just lay low. It’s too late to fail!
2. Don’t give your phone to strangers.
This happened to my neighbor some months ago, his girlfriend gave his phone to a strange girl to help take her some full portrait shot.
To cut the long story short, we’re still looking for his phone till now.
Strangers are strangers. Am not against giving them a chance to get to know you but I'd rather you “please don’t touch my phone”
3. Hold your phone by yourself
So while you are dancing the shaku-shaku and killing the Manya beat, you shouldn’t let the DJ sweep you off your feet with banger jam that will leave you crying at the end of the show.
If there’s nobody around to help you hold your phone while you’re rocking the dance floor, hold it by yourself. Don’t worry it won’t break.
But if you choose to play on the safer side,
4. Drop your phone in your car.
Now, this is a good way to disappoint “fine boys” but it comes with some set back like you won’t be using your phone to do videos and take pictures.
You'll just have to put Xander to use later on.
5. Don’t drink too much
What's a celebration without Champaign and bottles of beer on the table?
But despite that, a wedding shouldn’t be a place you test your carrying capacity for alcohol. Drink too much and you could go off guard, create a scene, embarrass yourself and even worst
... letting "fine boys" play a fast one on you
So, over to you. What other ways do you prevent your phone from getting stolen at weddings? Share with us.
Source: http://www.techkibay.com/2018/01/5-ways-prevent-phone-from-getting-stolen-wedding.html | Techkibay
1 Like
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by eezeribe(m): 9:42am
Guests should stop turning themselves into photographers with their phones... end of discussion.
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by eezeribe(m): 9:44am
lalasticlala,Mynd44
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by ChewingStick(m): 9:49am
Am going to a wedding today.
James bond mode activated
eezeribe:
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 2:29pm
Nice post but it won't work for all those olosho wedding groupies who only go to weddings to give out and collect phone numbers from the same "fine boys" you are warning about.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by Yankiss(m): 2:29pm
Well said. Do not flaunt flashy phones as a rule. You cannot be too careful. Anyone can take advantage of the rowdiness and make hay.
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by Guyman02: 2:30pm
1. Hold your phone for hand or put it in a handheld pouch
2. Never put your phone on the side of your kaftan.
3. If you must put your phone in your trousers ensure that the pockets are very deep up to your knees.
4. Remain focused, never get carried away by anything even if the groom decides to dance with his head pinned to the ground and his legs up in the air, it's when you are distracted that things get stolen.
5. Never use your expensive phones to snap pictures as it exposes you to phone pickpockets who will be target you, allow the professional photographers to do the job they have been paid to do.
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by Talktoyoulater(f): 2:30pm
Ok.
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by xxxmode655: 2:31pm
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by moscobabs(m): 2:32pm
G
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by junkiesneverdie: 2:32pm
My Guy all na wash with all this things you mentioned if those boys mean you them go still move your phone
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by Michaelosawe: 2:33pm
Lolz
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by nonye6194(m): 2:35pm
You won't know your phone is gone till you start looking for it. by then, it's long gone
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by koolgee(m): 2:38pm
Nice post
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by jamesbridget13(f): 2:41pm
The surest way is to keep ur phone at home jeje
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by zoedew: 2:45pm
Simply buy a fitting belt pouch and let it stay there all through your stay there!
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by deeway200(m): 2:45pm
on my way to a wedding now inside marwa
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by Emmy1000: 2:50pm
No. 2
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by Emmy1000: 2:51pm
I Gave Her My Phone Today o,.Just Hope No Stories
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by tee59(f): 2:52pm
Don't put your phone on the table.
|Re: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Phone From Getting Stolen At A Nigerian Wedding by yemajiteru(m): 2:52pm
So...?? These are things we know before na....
E even reach front page... Taar
(0) (Reply)
A Vibrant Racer- Hero Honda Karizma Zmr / You Can Now Send Free Unlimited Sms To Mtn, Glo, Airtel And Etisalat! / How To Boost Your 2go Star,buy 2go Styles For Free And Much More!!enta
Viewing this topic: Buffalo2(m), renod(m), Nickigold(f), waltec(m), Emperor07(m), gemiclem(m), abumaryam012(m), dharrey2012, Barrywilly(m), nawtibownie(f), DrCee(m), Ekitiparapo(m), iamphill, gtrust, chidiadi247(m), akinade28(f), Kraspo(m), zoedew, Ekikor(m), Yhemzie(m), dapraiz(m), shegssosplendid(m), cmecproblem(m), Officialbankole, Eshinery(m), kentro95(m), MacRaph, Areaboy2(m), yemajiteru(m), Omooba77, kckings250, kolaladeb(m), Segol, stuffs4me(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17