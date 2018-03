Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Swansea (2 - 0) On 31st March 2018 (6328 Views)

Barcelona Vs Chelsea : UCL (3 - 0) On 14th March 2018 / Arsenal Vs Swansea (2 - 1) On 28th October 2017 / Chelsea Vs Swansea (2 - 2) On 8th August 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Sanchez...... Lingard the provider... José Mourinho has never lost to Swansea FC.. Salah and Liverpool back to 3rd...

the way lukaku is scoring, he might win pichichi award in EPL

Sanchez scores



MUN 2-0 SWA

Goal!!!!

Manchester united 2:0 Swansea

Sanchez Scores

Finally Sanchez

AndrewFarms:

They didn't call the crew...



The OP deserves a ban for that...



guys how far....



mikron, HarbySloy, josef1, andrewfarms Cc: Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad

andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Ivanlxi don4ye HERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdri Geestunnar Lomprico2 cana882

Fuckingmallam45 Am presence sir,GGMU Am presence sir,GGMU



http://sportseries.net/football/watch-the-live-broadcast-of-manchester-united-vs-swansea-city-premier-league/ Watch the match live here

4-0 loading

100 - Romelu Lukaku is the 28th player to have scored 100 @premierleague goals, and the first Belgian to do so. Centurion!



Also, Lukaku is the fifth youngest player to score 100

Premier League goals. After Michael Owen (23y 134d), Robbie Fowler (23y 283d), Wayne Rooney (24y 100d) and Harry Kane (24y 191d)... Milestone. 4 Likes

AndrewFarms:

They didn't call the crew...



The OP deserves a ban for that...



guys how far....



mikron, HarbySloy, josef1, andrewfarms Cc: Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad

andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Ivanlxi don4ye HERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdri Geestunnar Lomprico2 cana882

Fuckingmallam45 thanks for the mention dear thanks for the mention dear

Choi, just coming in and seeing my boys have already scored twice. Sanchez even scored..... Yeah!!!! 9 Likes

Swansea will chop six today, mark my words

All this guys don dey fear of been sale 1 Like

GGMU 1 Like

Pogba seems to be in the mood today.

AndrewFarms:

They didn't call the crew...



The OP deserves a ban for that...



guys how far....



mikron, HarbySloy, josef1, andrewfarms Cc: Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad

andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Ivanlxi don4ye HERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdri Geestunnar Lomprico2 cana882

Fuckingmallam45 Baba, still angry. On vacation, I heard they are playing good football. I might come back ooh Baba, still angry. On vacation, I heard they are playing good football. I might come back ooh 1 Like 1 Share

Imagine Lingard

Ivanlxi:







I see u I sight you too... I sight you too...

Fuckingmallam45:

Am presence sir,GGMU nice one baba..... nice one baba.....

man u playing good football 2day GGMU

Suurulere:

100 - Romelu Lukaku is the 28th player to have scored 100 @premierleague goals, and the first Belgian to do so. Centurion!



Also, Lukaku is the fifth youngest player to score 100

Premier League goals. After Michael Owen (23y 134d), Robbie Fowler (23y 283d), Wayne Rooney (24y 100d) and Harry Kane (24y 191d)... Milestone.

how old is he and how many goals jmhas he scored in this ongoing season.... how old is he and how many goals jmhas he scored in this ongoing season....

Bibidear:

thanks for the mention dear if I don't do it...

who will........ if I don't do it...who will........

Nelsizzy:

Baba, still angry. On vacation, I heard they are playing good football. I might come back ooh

coach mou trying to bribe us back.... coach mou trying to bribe us back....

AndrewFarms:



if I don't do it...

who will........ i hope u enjoying the match i hope u enjoying the match

Where is kyase and khutie

Bibidear:

i hope u enjoying the match yeah, what about you... yeah, what about you...

Bibidear:

i hope u enjoying the match yeah, what about you... yeah, what about you...

Bibidear:

Where is kyase and khutie on vacation I guess just like proudlyngwa.... on vacation I guess just like proudlyngwa....

AndrewFarms:



nice one baba..... boss how d match be for ur sdy? boss how d match be for ur sdy?

Sanchez ti lago