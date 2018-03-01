₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,479 members, 4,164,347 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 06:22 PM

Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep - Culture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep (11368 Views)

The Uneme People And The Curse Of Oba Egbeka Of Benin Empire / Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Punishes Family For Organising Burial Despite Ban / Oba of benin Erediauwa Visit The Ooni Of Ife On His Ascension To The Throne (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by ritababe(f): 3:49pm
BENIN— THREE persons including a young man from Edo State based in Napoli, Italy have reportedly died as a result of the curse placed on human traffickers in Edo State by the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare 11.


The victim in Italy, (names withheld), was said to be a notorious human trafficker, while the two others were said to be armed robbers, who died in their sleep shortly after returning from a robbery operation.

Vanguard was reliably informed that the victim based in Italy had several girls camped in an apartment and all the girls engaged in prostitution under his supervision.

Trouble was said to have started when the girls informed him they could no longer continue to pay him the money agreed upon before they gain their freedom following the Oba’s curse.

The deceased, it was gathered, rejected their position insisting on payment.

It was said that the victim suddenly started suffering a mysterious headache forcing them to rush him to the hospital where he died last Sunday.

One of his accomplices, identified as Queen, is also said to be at the hospital in Napoli, Italy, following mysterious illness. It was gathered the deceased and Queen had doubted the efficacy of the Oba’s curse despite pleas from the girls in his camp to grant them freedom.

It was gathered that his death was received with shock by members of the Edo community in Italy. Edo State-born activist and host of reality talk show based in Germany, Prince Edwin Idahosa confirmed that the deceased “ died as a result of the curse by the Oba of Benin. I know the guy very well but unfortunately for him, after the curse he still collected money from the girls which resulted in his death. His girl friend is also on admission now for the same problem “
At Useh, in Ogida barracks Benin City, two suspected robbers were said to have died in their sleep after they reportedly returned from a robbery operation as their neighbours woke up yesterday to discover their lifeless bodies in their rooms.

Reacting to the development, a member of the Edo State Task Force Against Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration, Mr. Solomon Okoduwa, yesterday, said the committee was informed about the death of a trafficker in Italy and warned that Oba’s curses are potent.
He said: “It is important for all Edo sons and daughters to heed to the call of the Oba. Oba’s orders are orders you don’t joke with. For those who are still in the business, they should remember Oba’s curse.
“So you can see that there is no where you can hide .Either you are caught by the law or by the gods of the land.
“Oba has freed all the girls. So we are trying to locate the family of the deceased here in Benin and also free the girls in captivity by alerting the Police over there.”


https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/curse-bini-italy-based-human-trafficker-dies-2-robbers-die-sleep/

3 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by stephleena(f): 3:51pm
let's give a trial,at NASS,and Aso Rock .

45 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by concupiscent: 3:54pm
"Heaven please are people still this naive? People die everyday for christ sake.

People should stop buying into this Oba charade.

Since his curse(s) are so potent how about laying some on Boko Haram or the herdsmen preventing people from going to farm in the very state he rules over

He should not forget that he once thrived this human trafficking "business" when he was Nigeria ambassador to Italy.

So we should also be expecting news of his demise

whether you lick the oil or dem rub am for your mouth, last last oil dey your mouth"


-concupiscent

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Nutase: 4:40pm
Probably coincidence, the gods or any other factors.

We need a confirmatory autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. shocked

4 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Asowari(m): 4:42pm
grin The oba should also place a curse on buhari and APC, then I will believe this curse of a thing.

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Queenext: 5:01pm
Lies. Not an advocate for human trafficking, but we have worse crime of humanity committed by our politician, who rape our blind by looting our Commonwealth.

If the curse of the oba is potent,I wonder how it became ineffective during the slave era,and the modern slave era of our thieving leaders.

Oba,pls curse buhari...he deserves your curse

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by nairavsdollars(f): 5:01pm
God bless the Oba of Benin..These are the real obas not the blind ones sitting in the dustbin placing curses on those who refuse to vote for a party that they will die in the lagoon

5 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by NwaAmaikpe: 5:02pm
shocked


This is either fictitious or a mere coincidence.

The Oba has no such powers.
Gone are the days of great Bini monarchs. The last great Oba was Oba Eweka. The rest are just land-grabbing counterfeits.

9 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by CastedAyo: 5:03pm
cool
Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by matgold(m): 5:03pm
ok
Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Aibuckher(m): 5:03pm
Those Benin ashes go de swear for Libyan govt
Na dem cause all dis wahala grin grin grin
Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by sotall(m): 5:03pm
Ok
Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by strangest(m): 5:04pm
Dear Oba,

Please can we hire your services, the reason why your girls are running to Italy is because of the dullard.inhoes at ASO rock. If only you can take care of them, we will have less to worry about. Thanks

Best regards
Strangest

4 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by nairavsdollars(f): 5:04pm
This oba should be used to administer curses on politicians before swearing in. You loot, you die

3 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by kings09(m): 5:04pm
Place same curse on our politicians

1 Like

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Aibuckher(m): 5:04pm
Oba atokpa eeh!
Isseeeee!

3 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Alejob: 5:04pm
Benin Jazz need to catch all the stealing elites in Benin too..... The Oba should do the needful abeg!

1 Like

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by EmmyDJourno: 5:05pm
See ehhhen, if this thing work...... sorry no vex..... when this thing work, make we leave Oyinbo technology develop our own #otumokpo #ourVibranium
Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by GrammarlyDude: 5:05pm
I believe this is just a coincidence jare...curse ko course ni

Please check my signature for more

1 Like

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Angelawhite(f): 5:05pm
And he cannot place a curse on Fulanis angry

1 Like

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by KendrickAyomide: 5:05pm
..
Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Charlesdegaulle: 5:06pm
Seems people are scared of commenting on this post cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by anath(m): 5:06pm
The Oba has spoken

1 Like

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by HoodBillionaire: 5:06pm
he shud curse apc abeg

1 Like

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Brazzaville(m): 5:07pm
Oba

www.evhiemenisa.blogspot.com
Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by ebujany(m): 5:07pm
undecided
Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by lonlytroy: 5:07pm
Asowari:
grin The oba should also place a curse on buhari and APC, then I will believe this curse of a thing.

Yea
Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by DWJOBScom(m): 5:07pm
concupiscent:
"Heaven please are people still this naive? People die everyday for christ sake.

People should stop buying into this Oba charade.

Since his curse(s) are so potent how about laying some on Boko Haram or the herdsmen preventing people from going to farm in the very state he rules over

He should not forget that he once thrive this human trafficking "business" when he was Nigeria ambassador to Italy.

So we should also be expecting news of his demise

whether you lick the oil or dem rub am for your mouth, last last oil dey your mouth"


-concupiscent


Am so sure the death said the same thing
They should have stopped whatever they were doing. Take it or leave it , black magic still exist and strong to whosoever doesn't have Jesus in his heart or not aligned to his will

5 Likes

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by EmmyDJourno: 5:08pm
Abeg make person come explain this Oba curse, make person no go commit abeg
Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by omooba969(m): 5:08pm
Nigerians and their shenanigans ! grin

Make the Oba live forever na...lol. cheesy

So the Oba no fit curse corrupt polithiefcians abi? grin

Nonsense! cool

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by UbanmeUdie: 5:09pm
shocked



Oba of Bini's curse is as impotent as Governor Obaseki's preek.


Shame on him for such an unfruitful primitiveness.


Abeg the only thing that kills a man is death and not some curses from an imposter Oba.

1 Like

Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Quality20(m): 5:09pm
try d curse on FFK and IPOB leader Cownu let's c if it works

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

African Genetics Thread (E Haplogroup) / Ndokwa People Of Delta: Interestd In Finding Out More of ur Background & Culture / The Amhara People Of Ethiopia

Viewing this topic: phydell(m), oluwaphyno(m), Kenon9, thatabokiboiy, Williamnary35, laruseh(m), Antichristus, seunawo1(m), JustCalMeDBoss(m), irekez, Nezzel(f), ChangetheChange, supaphlymee(m), Veetee(m), engrelvis(m), Funibk, abrahujaa(m), ohuegbeair(m), Leffe2010, Opetuns, adaksbullet(m), Fredosky247(m), AreaFada2, Ebios(m), biggerfish, adelekeaka, KINGTELLER, EENGAGER, flamingfire24(m), Nna17(m), segiwest(m), paulsibility(m), Jasmine4(f), bionixs, Jamieb(m), Tophunmie(f), babe01, lekemon(m), Olayinkacms, bolseas(f), Zanders(m), mudiana(m), Iamdmentor1(m), pocal, rs172(m), Outlaw07(m), fashrules, Lateralmaths(m), sweetum, Freebees(m), iresearcher(m), queenpin, Abureson, lewa(m), atarapa(m), fargo(m), Vilante, MizOmalicha(f), Franking, QueenRock(f), DVALOROUS, Walex2009(m), hopara1(m), phlamingboy(m), concupiscent, GraceofGodfollo, kidman96(m), chilewenwam, driy65(m), Promismike(m), TheGrandChemist, Aparche(f), Equalizer(m) and 109 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.