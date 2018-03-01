₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,982,479 members, 4,164,347 topics. Date: Saturday, 31 March 2018 at 06:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep (11368 Views)
The Uneme People And The Curse Of Oba Egbeka Of Benin Empire / Oba Of Benin, Ewuare, Punishes Family For Organising Burial Despite Ban / Oba of benin Erediauwa Visit The Ooni Of Ife On His Ascension To The Throne (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by ritababe(f): 3:49pm
BENIN— THREE persons including a young man from Edo State based in Napoli, Italy have reportedly died as a result of the curse placed on human traffickers in Edo State by the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare 11.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/curse-bini-italy-based-human-trafficker-dies-2-robbers-die-sleep/
3 Likes
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by stephleena(f): 3:51pm
let's give a trial,at NASS,and Aso Rock .
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by concupiscent: 3:54pm
"Heaven please are people still this naive? People die everyday for christ sake.
People should stop buying into this Oba charade.
Since his curse(s) are so potent how about laying some on Boko Haram or the herdsmen preventing people from going to farm in the very state he rules over
He should not forget that he once thrived this human trafficking "business" when he was Nigeria ambassador to Italy.
So we should also be expecting news of his demise
whether you lick the oil or dem rub am for your mouth, last last oil dey your mouth"
-concupiscent
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Nutase: 4:40pm
Probably coincidence, the gods or any other factors.
We need a confirmatory autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.
4 Likes
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Asowari(m): 4:42pm
The oba should also place a curse on buhari and APC, then I will believe this curse of a thing.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Queenext: 5:01pm
Lies. Not an advocate for human trafficking, but we have worse crime of humanity committed by our politician, who rape our blind by looting our Commonwealth.
If the curse of the oba is potent,I wonder how it became ineffective during the slave era,and the modern slave era of our thieving leaders.
Oba,pls curse buhari...he deserves your curse
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by nairavsdollars(f): 5:01pm
God bless the Oba of Benin..These are the real obas not the blind ones sitting in the dustbin placing curses on those who refuse to vote for a party that they will die in the lagoon
5 Likes
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by NwaAmaikpe: 5:02pm
This is either fictitious or a mere coincidence.
The Oba has no such powers.
Gone are the days of great Bini monarchs. The last great Oba was Oba Eweka. The rest are just land-grabbing counterfeits.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by CastedAyo: 5:03pm
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by matgold(m): 5:03pm
ok
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Aibuckher(m): 5:03pm
Those Benin ashes go de swear for Libyan govt
Na dem cause all dis wahala
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by sotall(m): 5:03pm
Ok
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by strangest(m): 5:04pm
Dear Oba,
Please can we hire your services, the reason why your girls are running to Italy is because of the dullard.inhoes at ASO rock. If only you can take care of them, we will have less to worry about. Thanks
Best regards
Strangest
4 Likes
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by nairavsdollars(f): 5:04pm
This oba should be used to administer curses on politicians before swearing in. You loot, you die
3 Likes
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by kings09(m): 5:04pm
Place same curse on our politicians
1 Like
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Aibuckher(m): 5:04pm
Oba atokpa eeh!
Isseeeee!
3 Likes
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Alejob: 5:04pm
Benin Jazz need to catch all the stealing elites in Benin too..... The Oba should do the needful abeg!
1 Like
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by EmmyDJourno: 5:05pm
See ehhhen, if this thing work...... sorry no vex..... when this thing work, make we leave Oyinbo technology develop our own #otumokpo #ourVibranium
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by GrammarlyDude: 5:05pm
I believe this is just a coincidence jare...curse ko course ni
Please check my signature for more
1 Like
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Angelawhite(f): 5:05pm
And he cannot place a curse on Fulanis
1 Like
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by KendrickAyomide: 5:05pm
..
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Charlesdegaulle: 5:06pm
Seems people are scared of commenting on this post
1 Like
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by anath(m): 5:06pm
The Oba has spoken
1 Like
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by HoodBillionaire: 5:06pm
he shud curse apc abeg
1 Like
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Brazzaville(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by ebujany(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by lonlytroy: 5:07pm
Asowari:
Yea
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by DWJOBScom(m): 5:07pm
concupiscent:
Am so sure the death said the same thing
They should have stopped whatever they were doing. Take it or leave it , black magic still exist and strong to whosoever doesn't have Jesus in his heart or not aligned to his will
5 Likes
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by EmmyDJourno: 5:08pm
Abeg make person come explain this Oba curse, make person no go commit abeg
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by omooba969(m): 5:08pm
Nigerians and their shenanigans !
Make the Oba live forever na...lol.
So the Oba no fit curse corrupt polithiefcians abi?
Nonsense!
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by UbanmeUdie: 5:09pm
Oba of Bini's curse is as impotent as Governor Obaseki's preek.
Shame on him for such an unfruitful primitiveness.
Abeg the only thing that kills a man is death and not some curses from an imposter Oba.
1 Like
|Re: Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep by Quality20(m): 5:09pm
try d curse on FFK and IPOB leader Cownu let's c if it works
African Genetics Thread (E Haplogroup) / Ndokwa People Of Delta: Interestd In Finding Out More of ur Background & Culture / The Amhara People Of Ethiopia
Viewing this topic: phydell(m), oluwaphyno(m), Kenon9, thatabokiboiy, Williamnary35, laruseh(m), Antichristus, seunawo1(m), JustCalMeDBoss(m), irekez, Nezzel(f), ChangetheChange, supaphlymee(m), Veetee(m), engrelvis(m), Funibk, abrahujaa(m), ohuegbeair(m), Leffe2010, Opetuns, adaksbullet(m), Fredosky247(m), AreaFada2, Ebios(m), biggerfish, adelekeaka, KINGTELLER, EENGAGER, flamingfire24(m), Nna17(m), segiwest(m), paulsibility(m), Jasmine4(f), bionixs, Jamieb(m), Tophunmie(f), babe01, lekemon(m), Olayinkacms, bolseas(f), Zanders(m), mudiana(m), Iamdmentor1(m), pocal, rs172(m), Outlaw07(m), fashrules, Lateralmaths(m), sweetum, Freebees(m), iresearcher(m), queenpin, Abureson, lewa(m), atarapa(m), fargo(m), Vilante, MizOmalicha(f), Franking, QueenRock(f), DVALOROUS, Walex2009(m), hopara1(m), phlamingboy(m), concupiscent, GraceofGodfollo, kidman96(m), chilewenwam, driy65(m), Promismike(m), TheGrandChemist, Aparche(f), Equalizer(m) and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27