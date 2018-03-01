Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oba Of Benin's Curse: Italy-Based Human Trafficker Dies, 2 Robbers Die In Sleep (11368 Views)

BENIN— THREE persons including a young man from Edo State based in Napoli, Italy have reportedly died as a result of the curse placed on human traffickers in Edo State by the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare 11.





The victim in Italy, (names withheld), was said to be a notorious human trafficker, while the two others were said to be armed robbers, who died in their sleep shortly after returning from a robbery operation.



Vanguard was reliably informed that the victim based in Italy had several girls camped in an apartment and all the girls engaged in prostitution under his supervision.



Trouble was said to have started when the girls informed him they could no longer continue to pay him the money agreed upon before they gain their freedom following the Oba’s curse.



The deceased, it was gathered, rejected their position insisting on payment.



It was said that the victim suddenly started suffering a mysterious headache forcing them to rush him to the hospital where he died last Sunday.



One of his accomplices, identified as Queen, is also said to be at the hospital in Napoli, Italy, following mysterious illness. It was gathered the deceased and Queen had doubted the efficacy of the Oba’s curse despite pleas from the girls in his camp to grant them freedom.



It was gathered that his death was received with shock by members of the Edo community in Italy. Edo State-born activist and host of reality talk show based in Germany, Prince Edwin Idahosa confirmed that the deceased “ died as a result of the curse by the Oba of Benin. I know the guy very well but unfortunately for him, after the curse he still collected money from the girls which resulted in his death. His girl friend is also on admission now for the same problem “

At Useh, in Ogida barracks Benin City, two suspected robbers were said to have died in their sleep after they reportedly returned from a robbery operation as their neighbours woke up yesterday to discover their lifeless bodies in their rooms.



Reacting to the development, a member of the Edo State Task Force Against Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration, Mr. Solomon Okoduwa, yesterday, said the committee was informed about the death of a trafficker in Italy and warned that Oba’s curses are potent.

He said: “It is important for all Edo sons and daughters to heed to the call of the Oba. Oba’s orders are orders you don’t joke with. For those who are still in the business, they should remember Oba’s curse.

“So you can see that there is no where you can hide .Either you are caught by the law or by the gods of the land.

“Oba has freed all the girls. So we are trying to locate the family of the deceased here in Benin and also free the girls in captivity by alerting the Police over there.”



let's give a trial,at NASS,and Aso Rock . 45 Likes 1 Share

"Heaven please are people still this naive? People die everyday for christ sake.



People should stop buying into this Oba charade.



Since his curse(s) are so potent how about laying some on Boko Haram or the herdsmen preventing people from going to farm in the very state he rules over



He should not forget that he once thrived this human trafficking "business" when he was Nigeria ambassador to Italy.



So we should also be expecting news of his demise



whether you lick the oil or dem rub am for your mouth, last last oil dey your mouth"





-concupiscent 26 Likes 2 Shares





We need a confirmatory autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. Probably coincidence, the gods or any other factors.We need a confirmatory autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. 4 Likes

The oba should also place a curse on buhari and APC, then I will believe this curse of a thing. The oba should also place a curse on buhari and APC, then I will believe this curse of a thing. 13 Likes 1 Share

Lies. Not an advocate for human trafficking, but we have worse crime of humanity committed by our politician, who rape our blind by looting our Commonwealth.



If the curse of the oba is potent,I wonder how it became ineffective during the slave era,and the modern slave era of our thieving leaders.



Oba,pls curse buhari...he deserves your curse 3 Likes 1 Share

God bless the Oba of Benin..These are the real obas not the blind ones sitting in the dustbin placing curses on those who refuse to vote for a party that they will die in the lagoon 5 Likes







This is either fictitious or a mere coincidence.



The Oba has no such powers.

Gone are the days of great Bini monarchs. The last great Oba was Oba Eweka. The rest are just land-grabbing counterfeits. This is either fictitious or a mere coincidence.The Oba has no such powers.Gone are the days of great Bini monarchs. The last great Oba was Oba Eweka. The rest are just land-grabbing counterfeits. 9 Likes 3 Shares

Na dem cause all dis wahala Those Benin ashes go de swear for Libyan govtNa dem cause all dis wahala

Dear Oba,



Please can we hire your services, the reason why your girls are running to Italy is because of the dullard.inhoes at ASO rock. If only you can take care of them, we will have less to worry about. Thanks



This oba should be used to administer curses on politicians before swearing in. You loot, you die 3 Likes

Place same curse on our politicians 1 Like

Benin Jazz need to catch all the stealing elites in Benin too..... The Oba should do the needful abeg! 1 Like

See ehhhen, if this thing work...... sorry no vex..... when this thing work, make we leave Oyinbo technology develop our own #otumokpo #ourVibranium

I believe this is just a coincidence jare...curse ko course ni



And he cannot place a curse on Fulanis 1 Like

Seems people are scared of commenting on this post 1 Like

The Oba has spoken 1 Like

he shud curse apc abeg 1 Like

They should have stopped whatever they were doing. Take it or leave it , black magic still exist and strong to whosoever doesn't have Jesus in his heart or not aligned to his will Am so sure the death said the same thingThey should have stopped whatever they were doing. Take it or leave it , black magic still exist and strong to whosoever doesn't have Jesus in his heart or not aligned to his will 5 Likes

Make the Oba live forever na...lol.



So the Oba no fit curse corrupt polithiefcians abi?



Nonsense! Nigerians and their shenanigans !Make the Oba live forever na...lol.So the Oba no fit curse corrupt polithiefcians abi?Nonsense!









Oba of Bini's curse is as impotent as Governor Obaseki's preek.





Shame on him for such an unfruitful primitiveness.





Abeg the only thing that kills a man is death and not some curses from an imposter Oba. Oba of Bini's curse is as impotent as Governor Obaseki's preek.Shame on him for such an unfruitful primitiveness.Abeg the only thing that kills a man is death and not some curses from an imposter Oba. 1 Like