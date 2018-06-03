Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? (4757 Views)

Warmth greetings to us Nairaland family..

Happy Ramadan fasting to our Muslim brothers.

Quickly I want to ask, how right or rather proper for a non-muslim, particularly Christians to accept food/meat gift from our Muslim brothers, especially the ones used in breaking the fast..

My Muslim close associates have been gifting that persuasively and it now looks discriminatory to them, I'm a Christian by the way and they are well informed on that.



However this thread is never for religious warring or insults from anyone/religion against another, it's for better interreligious knowledge and information. 2 Likes

Collect, pray over it and enjoy the food 6 Likes 1 Share

This question is fuzzy. Do you mean is it right. for Muslims. to give it to non Muslims or for Christians to accept the food 1 Like

Outofsync:

This question is fuzzy. Do you mean is it right. for Muslims. to give it to non Muslims or for Christians to accept the food

I think he means the latter... Muslims can and should accept 'halal' foods and drinks from christians and Jews, but not idol worshippers. I'm too sleepy to remember the right terms for them but it's the belief in the 1 God thing.



I don't know what the Christian view on the matter is... I think he means the latter... Muslims can and should accept 'halal' foods and drinks from christians and Jews, but not idol worshippers. I'm too sleepy to remember the right terms for them but it's the belief in the 1 God thing.I don't know what the Christian view on the matter is... 2 Likes

LivingFree:





I think he means the latter... Muslims can and should accept 'halal' foods and drinks from christians and Jews, but not idol worshippers. I'm too sleepy to remember the right terms for them but it's the belief in the 1 God thing.



I don't know what the Christian view on the matter is... Biblically, the Christian view is that it doesn't really matter as there is no longer any distinction between clean and unclean foods anymore, but then as Nigerians have the innate tendency to take religion to the extreme, accepting Ramadan food in some churches is seen as idol worship.





As for me though, food can't waste. That is the greatest sin Biblically, the Christian view is that it doesn't really matter as there is no longer any distinction between clean and unclean foods anymore, but then as Nigerians have the innate tendency to take religion to the extreme, accepting Ramadan food in some churches is seen as idol worship.As for me though, food can't waste. That is the greatest sin 43 Likes 2 Shares

Outofsync:



Biblically, the Christian view is that it doesn't really matter as there is no longer any distinction between clean and unclean foods anymore, but then as Nigerians have the innate tendency to take religion to the extreme, accepting Ramadan food in some churches is seen as idol worship.





As for me though, food can't waste. That is the greatest sin

That's a great commandment



As long as I can eat the food (chicken, cow, goat and fish meat only ) as far as my dietary requirements are concerned, I will eat... I'll say a pray over it, just in case That's a great commandmentAs long as I can eat the food (chicken, cow, goat and fish meat only ) as far as my dietary requirements are concerned, I will eat... I'll say a pray over it, just in case 8 Likes

LivingFree:





That's a great commandment



As long as I can eat the food (chicken, cow, goat and fish meat only ) as far as my dietary requirements are concerned, I will eat... I'll say a pray over it, just in case



You only eat meat You only eat meat 6 Likes

Outofsync:







You only eat (Those) meat









The last time my Muslim neighbor gave me food, for the fact that the meat look like big blokos, is till chop the food and the meat after the grace. As you see am the one cementing by my self, still enjoying the grace, mercy, kindness from God



The rule is this, If your conscience disturbs you about eating, then dont eat, otherwise, Blessed and eat, then give glory to God and pray for the provider. 9 Likes

LivingFree:







Sorry, I didn't read through the text, before jumping to a conclusion, like a normal lazy youth .



In my defense, I was groggy and tired





Eat well and live free ma'am.



Happy Democracy day Sorry, I didn't read through the text, before jumping to a conclusion, like a normal lazy youthIn my defense, I was groggy and tiredEat well and live free ma'am.Happy Democracy day

LivingFree:





That's a great commandment



As long as I can eat the food (chicken, cow, goat and fish meat only ) as far as my dietary requirements are concerned, I will eat... I'll say a pray over it, just in case i don't see anything wrong in eating their food but we know they don't share the same Love we give to them.







How was ur day i don't see anything wrong in eating their food but we know they don't share the same Love we give to them.How was ur day 7 Likes 1 Share

LivingFree:





I think he means the latter... Muslims can and should accept 'halal' foods and drinks from christians and Jews, but not idol worshippers. I'm too sleepy to remember the right terms for them but it's the belief in the 1 God thing.



I don't know what the Christian view on the matter is... Are you a jew Are you a jew 1 Like

CanineOfJackal:

i don't see anything wrong in eating their food but we know they don't share the same Love we give to them.







How was ur day

Who is this 'They' you speak of? Who is this 'They' you speak of?

LivingFree:





Who is this 'They' you speak of? Muslims Muslims

CanineOfJackal:

i don't see anything wrong in eating their food but we know they don't share the same Love we give to them.







How was ur day

Do I know you?... I'm a Muslim, btw. Do I know you?... I'm a Muslim, btw. 5 Likes 1 Share

Outofsync:

This question is fuzzy. Do you mean is it right. for Muslims. to give it to non Muslims or for Christians to accept the food

The question is, Christians collecting food from Muslims during their Ramadan celebration or maybe the food they used in breaking their fast. How right is that... The question is, Christians collecting food from Muslims during their Ramadan celebration or maybe the food they used in breaking their fast. How right is that... 1 Like

GoodMuyis:

The last time my Muslim neighbor gave me food, for the fact that the meat look like big blokos, is till chop the food and the meat after the grace. As you see am the one cementing by my self, still enjoying the grace, mercy, kindness from God



The rule is this, If your conscience disturbs you about eating, then dont eat, otherwise, Blessed and eat, then give glory to God and pray for the provider.

Lolz

I don't think conscience comes in play here, cus is more like how you've been wired from the onset. For example if you're been told so so neighbor is evil and that you should be mindful of the person while growing up, even after you've grown each time you have any intimate contact with the person your conscience will definitely trouble you even without any proof to back such accusations. LolzI don't think conscience comes in play here, cus is more like how you've been wired from the onset. For example if you're been told so so neighbor is evil and that you should be mindful of the person while growing up, even after you've grown each time you have any intimate contact with the person your conscience will definitely trouble you even without any proof to back such accusations.

Guy, e be like say hunger never give you first degree wounding, na him make you dey ask.





I never segregate against food, unless it's not delicious, all this Muslims who reject Christmas food and the Christians who reject sallah meat, remind yourself that there are people out there who are praying to see food even once in 3 days, people are dying of hunger



God made us all as man and woman, not Christian or Muslim so please let us reduce the bigotry and learn to accept and tolerate each other 17 Likes 4 Shares

I see nothing wrong with that 2 nights ago they saved my life from going to bed hungry. As a student their cheerful giving during Ramadan had been sustaining me, and I can't but just have to wonder why Nigerians can't keep this going even after Ramadan.



Lord pls help the poor

We are not of the same faith. It is not good 3 Likes

Outofsync:



Biblically, the Christian view is that it doesn't really matter as there is no longer any distinction between clean and unclean foods anymore, but then as Nigerians have the innate tendency to take religion to the extreme, accepting Ramadan food in some churches is seen as idol worship.





As for me though, food can't waste. That is the greatest sin

Me wey don dey canvass for Sallah ram meat for WhatsApp group!



OP leave matter for Matthias! Me wey don dey canvass for Sallah ram meat for WhatsApp group!OP leave matter for Matthias! 1 Like

canalily:

We are not of the same faith. It is not good

Support this with biblical reference please Support this with biblical reference please 3 Likes

Religion has created more harm than good in this country... a tool used to divide and conquer... causes so much division... 1 Like

Food is food,what u eat cannot defile u rather what comes out of ur mouth. 2 Likes

there is nothing wrong with a muslim giving christian fasting food and the christian accepting it.its called love from the giver and love from the accepter the world would be a better place if faiths and religions are practiced this way we are humans created by one creator whether it be allah,jesus,jehovah obantala e.t.c there is no life without love op. 1 Like

canalily:

We are not of the same faith. It is not good That's because you are still ok man...pray hunger never visits you. That's because you are still ok man...pray hunger never visits you.

Na wash oh... Boiz no dey cook again for Emirate!!!

K

Outofsync:



Biblically, the Christian view is that it doesn't really matter as there is no longer any distinction between clean and unclean foods anymore, but then as Nigerians have the innate tendency to take religion to the extreme, accepting Ramadan food in some churches is seen as idol worship.





As for me though, food can't waste. That is the greatest sin Please tell me where bible said it's not wrong. It's wrong bt i no fit talk much now. Please tell me where bible said it's not wrong. It's wrong bt i no fit talk much now.

As far as it's not prepared in the name of one idol or for any sacrifice and it's neatly prepared and it's my kind of food. I'll eat. Aside these, it's bigotry and extremism.