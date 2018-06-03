₦airaland Forum

Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by Pentools(m): 9:19am On May 27
Warmth greetings to us Nairaland family..
Happy Ramadan fasting to our Muslim brothers.
Quickly I want to ask, how right or rather proper for a non-muslim, particularly Christians to accept food/meat gift from our Muslim brothers, especially the ones used in breaking the fast..
My Muslim close associates have been gifting that persuasively and it now looks discriminatory to them, I'm a Christian by the way and they are well informed on that.

However this thread is never for religious warring or insults from anyone/religion against another, it's for better interreligious knowledge and information.

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by ITbomb(m): 9:58am On May 27
Collect, pray over it and enjoy the food

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by Outofsync(m): 10:03am On May 27
This question is fuzzy. Do you mean is it right. for Muslims. to give it to non Muslims or for Christians to accept the food

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by LivingFree(f): 5:12am On May 28
Outofsync:
This question is fuzzy. Do you mean is it right. for Muslims. to give it to non Muslims or for Christians to accept the food

I think he means the latter... Muslims can and should accept 'halal' foods and drinks from christians and Jews, but not idol worshippers. I'm too sleepy to remember the right terms for them but it's the belief in the 1 God thing.

I don't know what the Christian view on the matter is...

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by Outofsync(m): 6:44pm On May 28
LivingFree:


I think he means the latter... Muslims can and should accept 'halal' foods and drinks from christians and Jews, but not idol worshippers. I'm too sleepy to remember the right terms for them but it's the belief in the 1 God thing.

I don't know what the Christian view on the matter is...
Biblically, the Christian view is that it doesn't really matter as there is no longer any distinction between clean and unclean foods anymore, but then as Nigerians have the innate tendency to take religion to the extreme, accepting Ramadan food in some churches is seen as idol worship.


As for me though, food can't waste. That is the greatest sin grin

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by LivingFree(f): 7:00pm On May 28
Outofsync:

Biblically, the Christian view is that it doesn't really matter as there is no longer any distinction between clean and unclean foods anymore, but then as Nigerians have the innate tendency to take religion to the extreme, accepting Ramadan food in some churches is seen as idol worship.


As for me though, food can't waste. That is the greatest sin grin

That's a great commandment grin

As long as I can eat the food (chicken, cow, goat and fish meat only ) as far as my dietary requirements are concerned, I will eat... I'll say a pray over it, just in case grin

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by Outofsync(m): 10:35am On May 29
LivingFree:


That's a great commandment grin

As long as I can eat the food (chicken, cow, goat and fish meat only ) as far as my dietary requirements are concerned, I will eat... I'll say a pray over it, just in case grin


You only eat meat shocked shocked

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by LivingFree(f): 11:32am On May 29
Outofsync:



You only eat (Those) meat shocked shocked



undecided
Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by GoodMuyis(m): 3:23pm On May 29
The last time my Muslim neighbor gave me food, for the fact that the meat look like big blokos, is till chop the food and the meat after the grace. As you see am the one cementing by my self, still enjoying the grace, mercy, kindness from God

The rule is this, If your conscience disturbs you about eating, then dont eat, otherwise, Blessed and eat, then give glory to God and pray for the provider.

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by Outofsync(m): 6:11pm On May 29
LivingFree:


undecided
grin
Sorry, I didn't read through the text, before jumping to a conclusion, like a normal lazy youth grin.

In my defense, I was groggy and tired


Eat well and live free ma'am.

Happy Democracy day
Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by CanineOfJackal: 8:34pm On May 29
LivingFree:


That's a great commandment grin

As long as I can eat the food (chicken, cow, goat and fish meat only ) as far as my dietary requirements are concerned, I will eat... I'll say a pray over it, just in case grin
i don't see anything wrong in eating their food but we know they don't share the same Love we give to them.



How was ur day

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by CanineOfJackal: 8:35pm On May 29
LivingFree:


I think he means the latter... Muslims can and should accept 'halal' foods and drinks from christians and Jews, but not idol worshippers. I'm too sleepy to remember the right terms for them but it's the belief in the 1 God thing.

I don't know what the Christian view on the matter is...
Are you a jew

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by LivingFree(f): 8:38pm On May 29
CanineOfJackal:
i don't see anything wrong in eating their food but we know they don't share the same Love we give to them.



How was ur day

Who is this 'They' you speak of?
Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by CanineOfJackal: 8:45pm On May 29
LivingFree:


Who is this 'They' you speak of?
Muslims
Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by LivingFree(f): 8:51pm On May 29
CanineOfJackal:
i don't see anything wrong in eating their food but we know they don't share the same Love we give to them.



How was ur day

Do I know you?... I'm a Muslim, btw.

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by Pentools(m): 8:36am
Outofsync:
This question is fuzzy. Do you mean is it right. for Muslims. to give it to non Muslims or for Christians to accept the food

The question is, Christians collecting food from Muslims during their Ramadan celebration or maybe the food they used in breaking their fast. How right is that...

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by Pentools(m): 8:43am
GoodMuyis:
The last time my Muslim neighbor gave me food, for the fact that the meat look like big blokos, is till chop the food and the meat after the grace. As you see am the one cementing by my self, still enjoying the grace, mercy, kindness from God

The rule is this, If your conscience disturbs you about eating, then dont eat, otherwise, Blessed and eat, then give glory to God and pray for the provider.

Lolz
I don't think conscience comes in play here, cus is more like how you've been wired from the onset. For example if you're been told so so neighbor is evil and that you should be mindful of the person while growing up, even after you've grown each time you have any intimate contact with the person your conscience will definitely trouble you even without any proof to back such accusations.
Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by bennymark(m): 8:48am
Guy, e be like say hunger never give you first degree wounding, na him make you dey ask.


I never segregate against food, unless it's not delicious, all this Muslims who reject Christmas food and the Christians who reject sallah meat, remind yourself that there are people out there who are praying to see food even once in 3 days, people are dying of hunger

God made us all as man and woman, not Christian or Muslim so please let us reduce the bigotry and learn to accept and tolerate each other

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by Exwizard: 8:48am
I see nothing wrong with that 2 nights ago they saved my life from going to bed hungry. As a student their cheerful giving during Ramadan had been sustaining me, and I can't but just have to wonder why Nigerians can't keep this going even after Ramadan.

Lord pls help the poor

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by canalily(m): 8:51am
We are not of the same faith. It is not good

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:51am
Outofsync:

Biblically, the Christian view is that it doesn't really matter as there is no longer any distinction between clean and unclean foods anymore, but then as Nigerians have the innate tendency to take religion to the extreme, accepting Ramadan food in some churches is seen as idol worship.


As for me though, food can't waste. That is the greatest sin grin

Me wey don dey canvass for Sallah ram meat for WhatsApp group!

OP leave matter for Matthias!

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by bennymark(m): 8:53am
canalily:
We are not of the same faith. It is not good

Support this with biblical reference please

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by H2Ossss(m): 8:56am
Religion has created more harm than good in this country... a tool used to divide and conquer... causes so much division...

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by adewuyia2014(m): 8:56am
Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by lastempero: 8:56am
Food is food,what u eat cannot defile u rather what comes out of ur mouth.

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by goldman777: 8:58am
there is nothing wrong with a muslim giving christian fasting food and the christian accepting it.its called love from the giver and love from the accepter the world would be a better place if faiths and religions are practiced this way we are humans created by one creator whether it be allah,jesus,jehovah obantala e.t.c there is no life without love op.

Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by ramdris(m): 8:58am
canalily:
We are not of the same faith. It is not good
That's because you are still ok man...pray hunger never visits you.
Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by stigmond(m): 8:58am
Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by Jamiubond009(m): 9:00am
Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by tosinjay(m): 9:00am
Outofsync:

Biblically, the Christian view is that it doesn't really matter as there is no longer any distinction between clean and unclean foods anymore, but then as Nigerians have the innate tendency to take religion to the extreme, accepting Ramadan food in some churches is seen as idol worship.


As for me though, food can't waste. That is the greatest sin grin
Please tell me where bible said it's not wrong. It's wrong bt i no fit talk much now.
Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by nothernstar: 9:00am
As far as it's not prepared in the name of one idol or for any sacrifice and it's neatly prepared and it's my kind of food. I'll eat. Aside these, it's bigotry and extremism.
Re: Is It Right For Non-muslims To Accept Food Used In Breaking The Ramadan Fasting? by fisfat(m): 9:01am
Food is food. You are trying to discriminate. If you are offered Ramadan meal and hungry, eat it. Islam is a religion of good people.

I’m a Christian.

