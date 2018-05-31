₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by CosmeticChemist(m): 9:03pm On May 30
A customer ordered for a ton of palm kernel cakes. while I was trying to load them into the van.. I saw a snake undulating in between bags of cake. Without thinking I jumped up, fled and shook for several seconds. I called my boys who killed the snake.
A close up pic I harvested from the internet shows it was a baby Taipan.. Taipan's in Nigeria is real my friends. pls be careful..
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by rafhell(m): 9:06pm On May 30
Thought it's only found in Australia.
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by Nofav0rs: 9:07pm On May 30
Shows the world is upside down. Strange things in strange places. Like this thread is in wrong section. Even lions now eat grasses
I blame Buhari
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by CosmeticChemist(m): 9:09pm On May 30
Nofav0rs:
Lmao !! no kill abeg..lolzz
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by SoapQueen(f): 9:10pm On May 30
CosmeticChemist:
Wow. Are you okay now, dear?
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by CosmeticChemist(m): 9:12pm On May 30
SoapQueen:I'm fine my sweetheart. Thank you..
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by malificent(f): 9:12pm On May 30
@Op how sure are you that's an inland taipan?
In Nigeria we are more interested in killing the snake than finding out what specie it belongs to.
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:13pm On May 30
Looks like a regular snake... Which is taipan again
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by Greyworld: 9:14pm On May 30
Nofav0rs:I agree with you but what i cant understand is why dont good tins mistakenly happen like electricity becomin constant in 9ja, our leaders becomin sincere. economy flourishing. why must it be snake?
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by CosmeticChemist(m): 9:17pm On May 30
malificent:
The head has an angular brow and is lighter coloured on the face. The eye is a reddish colour. The belly is cream and usually marked with orange or pink flecks.
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by CosmeticChemist(m): 9:18pm On May 30
malificent:
Look closely my friend..
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by malificent(f): 9:23pm On May 30
CosmeticChemist:
Believe me, you in particular cannot differentiate between an inland taipan and the rest of its reptile relative's. So calm down.
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by Twoclans(f): 9:25pm On May 30
Biko OP what is this story doing in romance section .Please take it to agriculture
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by Sheuns(m): 9:26pm On May 30
Let's see the head.
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by CosmeticChemist(m): 9:29pm On May 30
malificent:
@ lalasticlala... I know what I'm saying my friend.. Their favorite habitat is cane plantation. I have large sugar cane plantation behind my factory and this is the second time I'm seeing this..
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by malificent(f): 9:32pm On May 30
CosmeticChemist:
Second? For real? Why didn't you raise an alarm the first time?
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by CosmeticChemist(m): 9:39pm On May 30
malificent:
I wasn't very sure. I had to take this to a professor in one of the state university. The Taipan's leave the cane field when it is harvest time (June and December). Cane harvesting in this part of the world entails burning down the leaves for easy harvest unlike in Australia where they employ a self propelled harvesting machines.
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by CosmeticChemist(m): 9:40pm On May 30
malificent:Burning a cane field will cause the snakes to leave their habitat..
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by Babacele: 9:43pm On May 30
bros you need to keep your place very clean or take measures that keep snakes away for Taipan snake bite is very dangerous and most venomous inland snake in the world o.
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by yeyerolling: 9:52pm On May 30
Lies. Wetin aussie snake dey find here
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by Chuks9000: 10:01pm On May 30
Wow
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by majorgr: 10:06pm On May 30
you can't really say its an inland taipan because it has not gone through the process of taxonomy which is done by experts. even though you want to give us an eye witness account, the snake is too damage beyond classifying it as a taipan, frm wat im seeing i can see a cobra.. but again, it has to be classified by a taxonomist to confirm. thank you
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by CosmeticChemist(m): 10:23pm On May 30
Babacele:
Thank you bro..
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by CosmeticChemist(m): 10:23pm On May 30
yeyerolling:
Well, they are native to Australia, but now in New Guinea.
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by Deltayankeeboi: 10:32pm On May 30
no be only tapian. . . tapian kor otapiapia ni. . .
you kill ordinary bush snake, you just purposely assume say na tapian because na ordinary eye dem take dey know snake specie.
everybody wan trend.
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by CosmeticChemist(m): 10:41pm On May 30
Deltayankeeboi:
Lmao..!! warri boy..
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by CosmeticChemist(m): 10:41pm On May 30
Deltayankeeboi:
I know what I'm saying warri boy.. lol
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by Nofav0rs: 11:02pm On May 30
Greyworld:hahaha funny guy
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by WhichKindWahala(m): 11:17pm On May 30
Quote me when this gets to fp
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by czarina(f): 11:25pm On May 30
Glad you were unhurt
Glad you were unhurt
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by Rocktation(f): 11:47pm On May 30
What are you all even arguing about? Why can't this snake be a taipan? Because a few researchers said it shouldn't be in your country? Really?
SMfyneH for una...
|Re: I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. by ChopBellefull(m): 11:57pm On May 30
CosmeticChemist:
Please do u have grinded palm kernel for sale i need it for my pigs feed... Around lagos
