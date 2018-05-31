Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / I Killed An Inland Taipan In My Factory.. Taipan Really Exist In Nigeria.. (7706 Views)

A customer ordered for a ton of palm kernel cakes. while I was trying to load them into the van.. I saw a snake undulating in between bags of cake. Without thinking I jumped up, fled and shook for several seconds. I called my boys who killed the snake.



A close up pic I harvested from the internet shows it was a baby Taipan.. Taipan's in Nigeria is real my friends. pls be careful.. 1 Share

Thought it's only found in Australia.

Shows the world is upside down. Strange things in strange places. Like this thread is in wrong section. Even lions now eat grasses



I blame Buhari 15 Likes

Lmao !! no kill abeg..lolzz Lmao !! no kill abeg..lolzz 2 Likes

Wow. Are you okay now, dear? Wow. Are you okay now, dear? 2 Likes

Wow. Are you okay now, dear? I'm fine my sweetheart. Thank you.. I'm fine my sweetheart. Thank you..

@Op how sure are you that's an inland taipan?



In Nigeria we are more interested in killing the snake than finding out what specie it belongs to.

Looks like a regular snake... Which is taipan again

Biko OP what is this story doing in romance section .Please take it to agriculture

Let's see the head.

bros you need to keep your place very clean or take measures that keep snakes away for Taipan snake bite is very dangerous and most venomous inland snake in the world o.

Lies. Wetin aussie snake dey find here

Wow

you can't really say its an inland taipan because it has not gone through the process of taxonomy which is done by experts. even though you want to give us an eye witness account, the snake is too damage beyond classifying it as a taipan, frm wat im seeing i can see a cobra.. but again, it has to be classified by a taxonomist to confirm. thank you 2 Likes

no be only tapian. . . tapian kor otapiapia ni. . .





you kill ordinary bush snake, you just purposely assume say na tapian because na ordinary eye dem take dey know snake specie.



everybody wan trend.

What are you all even arguing about? Why can't this snake be a taipan? Because a few researchers said it shouldn't be in your country? Really?



SMfyneH for una...