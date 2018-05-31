₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by LifeofAirforce(m): 10:31pm On May 30
Five star chairman, E-money and wife Juliet are obviously enjoying life to the fullest in one of the tallest and most expensive hotels in the world , The Burj Al Arab hotel Dubia.
The billionaire business man and his beautiful wife left the shores of Nigeria days ago to holiday in Dubia and like what we've seen, they just might not be coming back anytime soon.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BjansMBF9qP/
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by LifeofAirforce(m): 10:32pm On May 30
Money is good
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by vizkiz: 10:38pm On May 30
Dear God, I just wanna have money.
I don't need too much just 300m is OK... Please lord, I am not greedy.
Answer my prayer Abeg
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by egorov(m): 10:40pm On May 30
Dear Lord, please make we wealthy so I can spend lavishly for my family, wife and kids
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by Anigreat: 10:43pm On May 30
Lovely Awesome
But it's high time you stop asslicking Evil Money guy.
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by Babyforever(f): 10:50pm On May 30
What's the source of his wealth if I may ask
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by 9cent(m): 11:11pm On May 30
So beautiful
Money is life
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by Ahmed0336(m): 1:21am
Babyforever:Google is there for you..
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by divinespark: 1:35am
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:16am
9cent:
Yeah right
But Lalasticlala thinks otherwise
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by nicholartsdesign: 7:25am
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by Tamarapetty(f): 7:44am
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by lonelydora(m): 8:16am
Waiting for the 'Vanity upon Vanity' crew
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by emeijeh(m): 8:17am
Dubia ko, Idibia ni.
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by nabegibeg: 8:17am
LifeofAirforce:
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by joenor(m): 8:17am
The power of money.
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by EzendiEgo1: 8:17am
Stop posting rubbish here
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by Opinionated: 8:18am
Who is he?
Whatever jare. He should teach people how he legitimately made money (if applicable).
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by nabegibeg: 8:18am
Ahmed0336:
Na wetin you put for google, Google go give you ooo
You talk as if Google dey scan offline data
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by spiritedtete: 8:18am
vizkiz:
I like your prayer ....
But aim even higher.... stop thinking millions... think billions...
The more you think about millions the more you struggle to get it...
But the more you think about billions and aiming to achieve that you make more millions.
Thank me later.
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by ednut1(m): 8:18am
Babyforever:if he was poor u for ask source of his sufferring
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by IMASTEX: 8:19am
God bless your hustle.
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by IMASTEX: 8:20am
Babyforever:
ednut1:Nice reply.
There are different bodies to checkmate any illegal source of making money. Since they don't or can't find him wanting. So therefore?
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by wesleygee: 8:20am
Money indeed answereth all calls,but in a country like Nigeria,it is difficult to make good money legitimately.it's either you are into shady deals or you are connected to one money looting politician.May God help us all
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by oshe11: 8:20am
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by gcof(m): 8:21am
Babyforever:the poor, what is the source of their poverty?
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by gcof(m): 8:21am
wesleygee:completely false
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by Adegbenro7643(m): 8:22am
gcof:The most wretched, she was not asking too much.
If she salutes & qualifies him well, you would still talk. I know una crew
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by GIDIBANKZ(m): 8:22am
Babyforever:
This is the question poor People Ask
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by owomida1: 8:22am
azz licker don come again.
|Re: E-money And Wife, Juliet Okonkwo, Loved Up At The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai by danduj(m): 8:22am
money money eh ego ego
