|First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by sarrki(m): 11:00pm On May 30
This is the first time we are going to a competition like this (FIFA World Cup) with no issues of money/bonuses. All we have to do now is go out there and make Nigeria proud. – Mikel John Obi earlier today in the State House, Abuja.
God Bless Muhammadu Buhari
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by balosunky(m): 11:01pm On May 30
Time will tell
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by fallout87: 11:03pm On May 30
So let there be no excuse. The minimum should be advancing to the knockout stages.
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by SalamRushdie: 11:04pm On May 30
Mikel couldn't have said this because you cannot tell that for sure at this point .. Buhari govt and lies ...
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by fallout87: 11:07pm On May 30
SalamRushdie:
You could be right. These APC people know lying more than the devil.
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by ebuk4real(m): 11:09pm On May 30
So, this will become One of APC's campaign cliché? Great news then.
Nonsense people....
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by QuotaSystem: 11:09pm On May 30
What a morale-booster for the team. 1ST Time in history - never happened throughout those 16 locust years.
Such a feat can only be achieved in a transparent government where the incentive to Block Funds and Loot is non-existent, thanks to leadership by example.
But wait, are you telling me Obi Mikel did not sit at home but instead sat with Buhari?
God bless the President, God bless the Super Eagles, God bless Nigeria.
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by thesicilian: 11:10pm On May 30
Have they paid the bonuses yet?
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by sarrki(m): 11:13pm On May 30
thesicilian:
Are you a member of super Eagles?
Mikel talk am you still dey doubt
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by robinso01(m): 11:14pm On May 30
sarrki:if Na say you dey use this to campaign for Buhari, Na f9 for you ooo. well best of luck in Russia.
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by IamGoke(m): 11:15pm On May 30
SalamRushdie:
Shut up!
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by sarrki(m): 11:15pm On May 30
SalamRushdie:
My brother mikel said it
Why the doubt
Pmb is clean
He meant well for this country
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by sarrki(m): 11:16pm On May 30
IamGoke:
A patriotic Nigeria you are
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by SalamRushdie: 11:16pm On May 30
sarrki:
Till we are video ooo you know this una govt and lies na 5 and 6
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by IamGoke(m): 11:19pm On May 30
sarrki:
I really don't see reason people go against this administration whenever they do good?
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by sarrki(m): 11:21pm On May 30
IamGoke:
They are enemies of the state
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by QuotaSystem: 11:24pm On May 30
Don't be surprised if because of this statement, those pygmied children of eternal hate and bitterness decide to cheer against the Super Eagles because Obi has hailed Buhari's transparency and commitment to sports excellence.
More wailing and gnashing of teeth loading, with love from Russia.
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by buhariguy(m): 11:28pm On May 30
This is a big blow for the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra.
They will not sleep tonight,
In fact, they will not watch the world cup.
They will wish the super eagles of Nigeria their last bad luck.
Because if the super eagles reaches the next level above the previous outing like semi finals, that will be to the glory of buhari till 2023.
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by skare: 11:31pm On May 30
First time how? How long has Mikel played for Nigeria that he is saying first time.He should simply say first time he is going for tournament like this and doesn't have issues with NFF.
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by kmaster007: 11:45pm On May 30
so no stories we need d world cup or don't com back to naija again u and ur fellow team mate
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by IsaAbubakar: 12:08am
sarrki:
but do you know that Buhari is a terrorist criminal?
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by HtwoOw: 12:46am
And bad belle are already complaining it's a Lie , Simple research go to Mikel's wall and twitter it's there
Useless Lazy LiePobian yoots
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by Ehizs: 1:17am
Have they paid Super Falcons their match bonus/allowance? Last time I heard they were protesting in Abuja of all places because of unpaid match bonuses. Something like this is unheard of any where on this planet. Nigeria holds all the record for shamelessness.
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by femi4: 6:13am
He said that under duress
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by EXLOVER(m): 6:18am
2019 loading
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by Lexusgs430: 8:06am
So more is expected........
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by noya5: 8:06am
All about the money
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by emeijeh(m): 8:07am
U better deliver...
It's the semi finals, or nothing!
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:07am
GOD BLESS PMB
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by seyigiggle: 8:07am
election is coming now.
|Re: First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel by Gkay1(m): 8:07am
when una dey go with challenges nd complain, UNA NOR DEY ACHIEVE ANYTHING BUT NOW DAT EVERYTHING IS READY, UNA BETTER ACHIEVE SOMETHING O OR ELSE WAHALA GO DEY O.
