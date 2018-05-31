Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / First Time We Are Going To Competition Without Issues Of Money & Bonuses: Mikel (4486 Views)

‪This is the first time we are going to a competition like this (FIFA World Cup) with no issues of money/bonuses. All we have to do now is go out there and make Nigeria proud. – Mikel John Obi earlier today in the State House, Abuja.‬

God Bless Muhammadu Buhari God Bless Muhammadu Buhari 6 Likes 1 Share



Time will tell 3 Likes

So let there be no excuse. The minimum should be advancing to the knockout stages. 6 Likes

Mikel couldn't have said this because you cannot tell that for sure at this point .. Buhari govt and lies ... 5 Likes 2 Shares

SalamRushdie:

Mikel couldn't have said this because you cannot tell that for sure at this point .. Buhari govt and lies ...

You could be right. These APC people know lying more than the devil. You could be right. These APC people know lying more than the devil. 20 Likes 2 Shares

So, this will become One of APC's campaign cliché? Great news then.



Nonsense people.... 3 Likes 1 Share

What a morale-booster for the team. 1ST Time in history - never happened throughout those 16 locust years.



Such a feat can only be achieved in a transparent government where the incentive to Block Funds and Loot is non-existent, thanks to leadership by example.



But wait, are you telling me Obi Mikel did not sit at home but instead sat with Buhari?



God bless the President, God bless the Super Eagles, God bless Nigeria. 1ST Time in history - never happened throughout those 16 locust years.But wait, are you telling me Obi Mikel did not sit at home but instead sat with Buhari? 27 Likes 7 Shares

Have they paid the bonuses yet?

thesicilian:

Have they paid the bonuses yet?

Are you a member of super Eagles?



Mikel talk am you still dey doubt Are you a member of super Eagles?Mikel talk am you still dey doubt 18 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

God Bless Muhammadu Buhari if Na say you dey use this to campaign for Buhari, Na f9 for you ooo. well best of luck in Russia. if Na say you dey use this to campaign for Buhari, Na f9 for you ooo. well best of luck in Russia. 1 Like 1 Share

SalamRushdie:

Mikel couldn't have said this because you cannot tell that for sure at this point .. Buhari govt and lies ...

Shut up! Shut up! 26 Likes 6 Shares

SalamRushdie:

Mikel couldn't have said this because you cannot tell that for sure at this point .. Buhari govt and lies ...

My brother mikel said it



Why the doubt



Pmb is clean



He meant well for this country My brother mikel said itWhy the doubtPmb is cleanHe meant well for this country 18 Likes 3 Shares

IamGoke:





Shut up!

A patriotic Nigeria you are A patriotic Nigeria you are 6 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





My brother mikel said it



Why the doubt



Pmb is clean



He meant well for this country

Till we are video ooo you know this una govt and lies na 5 and 6 Till we are video ooo you know this una govt and lies na 5 and 6 3 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





A patriotic Nigeria you are

I really don't see reason people go against this administration whenever they do good ? I really don't see reason people go against this administration whenever they do good 11 Likes 4 Shares

IamGoke:





I really don't see reason people go against this administration whenever they do good ?

They are enemies of the state They are enemies of the state 15 Likes 5 Shares

Don't be surprised if because of this statement, those pygmied children of eternal hate and bitterness decide to cheer against the Super Eagles because Obi has hailed Buhari's transparency and commitment to sports excellence.



More wailing and gnashing of teeth loading, with love from Russia. 11 Likes 3 Shares

This is a big blow for the jobless lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra.



They will not sleep tonight,



In fact, they will not watch the world cup.



They will wish the super eagles of Nigeria their last bad luck.



Because if the super eagles reaches the next level above the previous outing like semi finals, that will be to the glory of buhari till 2023. 8 Likes 6 Shares

First time how? How long has Mikel played for Nigeria that he is saying first time.He should simply say first time he is going for tournament like this and doesn't have issues with NFF.

so no stories we need d world cup or don't com back to naija again u and ur fellow team mate

sarrki:





My brother mikel said it



Why the doubt



Pmb is clean



He meant well for this country

but do you know that Buhari is a terrorist criminal? but do you know that Buhari is a terrorist criminal?

And bad belle are already complaining it's a Lie , Simple research go to Mikel's wall and twitter it's there





Useless Lazy LiePobian yoots 4 Likes 2 Shares

Have they paid Super Falcons their match bonus/allowance? Last time I heard they were protesting in Abuja of all places because of unpaid match bonuses. Something like this is unheard of any where on this planet. Nigeria holds all the record for shamelessness. 3 Likes 2 Shares

He said that under duress

2019 loading

So more is expected........ 1 Like

All about the money

U better deliver...





It's the semi finals, or nothing!

GOD BLESS PMB

election is coming now.