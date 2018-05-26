₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by damiloladuke: 5:53pm
Dolapo Badmus, is the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Police Command and she has written an open letter to SARS operatives asking the corrupt ones among them to stop the unlawful arrest of well dressed young men walking on the street with claims that they are Yahoo boys.
According to Dolapo Badmus, a lot of the well dressed young men are “hustling” up and down to make ends meet.
Read her open letter below
OPEN LETTER TO SARS OPERATIVES.
https://lailasnews.com/not-all-good-looking-young-men-are-into-yahoo-dolapo-badmus/
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by Wasky101: 5:57pm
3 Likes
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by OgaDonald: 5:58pm
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by queensera(f): 6:28pm
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by JeffreyJames(m): 6:46pm
How many of them will even read this?. I suggest you do a seminar for all of them where you will enlighten them because some of them no go school.
16 Likes
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by mxpinky(f): 6:55pm
i want to be like you you're straight forward
1 Like
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by andyanders: 7:03pm
That is how a well trained and educated officer should sound. Madam you are doing a great job. God bless you. Most of those SARS don,t look different from those deadly armed robbers on the st.
6 Likes
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by IgbosNIGHTMARE: 8:10pm
[size=8pt][/size][left][/left]
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by NwaAmaikpe: 8:11pm
Quite unprofessional of a police PRO to publicly disagree with the judgement of a police department.
And yes I disagree with Dolapo.
All young boys who sag,
Have tattoos
Carry dreads,
Wear big chains,
Drive fancy cars,
Visit clubs and shutdown the bar,
Use iPhones,
Have multiple handsets
Have multiple foreign numbers on their call logs,
Are yahooboys.
I stand to be corrected.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by BlackHatNaija: 8:11pm
She's beautiful, sensible, intelligent and professional.
This is one woman representing the Nigerian police well and many would have been inspired by her to join the force.
Truth be told!
1 Like
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by yeyeboi(m): 8:12pm
Ok
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by noble2faith(m): 8:12pm
Facially and sensely beautifully...
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by josepphh: 8:12pm
na them them... You go talk here but do worst for back
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by asawanathegreat(m): 8:12pm
Better educate ur Sars police officers oo
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by mart001: 8:12pm
1 Like
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by fuckerstard: 8:13pm
Yahoo yahoo dey trend o.
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by terrezo2002(m): 8:13pm
hope they listen
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by JixNation: 8:13pm
Better banana fall on you.
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by brainpower(m): 8:13pm
They know but they don't care. Cos their aim is to get whatever they can beat out of you and go back to the station to give to their DPO who in turn gives to the commissioner of police who in turn share to you and others as transport money.
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by chigoizie7(m): 8:13pm
Naija SARS wey no sabi use the internet.
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by Negotiate: 8:14pm
So your oga's rastafarian son is not a yahoo boy because you believe he is well trained?
Then you had to asslick the IGP team?
Make I just waka pass.
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by HoodBillionaire: 8:14pm
all for the camera
bich
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by yesloaded: 8:14pm
tell them o
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by dipsy2009: 8:14pm
Seems to me like they already lost control of SARS.
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by ballark: 8:14pm
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by Kennitrust: 8:15pm
Most time, I used to reflect back on the day I had encounter with this guys call SARS.
Just for my car's headlight to point on this guy's van... After all beating, one of them was saying
"Oga, allow me to waste this idiot.
I was just lying down reflecting on that comment.
Waste me? For what? Or, is this how innocent people are killed and then tag them "criminals? "
The whole of that day, I was thinking, 'so if this guy have the chance, that's how I would have just die for doing nothing.
Only if they will even read this
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by balesgoal: 8:16pm
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:16pm
Naso.com
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by tokrizy(m): 8:16pm
tell dem oooo...person no fit waka with rest of mind again 4 dis country....sometimes i do get scared that i am a YAHOO boy self..i no even come knw again.
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by Rekyz(m): 8:16pm
,
NwaAmaikpe:, Can you imagine this?
|Re: Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS by SIRKAY98(m): 8:17pm
BUT THE LAW IS BLIND
