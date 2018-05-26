Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Not All Young Men Are Yahoo Boys - Dolapo Badmus Writes Open Letter To SARS (3727 Views)

Young Men Who Specialize In Raping Women At Night Vigils Arrested In Enugu.Photo / Lady Writes Open Letter To Yahoo Boys / You Are Not Authorised To Kill, Idris To SARS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Dolapo Badmus, a lot of the well dressed young men are “hustling” up and down to make ends meet.



Read her open letter below



OPEN LETTER TO SARS OPERATIVES.

Bad eggs within the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), please be informed that not all good looking young men out there are “yahoo yahoo” boys, a lot of them are young Nigerians “hustling” up and down to make ends meet.



Kindly note that some young upcoming stars believe that weaving, plaiting and designing their hairs rastafarianly is another way to be accepted as an entertainer (even though most times it doesn’t appeal to me). Some couple of days ago, I saw the son of a high ranking officer with a dreadlock hair style, does that Indicate that he’s a fraudster?! Hell “No”, that young man is well trained and brought up, he’s just shooting his shot in the entertainment world. It will therefore be highly unfair for any security agent to arrest him under the guise of being a yahoo boy.



Dear colleagues in SARS, can we do more in combating violent crimes?! Can we take a clue from the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team whose main aim has been to rid the nation of criminal elements? This team has done a lot to protect our nation, they always sacrifice their comfort and sleep ! By so doing they’ve been able to abort violent crimes such as kidnapping, armed robberies etc. They have not only rescued victims but made arrests (Evans, Offa robbery etc).



Dear SARS we appreciate the ones among you doing what is right while we advise the bad eggs to take a clue from IRT team and stop causing pains to legit young men and their families. Please note that it is not right to accost anyone on the road and start checking his or her phone, respect people’s privacy and rights!...THANK YOU. God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria, God bless Nigeria Police Force.

https://lailasnews.com/not-all-good-looking-young-men-are-into-yahoo-dolapo-badmus/



lalasticlala Dolapo Badmus, is the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Police Command and she has written an open letter to SARS operatives asking the corrupt ones among them to stop the unlawful arrest of well dressed young men walking on the street with claims that they are Yahoo boys.According to Dolapo Badmus, a lot of the well dressed young men are “hustling” up and down to make ends meet.Read her open letter belowlalasticlala 4 Likes 1 Share



Please who I go send my account number too?



SARs nah terrorist group funded by the Nigerian government with tax payers money to unleash terror on the tax payers.



That been said Oya come and buy my iPhone



IPhone 5 (UK used) fresh like new for sale @ 30k.

With original charger and pack

Location; Ikeja



080

3961

9808

http://www.nairaland.com/4526690/iphone-5-16gb-30k-pictures#67921264 Finally FTC.Please who I go send my account number too?SARs nah terrorist group funded by the Nigerian government with tax payers money to unleash terror on the tax payers.That been said Oya come and buy my iPhoneIPhone 5 (UK used) fresh like new for sale @ 30k.With original charger and packLocation; Ikeja08039619808 3 Likes

Would You Smash Or Pass This Girl If You Are Given The Opportunity?



WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

http://nairaplus.com/2018/05/smash-or-pass-if-you-are-given-the-opportunity/

How many of them will even read this?. I suggest you do a seminar for all of them where you will enlighten them because some of them no go school. 16 Likes

i want to be like you you're straight forward 1 Like

That is how a well trained and educated officer should sound. Madam you are doing a great job. God bless you. Most of those SARS don,t look different from those deadly armed robbers on the st. 6 Likes

[size=8pt][/size][left][/left]





Quite unprofessional of a police PRO to publicly disagree with the judgement of a police department.



And yes I disagree with Dolapo.



All young boys who sag,

Have tattoos

Carry dreads,

Wear big chains,

Drive fancy cars,

Visit clubs and shutdown the bar,

Use iPhones,

Have multiple handsets

Have multiple foreign numbers on their call logs,





Are yahooboys.

I stand to be corrected. Quite unprofessional of a police PRO to publicly disagree with the judgement of a police department.And yes I disagree with Dolapo.All young boys who sag,Have tattoosCarry dreads,Wear big chains,Drive fancy cars,Visit clubs and shutdown the bar,Use iPhones,Have multiple handsetsHave multiple foreign numbers on their call logs,Are yahooboys.I stand to be corrected. 2 Likes 1 Share

She's beautiful, sensible, intelligent and professional.

This is one woman representing the Nigerian police well and many would have been inspired by her to join the force.



Truth be told! 1 Like

Ok

Facially and sensely beautifully...

na them them... You go talk here but do worst for back

Better educate ur Sars police officers oo

Yesterdays Betting Odds WON!!



Checkout Goal 9ja Football Forum Today! To get 90% Sure football betting odds / prediction for free!! And also stand a chance to win Cash prizes from our forum football prediction competitions



To Visit Goal 9ja: CLICK HERE 1 Like

Yahoo yahoo dey trend o.

hope they listen

Better banana fall on you.

They know but they don't care. Cos their aim is to get whatever they can beat out of you and go back to the station to give to their DPO who in turn gives to the commissioner of police who in turn share to you and others as transport money.

Naija SARS wey no sabi use the internet.

So your oga's rastafarian son is not a yahoo boy because you believe he is well trained?



Then you had to asslick the IGP team?



Make I just waka pass.

all for the camera

bich

tell them o

Seems to me like they already lost control of SARS.

Make Sales on your Website 24/7



Get Ecommerce Website Developed for Your



Business designed, crafted and developed by Web Professionals with years of Web and Digital Solutions experience



Avoid Web Quacks Developing your Website!

Most time, I used to reflect back on the day I had encounter with this guys call SARS.



Just for my car's headlight to point on this guy's van... After all beating, one of them was saying

"Oga, allow me to waste this idiot.

I was just lying down reflecting on that comment.

Waste me? For what? Or, is this how innocent people are killed and then tag them "criminals? "

The whole of that day, I was thinking, 'so if this guy have the chance, that's how I would have just die for doing nothing.







Only if they will even read this

Attend Training To Learn WEBSITE DESIGN, VIDEO EDITING, GRAPHICS, MOBILE APPS DEVELOPMENT For FREE In Ikeja, Lagos



Requirement: Come with your laptop...Practical Training Sessions

Naso.com

tell dem oooo...person no fit waka with rest of mind again 4 dis country....sometimes i do get scared that i am a YAHOO boy self..i no even come knw again.

NwaAmaikpe:





Quite unprofessional of a police PRO to publicly disagree with the judgement of a police department.



And yes I disagree with Dolapo.



All young boys who sag,

Have tattoos

Carry dreads,

Wear big chains,

Drive fancy cars,

Visit clubs and shutdown the bar,

Use iPhones,

Have multiple handsets

Have multiple foreign numbers on their call logs,





Are yahooboys.

I stand to be corrected.

, Can you imagine this? , Can you imagine this?