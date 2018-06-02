₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by DonV6: 6:57pm On May 31
I need help on how to bring in a Nigerian registered car to Ghana for personal use.
The information I need is the procedures, how long it takes and the cost.
For Lexus ES 3OO
Your contribution will be welcome and appreciated
Thanks
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by Kufie(m): 8:12pm On May 31
Shagati should have an idea. Following
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by Shagati(m): 9:34pm On May 31
DonV6:
Kufie:
Shagati:
Click on the Shagati in my quote to take you to the thread
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by Shagati(m): 9:34pm On May 31
Kufie:Quite a memory you have there
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by Shagati(m): 9:38pm On May 31
The documents listed above can allow you to drive a Naija registered car in Ghana for 30-days.
You will need one more document from the Aflao Customs if your stay is longer - I forget what it's called now.
Also, your brown card should reflect the desired Insurance period
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by DonV6: 5:40am On Jun 01
Shagati:
Thank you so very much for the details, please do you have the idea of the cost?
I will not be the one to drive it in but an agent/dealer
Thanks once again
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by Shagati(m): 9:08am On Jun 01
DonV6:
Budget N100k I think
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by dayon2012: 2:47pm On Jun 01
International drivers licenses can be gotten for between 7-10thoussand naira or more depending on who you contact. Notable names abound here like patty b and other. Do a simple search and you would be able to find out. It takes between 1/3/7 days as it depends on who is getting it done for you
For the international drivers license, it cost between 5-7 thousand naira as at the last time I did mine in December. It has a validity of one year. This you can get on the spot.
The ecowas brown card is like your international insurance, it allows you to travel in anyone of the ecowas states with insurance cover for your vehicles. It's cost varies with the duration of time you intend for the insurance to last. There is insurance for one month , three month, six months and one year. Can't remember latest price but one month cost 7k last December.
Of course you will need your passport if you have it and yellow card certificate, the yellow card you can obtain at the border for about three thousand.
Pls note that if it is your first time of travel, you will have to pay at Nigerian custom, as they will stamp seen on departure on your ecowas vehicle license. That cost between 3-5 thousand naira. This is necessary to absolve you of the charge of trying to bring in your vehicle illegally on your return.
For the first time of passing through seme or any other benin border, you will pay 35k cfa, about 22k naira to the benin police. It's a one time fee, and from there seen on arrival in cotonou is stamped on your passport.
Of course you have to pay 10k cfa for laissez passes, that is the right to stay in benin republic with your car for one month. Subsequent month is 7k cfa. If all this is done you can drive through benin easily and proceed to benin Togo border at illlakondji and the Togo Ghana border at affordable.
Pls note am note conversant with any new development at the other two border benin/Togo and togo/ghana for now. You may want to make your enquiries.
In case you want more information than this pls indicate your mail, so I can mail you. Otherwise you have all the information till Togo border here.
Also, apart from your passport and international drivers license, you can obtain all the other document you need at seme border within an hour if you are travelling through it.
All the best in your travels
Nb, prices may be subject to change but they have been as stated for many years at least for me I have known the prices to be the same from 2008, until last December when I renewed my papers.
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by DonV6: 5:56pm On Jun 01
Shagati:
Okay... Thank you very much
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by DonV6: 12:38pm
dayon2012:
Thanks, this helps a lot.
God bless you sir
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by PearlStreet(m): 12:48pm
Lalasticlala, obinoscopy, mynd.
I think this is an interesting topic that a lot of people would love to see.
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by lawrence35(m): 5:21pm
Great information, very useful
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by Eponbubu: 5:23pm
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by spafu(m): 5:23pm
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by DONOCSO(m): 5:24pm
Have you consulted the embassy?
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by freemanbubble: 5:27pm
isoright
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by koffsman: 5:31pm
Nice one very educative now I know the procedures my cousins do say as if it's just 1 document and all is settled now I know better
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by Nairalandmentor(m): 5:33pm
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by shysteve(m): 5:36pm
I took my car to Ghana, Jan 2017 and I spent a little below 300k naira......the driver charged me 60k for driving to Ghana and coming back to Nigeria so the remaining is for documentation.......I was beside him in the car all the way and I witnessed everything and every payment made at each border and stops.
Expect to pay a lot along the road starting from seme border all the way to your final destination in ghana, though I spent that much cos naira was super useless then but am sure it won't be up to that now that naira is slowly gaining ground to cfa and cedis.
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by chuksjuve(m): 5:41pm
spafu:
You are not okay at all
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by hakimi1974(m): 5:41pm
shysteve:300k? the driver don hammer ooo.
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by chuksjuve(m): 5:44pm
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by islandmoon: 5:45pm
many young men are now selling their cars or relocating outside nigeria , i saw sars men moving around in toyota buses this morning, i got pulled over twice today and i told them this is getting too much already, already have them my phone before they even asked, leave your at home if you are trying to catch up with an appointment
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by Ojemedad: 5:50pm
Let's leave 9ja for den SARS
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by madridguy(m): 6:09pm
Book marked
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by lonelydora(m): 6:09pm
I heard that's the new trend now. Nigerians in Ghana come here and buy car because it is cheaper that way
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by dumo1(m): 6:17pm
DonV6:Mrs Pattybf your help is needed here o!
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by dumo1(m): 6:21pm
islandmoon:Just carry Nokia torchlight phone with you.
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by Nairalandtwins: 6:27pm
Go to Ghana park in mile2 in Lagos and ask the chairman of the park. The drivers are experienced to do the job. Pls Dont allow Driver Morris to drive ur car o dat guy is something else on the road.
The charges depends on the type and year of the car..
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by Mouthgag: 6:35pm
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by thunderbabs: 6:59pm
Just ping AutoNG abi na AutoJosh whether he don smuggle along da route before
|Re: Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border by wellmax(m): 7:09pm
dayon2012:
Great information
(0) (Reply)
