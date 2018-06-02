Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Autos / Procedures To Drive In A Nigeria Registered Car To Ghana Through The Border (7257 Views)

I need help on how to bring in a Nigerian registered car to Ghana for personal use.



The information I need is the procedures, how long it takes and the cost.



For Lexus ES 3OO





Your contribution will be welcome and appreciated



Requirements



- A working motorcycle (obviously )



- Documentation

: International driver's licence

: International passport (or the ECOWAS passport)

: International certificate of vaccination (Yellow card)

: International certificate for motor vehicles

: ECOWAS Motor vehicle insurance (a.k.a. Brown card)



- Currencies (USD, CFA, Cedis)



- An open mind and lots of patience (reasons for this would be explained later)



The documents listed above can allow you to drive a Naija registered car in Ghana for 30-days.



You will need one more document from the Aflao Customs if your stay is longer - I forget what it's called now.

Also, your brown card should reflect the desired Insurance period 2 Likes

Thank you so very much for the details, please do you have the idea of the cost?



I will not be the one to drive it in but an agent/dealer





Thanks once again Thank you so very much for the details, please do you have the idea of the cost?I will not be the one to drive it in but an agent/dealerThanks once again

Budget N100k I think

International drivers licenses can be gotten for between 7-10thoussand naira or more depending on who you contact. Notable names abound here like patty b and other. Do a simple search and you would be able to find out. It takes between 1/3/7 days as it depends on who is getting it done for you



For the international drivers license, it cost between 5-7 thousand naira as at the last time I did mine in December. It has a validity of one year. This you can get on the spot.



The ecowas brown card is like your international insurance, it allows you to travel in anyone of the ecowas states with insurance cover for your vehicles. It's cost varies with the duration of time you intend for the insurance to last. There is insurance for one month , three month, six months and one year. Can't remember latest price but one month cost 7k last December.



Of course you will need your passport if you have it and yellow card certificate, the yellow card you can obtain at the border for about three thousand.





Pls note that if it is your first time of travel, you will have to pay at Nigerian custom, as they will stamp seen on departure on your ecowas vehicle license. That cost between 3-5 thousand naira. This is necessary to absolve you of the charge of trying to bring in your vehicle illegally on your return.



For the first time of passing through seme or any other benin border, you will pay 35k cfa, about 22k naira to the benin police. It's a one time fee, and from there seen on arrival in cotonou is stamped on your passport.



Of course you have to pay 10k cfa for laissez passes, that is the right to stay in benin republic with your car for one month. Subsequent month is 7k cfa. If all this is done you can drive through benin easily and proceed to benin Togo border at illlakondji and the Togo Ghana border at affordable.



Pls note am note conversant with any new development at the other two border benin/Togo and togo/ghana for now. You may want to make your enquiries.



In case you want more information than this pls indicate your mail, so I can mail you. Otherwise you have all the information till Togo border here.



Also, apart from your passport and international drivers license, you can obtain all the other document you need at seme border within an hour if you are travelling through it.



All the best in your travels



Nb, prices may be subject to change but they have been as stated for many years at least for me I have known the prices to be the same from 2008, until last December when I renewed my papers. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Thanks, this helps a lot.



Thanks, this helps a lot.

God bless you sir

Have you consulted the embassy? 2 Likes

isoright

Nice one very educative now I know the procedures my cousins do say as if it's just 1 document and all is settled now I know better 1 Like

I took my car to Ghana, Jan 2017 and I spent a little below 300k naira......the driver charged me 60k for driving to Ghana and coming back to Nigeria so the remaining is for documentation.......I was beside him in the car all the way and I witnessed everything and every payment made at each border and stops.



Expect to pay a lot along the road starting from seme border all the way to your final destination in ghana, though I spent that much cos naira was super useless then but am sure it won't be up to that now that naira is slowly gaining ground to cfa and cedis. 3 Likes

shysteve:

I took my car to Ghana, Jan 2017 and I spent a little below 300k naira......the driver charged me 60k for driving to Ghana and coming back to Nigeria so the remaining is for documentation.......I was beside him in the car all the way and I witnessed everything and every payment made at each border and stops.



300k? the driver don hammer ooo.

many young men are now selling their cars or relocating outside nigeria , i saw sars men moving around in toyota buses this morning, i got pulled over twice today and i told them this is getting too much already, already have them my phone before they even asked, leave your at home if you are trying to catch up with an appointment 1 Like

Let's leave 9ja for den SARS 1 Like

I heard that's the new trend now. Nigerians in Ghana come here and buy car because it is cheaper that way 1 Like

islandmoon:

many young men are now selling their cars or relocating outside nigeria , i saw sars men moving around in toyota buses this morning, i got pulled over twice today and i told them this is getting too much already, already have them my phone before they even asked, leave your at home if you are trying to catch up with an appointment Just carry Nokia torchlight phone with you. Just carry Nokia torchlight phone with you.

Go to Ghana park in mile2 in Lagos and ask the chairman of the park. The drivers are experienced to do the job. Pls Dont allow Driver Morris to drive ur car o dat guy is something else on the road.



The charges depends on the type and year of the car.. 2 Likes

