|Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by stephenduru: 7:54pm On May 31
A heartless man has been declared wanted after he killed his boyfriend and raped his girlfriend in front of his corpse..According to report,he killed his friend following an argument.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/05/man-kills-his-friend-after-argument.html
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by abokibuhari: 7:55pm On May 31
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by stephenduru: 7:56pm On May 31
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/05/man-kills-his-friend-after-argument.html[center][/center][right][/right]
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by sonofspada(m): 8:00pm On May 31
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by Lipscomb(m): 8:06pm On May 31
oga where did you get this news this is not Nigeria..
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by dazzlingd: 8:12pm On May 31
Jesus is lorrrd
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by ZombiePUNISHER: 8:16pm On May 31
Just when I thought I have seen it all....
Buhari sef
Chaos everywhere
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by ZombiePUNISHER: 8:18pm On May 31
Lipscomb:
It's got Herdsmen killing signature written all over it
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by Lipscomb(m): 8:23pm On May 31
guy what's wrong with you must you always accusing herdsmen's for everything.
ZombiePUNISHER:
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by Turantula(m): 8:43pm On May 31
It will never be well with Buhari and his foolani brothers, heartless set of sub-humans
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by lifestyle1(m): 8:50pm On May 31
Very disturbing...
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by anibirelawal(m): 8:51pm On May 31
Turantula:
Will you shut da fork up and face the topic.
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by Krissjones: 10:06pm On May 31
stephenduru:
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by WalterEmmanuel: 10:06pm On May 31
Öbara Emma!!!!
Chimmm!!!
Why are people turning into bunch of savages this days!!!
RIP to the dead
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by Pazohaha: 10:06pm On May 31
Deranged felka
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by mytime24(f): 10:06pm On May 31
e don finish
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by OgaDonald: 10:07pm On May 31
Lipscomb:
Dear It Happened At Yamoussoukro , Côte d’Ivoire , May 28th 2018 , 4.53PM ...
You Can Watch The Video here ..... https://thevinylfactory.com/news/man-kills-his-friend-rapes-his-girlfriend
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by Nwodosis(m): 10:07pm On May 31
In the killer's voice "I must climb your babe under your watch dead or alive!"
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by Lalas247(f): 10:07pm On May 31
:
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by dynicks(m): 10:07pm On May 31
the heart of men these days eh!!....
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 10:07pm On May 31
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by Julietcutie(f): 10:07pm On May 31
OMG he Scraped her face
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by GoodinPurple: 10:07pm On May 31
What is the heart of man turning into?
Even the devil is shouting "This is not my handwork oh, I'm just a learner ".
Rip young man.
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by Flexy2vybes(m): 10:08pm On May 31
DY
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by mysteriousman(m): 10:08pm On May 31
Quite horrific, choose your friends wisely, I know my friend no matter the misunderstanding none of them can do this
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by Machinegun91(m): 10:08pm On May 31
Zamfara abi?
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by enimooko: 10:09pm On May 31
END TIME TRAMADOL
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by JixNation: 10:09pm On May 31
Haba na bros!
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by Postanalyser: 10:09pm On May 31
God punish Buhari
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by majorbravo: 10:09pm On May 31
These pictures shouldn't be on nairaland.
|Re: Man Kills His Friend, Rapes His Girlfriend In Front Of His Corpse (Graphic Pics) by eyinjuege: 10:09pm On May 31
Some people are the senior brother to the devil
