Source: A heartless man has been declared wanted after he killed his boyfriend and raped his girlfriend in front of his corpse..According to report,he killed his friend following an argument.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/05/man-kills-his-friend-after-argument.html 1 Like

oga where did you get this news this is not Nigeria.. oga where did you get this news this is not Nigeria.. 43 Likes

Buhari sef

Chaos everywhere Just when I thought I have seen it all....Buhari sefChaos everywhere 10 Likes

Lipscomb:

oga where did you get this news this is not Nigeria..

It's got Herdsmen killing signature written all over it It's got Herdsmen killing signature written all over it 21 Likes 1 Share

guy what's wrong with you must you always accusing herdsmen's for everything. ZombiePUNISHER:





It's got Herdsmen killing signature written all it guy what's wrong with you must you always accusing herdsmen's for everything. 34 Likes 1 Share

It will never be well with Buhari and his foolani brothers, heartless set of sub-humans 15 Likes

Very disturbing...

Turantula:

It will never be well with Buhari and his foolani brothers, heartless set of sub-humans



Will you shut da fork up and face the topic. Will you shut da fork up and face the topic. 52 Likes 6 Shares

stephenduru:

A heartless man has been declared wanted after he killed his boy friend and raped his girlfriend in front of his corpse..According to report,he killed his friend following an argument.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/05/man-kills-his-friend-after-argument.html







Chimmm!!!





Why are people turning into bunch of savages this days!!!





RIP to the dead Öbara Emma!!!!Chimmm!!!Why are people turning into bunch of savages this days!!!RIP to the dead 3 Likes

Deranged felka

e don finish 2 Likes





Lipscomb:

oga where did you get this news this is not Nigeria..

Dear It Happened At Yamoussoukro , Côte d’Ivoire , May 28th 2018 , 4.53PM ...



You Can Watch The Video here ..... Dear It Happened At...You Can Watch The Video here ..... https://thevinylfactory.com/news/man-kills-his-friend-rapes-his-girlfriend 14 Likes 1 Share

In the killer's voice "I must climb your babe under your watch dead or alive!" 3 Likes

:

the heart of men these days eh!!.... 6 Likes

OMG he Scraped her face



Even the devil is shouting "This is not my handwork oh, I'm just a learner ".

Rip young man. What is the heart of man turning into?Even the devil is shouting "This is not my handwork oh, I'm just a learner".Rip young man. 5 Likes

DY

Quite horrific, choose your friends wisely, I know my friend no matter the misunderstanding none of them can do this 2 Likes

Zamfara abi?

END TIME TRAMADOL 2 Likes

Haba na bros!

God punish Buhari 6 Likes

These pictures shouldn't be on nairaland. 6 Likes