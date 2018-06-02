₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by BadBradley: 8:15pm On May 31
It’s been a rough couple of years for Samsung. The mobile tech giant hasn’t truly found its strides after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco and sudden death that necessitated its production halt. Its successor, the Galaxy Note 8 didn’t live up to expectations as it was merely a carry over of its dead sibling, the Galaxy Note 7. More so, its front camera was embarrassingly below the competition as it was equipped with the 2017 model that trailed the competition. In essence, the Galaxy Note 8 was a fated failure, carrying the burden and curses of the ill-fated Note 7.
Then comes Galaxy Note 9, the single device, to put Samsung’s very flagship into its proud place. Touted to be the first mobile phone to have a fingerprint scanner built into its display, With a display of 6.4′ and Samsung’s largest iris scanner, plus a revamped front-facing csmera, all was set to herald the new king….
But a delay in production and release date saw Samsung lose the title of world’s first fingerprint display scanner lost to Vivo. A sad blow
It was reported earlier this month that Samsung Display has started mass production of the 6.38-inch display panel for the Galaxy Note 9 in April. This meant that it had started mass production a full two months before it did for the Galaxy Note 8 in 2017.
A report out of South Korea now claims that Samsung is reducing the thickness of the display glass by 0.5mm at the last minute on the directions of its Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.
The change is believed to be a result of the vice chairman’s recent trip to a smartphone distribution center in China where he played around with Oppo and Vivo handsets that also use Samsung Display’s OLED panels. He found that those handsets felt much better to grip in the hand compared to the Galaxy Note series.
Samsung rarely adjusts the specifications of an upcoming flagship device this close to launch but it’s believed to have made this change for the Galaxy Note 9 on the directions of its vice chairman who wants the display glass on the new flagship to be a bit thinner.
Samsung still has the Galaxy S10 to redeem re retake its leading place…. but it’s still a long wait.
Source: www.lodega.com
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by cutefergiee(m): 7:19am
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by ib4real95(m): 7:19am
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by Yenime1(m): 7:19am
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by chrischina(m): 7:20am
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by miqos02(m): 7:20am
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by Lordcenturion2(m): 7:21am
Before nko, Chinese is the home of production for all brand products apart from iPhone and blackberry, even will hardly see anything without Chinese hands in it nowadays, even if it's components, while America is busy proving world super power by fighting everyone, China is leading in everything, which Nigeria can emulate.
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by lilfreezy: 7:22am
China will soon be the world's undisputed economic giant. Let America continue deploying troops to countries with their military power while China keep doing what they do.
I need China visa so bad
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by rfnextar8: 7:22am
they have all these technologies in their grip, they love to always add just one feature to a phone that will make it different to previous ones. hmm white people sha
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by oshdam2015: 7:22am
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by opera1(m): 7:22am
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by miqos02(m): 7:22am
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by strungcity: 7:22am
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by Akposb(m): 7:23am
Indeed, the battle is fierce and the best may not necessarily win.
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by PrinceJoeWan(m): 7:23am
Then the price go be 500k abi
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by Memyselfu2009(m): 7:24am
With there expensive screen to fix my Samsung S8 screen 80k. I don't think I would go for Samsung any more
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by xstyle: 7:26am
We await it arrival, hope the price will be friendly
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by JeffreyJames(m): 7:26am
How was Galaxy note 8 a failure?
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by fuckerstard: 7:27am
Memyselfu2009:
Huawei is not bad.
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by Memyselfu2009(m): 7:28am
fuckerstard:
I would gladly get an iPhone the screen is not more than 20k
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by Patrick33(m): 7:29am
The king of smartphones can't be held down for long...long live samsung
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by Pearlyakin(m): 7:30am
I kuku prefer my infinix phone sha.
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by gidjah(m): 7:33am
they just churn out phones any dem like ,we never understand note 8 finish, Una dey bring out note 8,I am still battling to crap d operating system oy my Galaxy 8
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by BossLaifay(f): 7:34am
lilfreezy:Soon? They are already there underG
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by bigsmoke2(m): 7:35am
They are gradually loosing grip of the Nigerian market due to the ridiculous prices of their phones. the Chinese phones are getting better, sleeker,more reliable and cheaper in terms of value for money, by the day.they should learn from Nokia.
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by blakid(m): 7:37am
XIAOMI is the best phone brand now.
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by yomalex(m): 7:37am
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by Cuteamigo1(m): 7:38am
JeffreyJames:i just de wonder oooo
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by DaBullIT(m): 7:42am
Espionage is the order of business , if you have a concept, don't share or discuss it with the world because some people have better circumstances / situations to make it work before you and when that happens, you loose to them
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by ib4real95(m): 7:43am
miqos02:Its too late
|Re: Chinese Phone Makers Force Samsung To Delay Release Of Galaxy Note 9 by lilfreezy: 7:44am
BossLaifay:
"undisputed"
