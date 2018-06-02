







Then comes Galaxy Note 9, the single device, to put Samsung’s very flagship into its proud place. Touted to be the first mobile phone to have a fingerprint scanner built into its display, With a display of 6.4′ and Samsung’s largest iris scanner, plus a revamped front-facing csmera, all was set to herald the new king….



But a delay in production and release date saw Samsung lose the title of world’s first fingerprint display scanner lost to Vivo. A sad blow



It was reported earlier this month that Samsung Display has started mass production of the 6.38-inch display panel for the Galaxy Note 9 in April. This meant that it had started mass production a full two months before it did for the Galaxy Note 8 in 2017.







A report out of South Korea now claims that Samsung is reducing the thickness of the display glass by 0.5mm at the last minute on the directions of its Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.



The change is believed to be a result of the vice chairman’s recent trip to a smartphone distribution center in China where he played around with Oppo and Vivo handsets that also use Samsung Display’s OLED panels. He found that those handsets felt much better to grip in the hand compared to the Galaxy Note series.



Samsung rarely adjusts the specifications of an upcoming flagship device this close to launch but it’s believed to have made this change for the Galaxy Note 9 on the directions of its vice chairman who wants the display glass on the new flagship to be a bit thinner.



Samsung still has the Galaxy S10 to redeem re retake its leading place…. but it’s still a long wait.





