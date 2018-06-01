₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by MrGist: 2:44am
GistMore.com
Rapper skales who is currently in London for "One Africa Music Fest" love up in adorable photo with his girlfriend.
He wrote; BEST FRIEND GOALS.....#MRLOVE
BY GISTMORE : http://www.gistmore.com/skales-girlfriend-love-adorable-photos
2 Likes
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by MrGist: 2:44am
See more skales love up photos>>> http://www.gistmore.com/skales-girlfriend-love-adorable-photos
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by TollaEstate: 4:23am
Wow.. This is cool. Beautiful babe Skalo.
2 Likes
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by GistMoreTV: 9:10am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by GistMore: 9:52am
Cute
1 Like
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by enunlewa: 9:53am
Correct man
1 Like
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by BrainnewsNg(f): 9:55am
The lady is fresh and beautiful
I pray her inner beauty should be same as her outer beauty.
18 Likes
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by gistblogger: 12:28pm
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by enunlewa: 12:31pm
Nice
1 Like
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by talk2archy: 12:31pm
akwa nwa
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by miqos02(m): 12:31pm
Seen
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by Speakdatruth: 12:32pm
Every one now bringing out dia girlfriend from hiding
She be like linda ikeji
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by Anigreat: 12:33pm
He who finds a girl friend, finds a bad thing, and obtained curses from the Lord.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by yeyerolling: 12:33pm
Wat shud we do. Skales no dey use CD yet e no get baby mama. Nawa
1 Like
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by SirLakes: 12:34pm
What about the old one haha
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by Xhakazette: 12:35pm
Baddest .
Caramel rocks.
1 Like
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by Donny2060: 12:37pm
celebrities are making relationships and marriages not worth celebrating again..
the post said his new gfrd... what happened to his Ex... and who knows if this will be the one he will end up with.
1 Like
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by Saff(f): 12:37pm
His ex is prettier she’s beautiful though
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by nikkypearl(f): 12:42pm
She is so pretty
1 Like
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by LifeofAirforce(m): 12:43pm
She's cute
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by DREAMZZZ(m): 12:44pm
J taime melanin girls
1 Like
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by rozayx5(m): 12:45pm
timaya finally taught this one to leave rap
and produce club bangers
today him don blow
1 Like
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 12:46pm
This could have been me and tamarapetty but she behaves like cee c
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by congorasta: 12:46pm
BrainnewsNg:outer beauty and inner beauty are rare combination
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by Oilpalmfarmer(m): 12:47pm
This guy skales always dating beautiful women
3 Likes
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by Solstar: 12:49pm
What is he doing at the airport with woman hand bag and vegetables ?
The girl is waiting for alert and you are giving her vegetables for salad ?
1 Like
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 12:49pm
LesbianBoy:Lol, your head there!!
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by younglleo(m): 12:51pm
wat are we to do with dis pics.?
1 Like
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by Navalsadiq(m): 12:52pm
Sharp anwachichorci
|Re: Skales And His New Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photos by package7(m): 12:52pm
Potential baby mama
