Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by damoskiy(m): 7:31am
Ex-VC, UNILAG prof in sex scandal
Don: She’s a blackmailer, once demanded N400,000 from me
Varsity: We’ll probe allegation
A professor of English Studies in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, and former Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, Olusegun Awonusi, has been accused of sexual harassment by an unnamed student of the institution.
The fresh allegation came a day after the Senate commenced probe into a similar allegation against a professor of Management and Accounting in the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Richard Akindele, who was accused of molestation by a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) student, Monica Osagie.
But Awonusi, a former Commissioner for Education in Ogun State, whose nude pictures allegedly taken by the victim while in his office had gone viral in the social media, has denied the allegation, describing it as a cheap blackmail.
This was as the university yesterday promised to investigate the matter in a fair and open manner. Meanwhile, the unnamed student, in her narration made available to a blog – Linda Ikeji Blog – said she had been suffering the harassment for months. She said: “Whenever students go to his office for anything he is always trying to touch you. I took pictures of him on one of the days I entered his office.
He has made molestation a part of him. I’m even scared for my life in UNILAG. That’s why I’m reaching out to you so he can be stopped. “He is a professor in the English Department, Faculty of Arts. I am not his first victim. He does this all the time to students.
I have completely given up when it comes to academics; he has failed me on tests before. When I talked to him concerning it, he told me I should know what to do and that I am an adult.
“I feel so dirty for even allowing such an old man touch me. But he doesn’t even care; as long as you satisfy his wants. I’m tired of everything. He should be stopped before he ruins the lives of other innocent girls in that English Department. When he touches me I am The school gate Aboderin always in tears, but it doesn’t stop him. Please this is why I am reaching out. All I want is for him to be stopped.
He is destroying the mental state of girls in UNILAG.” The student, who said the lecturers of the concerned department, act like cultists, explained that these lecturers share information about their ‘preys’ among themselves.
“They talk about the girls they have slept with and the ones they plan to sleep with. It has been going on for years,” she added. In an interview with New Telegraph, Awonusi, who was identified in the photographs accompanying the allegation, explained that the pictures revealed by the accuser had been taken about four years ago, and that the concerned student had graduated from the university about three years ago.
Awonusi said he lost his phone sometimes ago, and that the accuser, who he described as a blackmailer, might have secured the pictures from the lost phone. He said: “It is blackmail.
The said pictures were taken about four years ago but sometimes ago, I received a message from a particular lady, saying she was in possession of my nude photos and that I should pay her N400,000. “The lady said if I did not pay the money, she would go public with the photos. I think this is what she had promised.”
Meanwhile, the university, in a statement issued by the Communication Unit of the Corporate Affairs Directorate, acknowledged the news, but promised to conduct thorough investigation and get to the roots of the matter.
“The management has a zero tolerance for allegations pertaining to sexual impropriety, and has a well-established policy against such practices. “We wish to reassure all our stakeholders, students, parents, members of staff and the general public that management will not treat this matter with levity. Management will tackle the allegation with every sense of responsibility and seriousness that the matter deserves.
The issue would be thoroughly investigated with transparency,” the statement said. The university has, therefore, called for relevant information from members of the public, and particularly the concerned student, pledging confidentiality and protection of informants.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/06/ex-vc-unilag-prof-in-sex-scandal/
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by serverconnect: 7:34am
STORY STORY-STORY!
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by Viralkid: 7:35am
Even if the photos were taken 4 years ago it doesn't change anything sir..
There's an allegation of sexual harassment levied against you. It doesn't matter where or when it happened, the law is there for you to prove yourself innocent or guilty, although it's seems obvious that this is blackmail.
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by teckmore(m): 7:40am
See wetin this one dey talk. Either taken 3-4 years ago, no be you dey the pic?
The pic was taken by someone you are f.king.
Why will you be nude in your office and be taking pictures. Why was it not deleted immediately if it was taken by your phone.
Please punish this dude
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by merrypakman: 7:41am
Did he approach the police about the issue when she made the threat? Wetin old man the do with him own nude pictures?
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by writerights: 8:23am
This lady may not get justice. The man in question is very influential and has a good legal team giving him the best advise to kill the case. He even has the guts to meet with the press. It's a dead case, simple.
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by malificent(f): 8:33am
Whether the pictures were taken 4 years ago or 2 days ago, who took them? Because the professor was completely unaware of the pictures being taken. How did the pictures now get into his phone?
Lies.
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by CapitanS: 8:50am
This man is a shameless he goat and a bloody liar
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by madone: 9:03am
Old man playing smart.pls don't let him off this one .there are many if them....Randy old dogs
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by Skanas(m): 9:26am
You guys are not asking the right questions....the thing is, why on earth will u appear nude in your office Whether the pictures were taken with your phone or the phone of the lady from 4yrs ago....are you suppose to be n.aked in your office? Oga professor, abeg find anoda lie joOooor
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by lecowas: 10:54am
Skanas:
Exactly what is on my mind. He was even snapped unclad by another person meaning he might be doing something. In a saner clime, he ought to resign but #ThisisNigeria.
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by pweshboi(m): 11:10am
Skanas:You just posted what was on my mind... Why would you be Unclad in your own office... He thinks we are stupid abi
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by gulfer: 11:14am
OYA, SHARE THE THREAT TEXT MESSAGE YOU RECIEVED FROM THE GIRL.........WEYREY
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by babasolution: 11:36am
these old lecturers and politicians are very stupid dirty old men,they are so shameless,what was he doing Unclad in his office he needs to be sacked and arrested,i like what these girls are now doing,its these foolishness that is ruining nigeria,it happens in all sectors,even in the military
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by fratermathy(m): 11:45am
I know this Professor. He's a strong authority in what we call "Nigerian English". He has made a name for himself as a scholar and linguist. He's well connected and known. If this is true, the chances that he'll go scot-free are quite high.
But then again, I ask: what was he doing nåked in his office?
I just lost respect for him. Separate your personal baggage from academics. Don't mix both and tarnish your image. As a young scholar myself, I know better than to be frolicking with students in my office or even elsewhere for that matter. There are more than a billion ladies out there who would willingly jump in bed with you so why bother with your students?
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by tsylars(m): 12:08pm
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by cutefergiee(m): 1:43pm
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by yeyerolling: 1:44pm
In my school. Gals use to pay for the hotels lecturers come to fuk dem. Lecturers nd d gals into it are all useless. Some are ppls wives now. Nonsense
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by jboy73: 1:44pm
Please don't post his old disgusting dik picks.
Guys see the alcohol in his hands, meaning he was clearly drunk... He didn't know when the pic of his old joystick was taken cox his judgement of things was impaled.
He's a liar and a woman abuser... He should be prosecuted, found guilty and hanged with fire underneath the stakes burning his legs as he gasps for breathe as the rope twisting his neck slowly steals his life from him.
His corpes should later be set free for the vultures to fist, after the vultures then the maggots, then the worms and mother nature deal with the rest.
He should never go unpunished.
I hate women abusers !!!!
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by AerialMapper: 1:46pm
Professor oshi!!! SO you have nudes on your phone and they were not taken as selfies rather you gave your phone to your Chief Photographer / associate professor in charge of nudes to use your phone to take pictures of you strutting about in your grand pa tighty whities in your office!!! Wehdone sir!!! Tell us a better story
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by emmabest2000(m): 1:47pm
Bravo we salute u ooooo
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by SamuelAnyawu(m): 1:47pm
Agadi Nwoke
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by Benjaniblinks(m): 1:48pm
1.Who Took The Pictures?
2. Was He Aware The Picture Was Taken?
3. What Kind Of Lecturer Would Allow Anybody To Take His Pic While Going Unclad?
They Should Investigate Wisely. Since The Phone Stores The Date The Picture Was Taken.
Justic Must Be Serve!
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by seunlayi(m): 1:49pm
Nemesis has caught up with this prof
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by Whogoblog: 1:49pm
But eh sah, eskis me sah
What are you doing unclad in your office sah?
Is the fan and AC not working ni, or you need fresh air?
Sah, did you visualize yourself at a beach in Barbados ni that made you go in your underpants?
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by handsomeclouds(m): 1:49pm
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by divinespark: 1:50pm
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by OCTAVO: 1:51pm
Re: Awonusi Victor Olusegun Of UNILAG Nude Photo Scandal: "My Phone Was Stolen" by divinelove(m): 1:51pm
Blackmail for sure
