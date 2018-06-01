From; Amagitesblog.com



Former big brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre is 24-years old today, June 1st, and he has released these steaming hot photos to celebrate his day.



Read his birthday post below...



"8,760 days of becoming! I am grateful for each of those days. As the days gather to form years, the man I have prayed to become has been taking shape. However, the last one year has been an intense training programme. The things I have gone through have given me strength... made my vision clear... and sharpened my character. Each night when I reflect on my life and see the "muscles" I have developed, I am humbled and committed to keep chasing my dreams. God has made all of these possible and I cannot wait to see what the years ahead have to offer. #TobiDay #PlusOne #ABiggerAndBetterMan #tobination #tobibakresbirthday #omoOlope #omoOlogo... God bless everybody for the love and great wishes. As you wish and pray for me. May God answer the prayers for me, you and the rest of your family. Tobi way all day. Don't flinch. ."



See more photos here; Former big brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre is 24-years old today, June 1st, and he has released these steaming hot photos to celebrate his day.Read his birthday post below...See more photos here; https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/tobi-celebrates-24th-birthday-with-steaming-hot-photos.html 1 Like