₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,356 members, 4,272,736 topics. Date: Friday, 01 June 2018 at 02:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot (10350 Views)
Bride Abandons Groom For Tobi Bakre After He Stormed Their Wedding / Meet Tobi Bakre: BBNaija 2018 Contestant, A Banker & A Rich Kid (Photos) / Ify Okeke's 17th Birthday Photoshoot Got People Confused (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by Ayodele70: 10:07am
From; Amagitesblog.com
Former big brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre is 24-years old today, June 1st, and he has released these steaming hot photos to celebrate his day.
Read his birthday post below...
"8,760 days of becoming! I am grateful for each of those days. As the days gather to form years, the man I have prayed to become has been taking shape. However, the last one year has been an intense training programme. The things I have gone through have given me strength... made my vision clear... and sharpened my character. Each night when I reflect on my life and see the "muscles" I have developed, I am humbled and committed to keep chasing my dreams. God has made all of these possible and I cannot wait to see what the years ahead have to offer. #TobiDay #PlusOne #ABiggerAndBetterMan #tobination #tobibakresbirthday #omoOlope #omoOlogo... God bless everybody for the love and great wishes. As you wish and pray for me. May God answer the prayers for me, you and the rest of your family. Tobi way all day. Don't flinch. ."
See more photos here; https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/tobi-celebrates-24th-birthday-with-steaming-hot-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by sinaj(f): 10:23am
24 abi 34
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by RETIREDMUMU(m): 10:59am
Tobi, what the positivity of the bbn effect we have seen in you than to be showing us your gold digger you called Alex.
2 Likes
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by miqos02(m): 1:11pm
Seen
The six pack is manageable
If u need laptop hard drives , contact me, check my signature for contact
1 Like
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by SamuelAnyawu(m): 1:12pm
Must you go shirtless?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by sunnysunny69(m): 1:12pm
ladies will like him
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by abumoney(m): 1:13pm
Seen, next please
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 1:13pm
Who Muscle eep
4 Likes
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by timibare: 1:13pm
tobi why na, some gurls are fasting na, abi Hajias in the house weytin ona feel
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by UD101(m): 1:13pm
,
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by Riogeese(m): 1:13pm
No be only 24 na Jack Bauer
5 Likes
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by Hemzhy(m): 1:13pm
.
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by jerrybakermillz(m): 1:13pm
Hmmm....so guy u r 24 years abi ?
This your football age sweet ooh, you for just bring am down to 19 so that club go quick sign you as a six pack youngster
24 ko Jack Bauer ni
2 Likes
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by Ellabae(f): 1:13pm
Happy Birthday bro
1 Like
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by hucienda: 1:14pm
sinaj:
1 Like
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by BlackHatNaija: 1:14pm
The branding team behind Tobi have a good head on their neck.
1 Like
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by Bustincole(m): 1:15pm
Nice 1
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by Speakdatruth: 1:15pm
My guy is on fire o who go quench am
1 Like
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by dalaman: 1:16pm
This age cheat should just legbegbe for one corner jare!
1 Like
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by asuustrike2009: 1:16pm
miqos02:Do you have 2 pack ?
1 Like
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by maxibrainz02(m): 1:17pm
if you believe tobi is 24years like, otherwise share
2 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by Jabarzee(m): 1:21pm
35
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by cutefergiee(m): 1:22pm
OK
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by MissAprokoMedia(f): 1:22pm
For the fact that he had gonorrhea one certain time... I wont still date him
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by DREAMZZZ(m): 1:22pm
Iphone 1 legbegbe
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by Narldon(f): 1:23pm
Yet, you wasted 78 days in a show called BBNaija
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by rocknation62(m): 1:23pm
24 kill u dia...
1 Like
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by Ikmontana1: 1:24pm
Click LIKE for..
ZINEDINE ZIDANE ..
#HalaMadrid.
2 Likes
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by Adefemiaderoju1: 1:24pm
sinaj:In your dream right?
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by Demonicide(f): 1:24pm
Happy 30th birthday tobi
3 Likes
|Re: Tobi Bakre's 24th Birthday Photoshoot by Twoclans(f): 1:26pm
A guy with a banging body, hmmmmm.
2 Likes
Star Actress Funke Akindele Robbed At Gun-point / Exposed: Man Beg Babe To Suck Her Womanliness On Instagram!! (pix) / Omotola Scared Of Revealing Her Private Life In TV Reality Show
Viewing this topic: WhoBeThisMan, Hemjayy, MyPrinceMeLuv(m), graciousolo(m), Samuel624, Tunagy, estelleivie(f), phunsticks(m), theman555(m), Egodons(m), okstudio(m), kd11, ubiplanet(m), ijebuloaded(m), DeLaker(m), grayht(m), Spontaneous21(f), BishopZion, enemyofprogress, AdekunleAkofe(m), funken, mrtwist, Adeblessed, Stanleyafam(m), Demonicide(f), captcochrane(m), benjaminonu0(m), G007(m), Yinbanjonic(m), ogaub(m), dadoctore(m), Cheedhalu01(m), samzzycash(m), GangnamStyle(m), Nebostic, Dacronym(m), gdon1010(m), ddjay, samdeto(m), spongebob0006(f), Giel(f) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15