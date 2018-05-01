₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by MusicAndTrends: 10:15am On Jun 01
Nigerian Artiste, ipCraft just released The official Video of His Song Aje (My Love) just 3 days after posting a Video Teaser on his Instagram Handle@ ipcraft. ipCraft’s Aje (My Love) Audio has been trending since it’s release on Early May and dropping the official video for the song show’s ipCraft really mean to get noticed in the Music Industry.
The Unsigned Artiste who has been making sure his Music is heard by everyone Nationwide with the resources available to him without the Help of a Record Label is really taking his Musical Career serious by Releasing official Video for his Hit Track Aje (My Love).
ipCraft- Aje (My Love) is a Song that can be used to express your feelings and intentions to a Girl You’re asking out or want to have something to do with.
Note- ipCraft Aje (My Love) Was the #3 On The List of Top 5 Songs That Should Be On Your Playlist that was rated few weeks ago and it has been trending Nationwide and Dj’s has been banging it in Clubs and Events too. Do Follow Him On Social Media ;
Instagram- @ipcraft
Facebook- ipCraft
Twitter- ipcraft
Mail- info.ipcrafts@gmail.com
Download ipCraft - Aje (My Love) Video Here- http://correctbae.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/ipCraft-Aje-My-Love.mp4
Watch Official Video Here-
[flash=980,690]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5V0CeZ_IuQ[/flash]
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by uncommonfish: 12:02pm
kk
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by adeniyi3971(m): 12:03pm
You try
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by BigSarah(f): 12:03pm
Waste
1 Like
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by johnime: 12:04pm
1 Like
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by Famousqueen(f): 12:04pm
take another ok
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by Benekruku(m): 12:05pm
The Noise make small sense.
You still better than Efe
1 Like
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by alphaconde(m): 12:05pm
k
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by Givdim: 12:05pm
ok
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by vizkiz: 12:06pm
Hmmmmn...Music isn't for everyone bro.
Feast on other talents you have.
Voice quality = 0%
Creativity = 0%
Lyrics = 0%
Beats (stolen) = 0%
I am not hating, I am only giving an honest advice. You can work better on them though. Your hustle go surely pay!
Bless up!
1 Like
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by darlenese(f): 12:07pm
the Dream killers are coming, ask Airforce 1
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by jaylister(m): 12:08pm
kai
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by Lexusgs430: 12:10pm
Nah tecno you take shoot am? Why your mouth slow pass the audio?
No synchronisation, you need to remaster this video.... The mp3 would not be a problem.....
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by SexytorresE(f): 12:17pm
he is better compared to Efe money. But the gal's hair though I couldn't finish the video l
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by Horlaboy51: 12:17pm
Wack song... Listen to Aje by Davido and Aje by iPcraft and see the difference.
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by braimeddy: 12:21pm
The song is nice but poor video quality. Well I understand that u have not "hammer" yet. Despite the poor video, it's still far better than Efe's songs put together. Keep it up
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by StevieAbraks111(m): 12:25pm
Remember, lot of people who started before you were bad mouthed, no one believed in them, even the likes of Jay Z and his Bay(beyonce)but see where they are today. That you don't have the best equipment right now to do your stuff doesn't mean you don't have the right determination. Keep it up, work on your talent, improve yourself and surprise us with another blast. One love bro.
1 Like
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by Maj196(m): 12:26pm
vizkiz:Not even 1%
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by Ratals(m): 12:43pm
dd
|Re: ipCraft Releases The Official Video Of His Trending Hit Track- Watch by LOVEGINO(m): 12:43pm
darlenese:he killed his dream himself. Ask lala
