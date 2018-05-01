



The Unsigned Artiste who has been making sure his Music is heard by everyone Nationwide with the resources available to him without the Help of a Record Label is really taking his Musical Career serious by Releasing official Video for his Hit Track Aje (My Love).



ipCraft- Aje (My Love) is a Song that can be used to express your feelings and intentions to a Girl You’re asking out or want to have something to do with.



Note- ipCraft Aje (My Love) Was the #3 On The List of Top 5 Songs That Should Be On Your Playlist that was rated few weeks ago and it has been trending Nationwide and Dj’s has been banging it in Clubs and Events too. Do Follow Him On Social Media ;



