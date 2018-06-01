Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React (15168 Views)

The "Nike Nigerian World Cup 18 Tracksuit" is at the Price of $200 ie 72k ... Read how People are Reacting ...



Note that the Cost of the Normal Football Kit for 2018 World Cup is 40k



BY APROKO GIRL : https://aprokogirl.com/9606/the-nigerian-world-cup-2018-tracksuit-cost-70000-naira-fans-react/



, I know say Naija Must React



See The Price For Fake and Original Jersey Here : https://goal.com/9622/nigeria-2018-jersey/ Other Countries Go Do am 73% Off, I know say Naija Must React 4 Likes

How much is the fake 105 Likes 4 Shares

Those who love Nigeria should go and buy. 5 Likes

9jaown:

How much is the fake How much is the original fake? How much is the original fake? 20 Likes

chicoMX:



How much is the original fake? lol na aba bois go know that one oh lol na aba bois go know that one oh 33 Likes 2 Shares

Am not sure dey made this things for Nigerians to buy 2 Likes 1 Share

A cloth that can't pass group stage is that one jessi 7 Likes







I almost thought it was a wrapping sheet the first time I saw it on Wizkid.



Whoever chose this design for the Super Eagles deserves to be prosecuted.



This hideous design reminds me of the curtain of one brothel I used to visit back in days in Badagry as an upcoming kpekushunter. I almost thought it was a wrapping sheet the first time I saw it on Wizkid.Whoever chose this design for the Super Eagles deserves to be prosecuted.This hideous design reminds me of the curtain of one brothel I used to visit back in days in Badagry as an upcoming kpekushunter. 20 Likes 5 Shares

9jaown:

lol na aba bois go know that one oh









Lolz





I swear down... LolzI swear down...

chicoMX:



How much is the original fake? Original fake? Original fake? 2 Likes

Iwobi be looking like GROOT @Guardians of the Galaxy 4 Likes

Blame Buhari naira for the problem .. Nike track suits have always been between 100 and 200 dollars 1 Like

Photosynthesis?? Lol ....Savagery at its peak. 4 Likes

It is $200!



If $1=N360 na we sabi!



I'm sure Americans will look at this track suit and be like: "Two Hundred Dollars for a designer tracksuit?!?! What a bargain!"



Our Naira has been dragged in the gutter. Herein lies our problem. 8 Likes





Nonsense Is it not because of buhari it is that amount. If the dude didn't ruin the naira we could have been able to afford it.. Guy will be giving his aboki brothers dollars to be selling to us in the blackmarketNonsense 3 Likes

we'll support them with the fake abeg 3 Likes

Very lovely but too expensive 1 Like

70,000 naira to look like photosynthesis







Nigerians wicked...lol Nigerians wicked...lol 13 Likes

Buhari has finished Niger Area, green and black is now their official colour. Buhari has finished Niger Area, green and black is now their official colour. 1 Like

chisos!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Aba made won't cost less Dan 1.2k Aba made won't cost less Dan 1.2k 1 Like

why should I pay 70k to support a country that has never supported me?



I'd rather buy 5 jeans trousers 5k per one = 25k

5 long sleeves 35k, use the remaining 10k carry my girlfriend go club 6 Likes

And my two months stipend won't afford it. It's well. 1 Like

If I'd be in Russia, I might just buy it.



It is a sexy thing sha. We'll go for it! 1 Like

The Chinese will be rubbing there hands with glee, I can bet you one is on the way for mass production..









Chai, Nigerians have bad mouth 70K to look like photosynthesis.Chai, Nigerians have bad mouth 3 Likes

When dem dey sell only that jersey top for 41 k na I'm u expect full track suit to dey less, Nigerians sef 1 Like