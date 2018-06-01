₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by AprokoGirl: 6:45pm
The "Nike Nigerian World Cup 18 Tracksuit" is at the Price of $200 ie 72k ... Read how People are Reacting ...
Note that the Cost of the Normal Football Kit for 2018 World Cup is 40k
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by AprokoGirl: 6:46pm
Other Countries Go Do am 73% Off
, I know say Naija Must React
See The Price For Fake and Original Jersey Here : https://goal.com/9622/nigeria-2018-jersey/
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by 9jaown(m): 6:55pm
How much is the fake
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by thesicilian: 6:55pm
Those who love Nigeria should go and buy.
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by chicoMX(m): 7:01pm
9jaown:How much is the original fake?
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by 9jaown(m): 7:12pm
chicoMX:lol na aba bois go know that one oh
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by MrOpp(m): 8:18pm
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by Speakdatruth: 8:18pm
Am not sure dey made this things for Nigerians to buy
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by satowind(m): 8:18pm
A cloth that can't pass group stage is that one jessi
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by NwaAmaikpe: 8:19pm
I almost thought it was a wrapping sheet the first time I saw it on Wizkid.
Whoever chose this design for the Super Eagles deserves to be prosecuted.
This hideous design reminds me of the curtain of one brothel I used to visit back in days in Badagry as an upcoming kpekushunter.
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by Zita55(f): 8:20pm
9jaown:
Lolz
I swear down...
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by anny268(f): 8:20pm
chicoMX:Original fake?
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by oshe11: 8:20pm
Iwobi be looking like GROOT @Guardians of the Galaxy
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by SalamRushdie: 8:21pm
Blame Buhari naira for the problem .. Nike track suits have always been between 100 and 200 dollars
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by Adaowerri111: 8:21pm
Photosynthesis?? Lol ....Savagery at its peak.
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:21pm
It is $200!
If $1=N360 na we sabi!
I'm sure Americans will look at this track suit and be like: "Two Hundred Dollars for a designer tracksuit?!?! What a bargain!"
Our Naira has been dragged in the gutter. Herein lies our problem.
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by lilfreezy: 8:21pm
Is it not because of buhari it is that amount. If the dude didn't ruin the naira we could have been able to afford it.. Guy will be giving his aboki brothers dollars to be selling to us in the blackmarket
Nonsense
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by coolshegs10(m): 8:22pm
we'll support them with the fake abeg
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by Emmanueleyo(m): 8:22pm
Very lovely but too expensive
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by IsaacBuchi(m): 8:22pm
70,000 naira to look like photosynthesis
Nigerians wicked...lol
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by PointZerom: 8:22pm
Buhari has finished Niger Area, green and black is now their official colour.
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by Charles1110(m): 8:22pm
chisos!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by ipobarecriminals: 8:22pm
Aba made won't cost less Dan 1.2k
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by lilbest4(m): 8:22pm
why should I pay 70k to support a country that has never supported me?
I'd rather buy 5 jeans trousers 5k per one = 25k
5 long sleeves 35k, use the remaining 10k carry my girlfriend go club
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by kurt09(m): 8:22pm
And my two months stipend won't afford it. It's well.
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by DIKEnaWAR: 8:22pm
If I'd be in Russia, I might just buy it.
It is a sexy thing sha. We'll go for it!
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by Baroba(m): 8:22pm
The Chinese will be rubbing there hands with glee, I can bet you one is on the way for mass production..
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by pDudd: 8:23pm
70K to look like photosynthesis.
Chai, Nigerians have bad mouth
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by Edoloaded: 8:23pm
When dem dey sell only that jersey top for 41 k na I'm u expect full track suit to dey less, Nigerians sef
|Re: The Nigerian World Cup 2018 Tracksuit Cost 72,000 Naira - Fans React by amoss5: 8:23pm
too expensive
