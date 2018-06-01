Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy (10653 Views)

@APROKOGIRL



Assistant Commissioner of Police "Abayomi" Seeks For Fake Aba Made Super Eagles Jersey



Shared with caption .. Abayomi Shogunle

I’m at Nike Shop, Ceddi Plaza Abuja to buy #SuperEagles #Russia2018 jersey.

None on display, they never had. I asked attendant when to check back, he said “I don’t know”.

My brothers in Aba should please come to our rescue considering Nike’s “No current plans for a restock.”



BY APROKO GIRL : https://aprokogirl.com/9622/assistant-commissioner-of-police-abayomi-seeks-for-fake-aba-made-super-eagles-jersey/



Shared with caption .. Abayomi Shogunle

, I know say Naija Must React



See The Price For Fake and Original Jersey Here : https://goal.com/9622/nigeria-2018-jersey/

Mr commissioner sir pls relax we are working on it am sure before the world cup our aba branch of Nike Nigeria will flood the market with super eagles Jersey.

Russia 2018 World Cup winner: Nigeria

Russia 2018 World Cup winner: Nigeria

The Eagle must fly back but with the cup

Dem do jersey for us,na dem wan wear am...issorite.

When did u start having brothers in Aba? Our aba boys are busy with the referendum wears. Did u remember your aba brothers when you were on your way to the NIKE shop.

Mumu man,

Which of your brothers in Aba?

The same brothers that your team and the army almost exterminated during the Python Dance?



Ogbeni.

Your brothers are not in Aba

Mumu man,

Which of your brothers in Aba?

The same brothers that your team and the army almost exterminated during the Python Dance?

Ogbeni.

Your brothers are not in Aba

Go and look for your brothers, they are at Sagamu bypass shouting "Owo mi da".

I love Aba. They are ingenious. 1 Like

Imagine Nigerian Police PRO encouraging criminal behaviour on social media.



Nigeria is a fuxxking joke

In a sane country, he will tender his resignation letter for this thoughtless tweet.

IDIOT

Rubbish

Honestly, let's be honest and shun hypocrisy... Promote local production... Buy made in Nigeria to grow the naira.

When police ask 4 fake den u knw wot it is

adadike:

adadike:

When did u start having brothers in Aba? Our aba boys are busy with the referendum wears. Did u remember your aba brothers when you were on your way to the NIKE shop. what is this one saying.

Na to day?

which aba brothers, when your peeps were busy dancing python dance did you remember they were your brodas. 2 Likes

Oga face your job.

Russia 2018 World Cup winner: Nigeria

The Eagle must fly back but with the cup

if you wake let.me know

God bless Nigeria but bad and visionless leaders is our problem, imagine super eagles jersey was sold within 3minute in Russia they loved us but we dont love ourselves

Anu ofia

Police too wants to trend

this is a doctored story.

Spidermon:

Imagine Nigerian Police PRO encouraging criminal behaviour on social media.



Nigeria is a fuxxking joke

Easy man! He doesn't know any better..Lol!

Ask your transmission, I mean commission, I mean division seeking oga to get you one na........

Confused fellow,imagine the nonsense this one is spiting out. Aba should come to your rescue if i hear.

Ipob made for real