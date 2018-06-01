₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by AprokoGirl: 7:28pm
@APROKOGIRL
Assistant Commissioner of Police "Abayomi" Seeks For Fake Aba Made Super Eagles Jersey
Shared with caption .. Abayomi Shogunle
I’m at Nike Shop, Ceddi Plaza Abuja to buy #SuperEagles #Russia2018 jersey.
None on display, they never had. I asked attendant when to check back, he said “I don’t know”.
My brothers in Aba should please come to our rescue considering Nike’s “No current plans for a restock.”
BY APROKO GIRL : https://aprokogirl.com/9622/assistant-commissioner-of-police-abayomi-seeks-for-fake-aba-made-super-eagles-jersey/
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by AprokoGirl: 7:29pm
, I know say Naija Must React
See The Price For Fake and Original Jersey Here : https://goal.com/9622/nigeria-2018-jersey/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by conehead2018: 7:32pm
AprokoGirl:Mr commissioner sir pls relax we are working on it am sure before the world cup our aba branch of Nike Nigeria will flood the market with super eagles Jersey.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by darkenkach(m): 7:33pm
Stupid Nigeria policeman. So he can't wait?
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by OceanmorganTrix: 7:37pm
Russia 2018 World Cup winner: Nigeria
The Eagle must fly back but with the cup
1 Like
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by Lanretoye(m): 7:41pm
Dem do jersey for us,na dem wan wear am...issorite.
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by adadike(f): 7:51pm
When did u start having brothers in Aba? Our aba boys are busy with the referendum wears. Did u remember your aba brothers when you were on your way to the NIKE shop.
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by SoftP(m): 8:24pm
.
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by NwaAmaikpe: 8:25pm
Mumu man,
Which of your brothers in Aba?
The same brothers that your team and the army almost exterminated during the Python Dance?
Ogbeni.
Your brothers are not in Aba
Go and look for your brothers, they are at Sagamu bypass shouting "Owo mi da".
64 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by nuele(m): 8:25pm
I love Aba. They are ingenious.
1 Like
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by Spidermon: 8:26pm
Imagine Nigerian Police PRO encouraging criminal behaviour on social media.
Nigeria is a fuxxking joke
6 Likes
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by ROSYL(f): 8:26pm
In a sane country, he will tender his resignation letter for this thoughtless tweet.
9 Likes
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by SweetJoystick(m): 8:26pm
IDIOT
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by Harrynight(m): 8:26pm
Rubbish
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by Zabilon007(m): 8:26pm
Honestly, let's be honest and shun hypocrisy... Promote local production... Buy made in Nigeria to grow the naira.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by Jenomtwist(m): 8:26pm
When police ask 4 fake den u knw wot it is
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by Jaybeee(m): 8:26pm
adadike:what is this one saying.
2 Likes
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by bush112(m): 8:26pm
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by Machinegun91(m): 8:26pm
Na to day?
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by GuntersChain(m): 8:26pm
which aba brothers, when your peeps were busy dancing python dance did you remember they were your brodas.
2 Likes
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by b3llo(m): 8:26pm
Oga face your job.
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by Mutemenot(m): 8:27pm
OceanmorganTrix:
if you wake let.me know
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by toyinjimoh(m): 8:27pm
God bless Nigeria but bad and visionless leaders is our problem, imagine super eagles jersey was sold within 3minute in Russia they loved us but we dont love ourselves
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by Pepsi101: 8:29pm
The Aba boys una kill remain abi?
Anu ofia
1 Like
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by Premiumwriter: 8:29pm
Police too wants to trend
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by seunmohmoh(f): 8:30pm
this is a doctored story.
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by fabienjoe: 8:30pm
Spidermon:
Easy man! He doesn't know any better..Lol!
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by gulfer: 8:31pm
Ask your transmission, I mean commission, I mean division seeking oga to get you one na........
3 Likes
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by Cheadexe(m): 8:31pm
Confused fellow,imagine the nonsense this one is spiting out. Aba should come to your rescue if i hear.
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by asawanathegreat(m): 8:32pm
Ipob made for real
|Re: Abayomi Shogunle Seeks For Fake Aba Super Eagles Jersy by AkpaMgbor(m): 8:33pm
toyinjimoh:On the contrary, foolish, greedy and cowardly masses are the problem..the politicians didn’t fall from mars..they came from homes, families, communities and villages..the politicians were once common citizens.
Nigeria Defeats Sierra Leone 2-0: 2017 WAFU Nations Cup / Lionel Messi Named World Player Of The Year Yet Again / London Olympics: 3 Female Athletes Fail Drug Test
