|Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by ogbiwa: 8:47pm On Jun 01
Nigeria may not be favourites for the World Cup, but they seem to have won fans over with their new kit for Russia.
Three million people pre-ordered replica shirts, according to the Nigeria Football Federation, and shoppers queued outside Nike's flagship store in London on Friday to try to get their hands on the clothing.
The home and away shirts, priced at £64.95, were sold out on the sportswear giant's website soon after they were released.
Arsenal's Alex Iwobi is among the players who modelled the kit, which was first revealed back in February, along with Leicester's Wilfried Ndidi, who wore a branded bucket hat and jacket for the promotional photos.
The makers describe the home kit as a "subtle homage to Nigeria's '94 shirt, with its eagle wing-inspired black-and-white sleeve and green torso".
The away kit, meanwhile, is a "cool, refined vision" of a classic full-green strip.
Nigeria are set to wear their new shirt when they face England in their World Cup warm-up game at Wembley on Saturday (17:15 BST).
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/44333440
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by ogbiwa: 8:50pm On Jun 01
NIGERIA's world cup kit released in LONDON.
No it's ok
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by soberdrunk(m): 10:35pm On Jun 01
Me Soberdrunk buy jersey for £64.95 (#31,255) over 30k when my guy Chukwudi never die! Chukwudi will deliver for 2k and some bottles of Hero, the only problem i have with him is his 'overdo' spirit, he might add 'cape' and 'shoulderpads' to my own........
Ps------An experienced driver that can drive a 'Luxurious 50 seater bus' from Portharcourt to Russia needed!!! Salary very attractive!!!
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by nabegibeg: 10:35pm On Jun 01
ogbiwa:
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by oyeb15: 10:35pm On Jun 01
looks rough . like Croatia jersey of those days.
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by Nicolars(m): 10:36pm On Jun 01
the way dem dey take hype this jersey Ehn, e no go funny if we no even advance from that group
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by duas4real: 10:36pm On Jun 01
Where are they selling it naija?
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by Bennytak(m): 10:36pm On Jun 01
40k
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by juliebest(f): 10:36pm On Jun 01
Okay
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by lawrence35(m): 10:36pm On Jun 01
Nigerian kit sold out in London..... 1derful
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by FuckoffMOD: 10:36pm On Jun 01
But he never reach our country
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by ybn10: 10:36pm On Jun 01
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by DavSagacity(m): 10:36pm On Jun 01
where can we get the Aba made..??
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by jazboy(m): 10:36pm On Jun 01
Fresh kit
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by Chloe88(f): 10:37pm On Jun 01
looking good
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by macaranta(m): 10:37pm On Jun 01
Many more good things to come
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by Himmler: 10:37pm On Jun 01
I no even like the Jersey sef
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by fabinfos(f): 10:37pm On Jun 01
Nice on from Nike...very nice strategy.
Meanwhile that bald headed guy is also about to make big bucks
Report: Zinedine Zidane set for big money move to Qatar national team
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by Rick9(m): 10:37pm On Jun 01
Kit when dey market since
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by Heywhizzy(m): 10:37pm On Jun 01
ogbiwa:The super eagles have a match there tomorrow, hence, the urgent need
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by Nofav0rs(f): 10:37pm On Jun 01
Got mine
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by Rick9(m): 10:37pm On Jun 01
Himmler:same here
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by SantiRAMBO: 10:37pm On Jun 01
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by Edenoscar2(m): 10:37pm On Jun 01
The same jersey wey we don buy since
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by Himmler: 10:38pm On Jun 01
duas4real:No worry e go soon full everywhere for market, I trust Naija guys
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by Philinho(m): 10:38pm On Jun 01
I pray the kit enjoy longevity at the world cup.Not just group stage ooo. Go Eagles
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by zed01: 10:38pm On Jun 01
lol i know there target market will be people overseas
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by ZirdoRoray(m): 10:38pm On Jun 01
what an irony, you produce global standard jersey for nigerians but they can't buy it in their home country because they can't produce it for themselves.
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by Edenoscar2(m): 10:39pm On Jun 01
Himmler:
like kee u there
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by mcmyvoice: 10:39pm On Jun 01
This is wonderful, this is a good moral upliftment to the new eagle that will soar higher to winning the world cup
|Re: Nigeria's World Cup Kit Sells Out On First Day by abumeinben(m): 10:40pm On Jun 01
Wow
The home and away shirts, priced at £64.95, were sold out on the sportswear giant's website soon after they were released
£65?
Shey the thing dey browse ni?
