Nigeria may not be favourites for the World Cup, but they seem to have won fans over with their new kit for Russia.



Three million people pre-ordered replica shirts, according to the Nigeria Football Federation, and shoppers queued outside Nike's flagship store in London on Friday to try to get their hands on the clothing.

The home and away shirts, priced at £64.95, were sold out on the sportswear giant's website soon after they were released.



Arsenal's Alex Iwobi is among the players who modelled the kit, which was first revealed back in February, along with Leicester's Wilfried Ndidi, who wore a branded bucket hat and jacket for the promotional photos.



The makers describe the home kit as a "subtle homage to Nigeria's '94 shirt, with its eagle wing-inspired black-and-white sleeve and green torso".

The away kit, meanwhile, is a "cool, refined vision" of a classic full-green strip.



Nigeria are set to wear their new shirt when they face England in their World Cup warm-up game at Wembley on Saturday (17:15 BST).



NIGERIA's world cup kit released in LONDON.

No it's ok







Me Soberdrunk buy jersey for £64.95 (#31,255) over 30k when my guy Chukwudi never die! Chukwudi will deliver for 2k and some bottles of Hero, the only problem i have with him is his 'overdo' spirit, he might add 'cape' and 'shoulderpads' to my own........

looks rough . like Croatia jersey of those days. 7 Likes

the way dem dey take hype this jersey Ehn, e no go funny if we no even advance from that group 17 Likes

Where are they selling it naija? 1 Like

40k 1 Like

Okay





But he never reach our country

?? where can we get the Aba made..?? 7 Likes

Fresh kit 1 Like

looking good

Many more good things to come

I no even like the Jersey sef 5 Likes 1 Share





Meanwhile that bald headed guy is also about to make big bucks



Meanwhile that bald headed guy is also about to make big bucks

Report: Zinedine Zidane set for big money move to Qatar national team

Kit when dey market since

ogbiwa:

NIGERIA's

world cup kit released in LONDON Hmmm The super eagles have a match there tomorrow, hence, the urgent need The super eagles have a match there tomorrow, hence, the urgent need 10 Likes

Got mine

Himmler:

I no even like the Jersey sef same here same here 2 Likes

The same jersey wey we don buy since 4 Likes

duas4real:

Where are they selling it naija? No worry e go soon full everywhere for market, I trust Naija guys No worry e go soon full everywhere for market, I trust Naija guys

I pray the kit enjoy longevity at the world cup.Not just group stage ooo. Go Eagles 1 Like

lol i know there target market will be people overseas

what an irony, you produce global standard jersey for nigerians but they can't buy it in their home country because they can't produce it for themselves. 4 Likes

Himmler:

I no even like the Jersey sef

like kee u there like kee u there 1 Like

This is wonderful, this is a good moral upliftment to the new eagle that will soar higher to winning the world cup 1 Like