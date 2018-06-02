₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by dipoolowoo: 12:20am
By Dipo Olowookere
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued its downward movement on Friday as the equity market sank deeper by 3.38 percent with the year-to-date gain shrinking to -3.73 percent.
Business Post reports that the All-Share Index (ASI) suffered its heaviest loss this year after going down by 1288.25 points to finish at 36,816.29 points, while the market capitalisation depreciated by N466.6 billion to settle at N13.336 trillion.
Also, the volume of equities transacted by investors at the market decreased by 68.05 percent, while the value declined by 89.89 percent.
A total of 516.8 million shares were sold on Friday in 5,031 deals worth N7.2 billion compared with the 1.6 billion equities traded on Thursday in 5,166 deals valued at N71.2 billion.
It was observed that the Financial Services sector led the activity chart with 458 million shares transacted for N5 billion with the Consumer Goods sector following with 21.4 million shares exchanged for N1.7 billion.
On the price movement chart, Nestle Nigeria emerged the biggest price loser after losing N42.50k to close at N1430 per share.
It was followed by Dangote Cement, which fell by N17 to finish at N223 per share, and Total Nigeria, which declined by N10.30k to settle at N201.70k per share.
Guinness Nigeria depreciated by N5 to end at N95 per share, while Nigerian Breweries decreased by N4.90k to close at N103 per share.
At the other side, CCNN topped the gainers’ table at the close of business on Friday, going up by N1.30k to end at N27.95k per share.
It was trailed by Access Bank, which increased by 55k to close at N10.95k per share, and Eterna, which went up by 30k to finish at N6.33k per share.
UBA grew by 20k to close at N11 per share, while Fidelity Bank appreciated by 9k to settle at N1.99k per share.
https://www.businesspost.ng/2018/06/02/nigerian-equities-lose-n467b-friday-as-panic-selling-persists/
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by lawrence35(m): 7:22am
The NSE needs God at this point, my stock value is next to nothing now, compared to how much I invested.
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by Esomchi800(m): 7:22am
Hmm
Dem dey give wahala problem
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by WalterEmmanuel: 7:22am
Just be loosing money here and there!
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by HsLBroker(m): 7:22am
I will read later
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by abokibuhari: 7:22am
When you get a useless president presiding the affairs of the nation
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by omenti(m): 7:23am
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by fuckerstard: 7:23am
No be today, it will bounce back.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by omenti(m): 7:24am
HsLBroker:
WalterEmmanuel:
lawrence35:naso
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by cutefergiee(m): 7:24am
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by rozayx5(m): 7:25am
Playground for the filthy rich
Where billions are made in minutes
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by alezzy13: 7:25am
Oga Dipo, I expected to see an analysis of why this is happening. What exactly is triggering this downward spiral?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by Moghalu4Pres: 7:28am
Nigeria really needs an economist like Kingsley Moghalu. 2019 is for Moghalu.
Young Progressive Party 2019.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by sean1000x: 7:29am
Coming after IPOB sit-at-home that lost Nigeria 220 billion naira, now another loss? Ipob has finished this country! What will Hausa-Fulani and Afonjas do now? Where will they get money to eat?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by Vibra(f): 7:32am
I don't understand....
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by chivera018(f): 7:32am
If it was me that lost half of that money divided into 200 i would be in coma by now.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by LastSurvivor11: 7:33am
When will anything good come from this buhari government?
Tufiakwa
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by Dutchey(m): 7:36am
when are we going to gain self?
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by DaBullIT(m): 7:41am
who IS selling with Panic ?
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by ArcFresky(m): 7:41am
sean1000x:
Chaiii, did you go to school at all?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by Daniel058(m): 7:42am
On WHAT PLATFORM IS NSE traded??
Coz I have never seen any on my Mt4...
#pips_Hunter
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by Felixalex(m): 7:44am
Hmmm
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by wamiikechukwu(m): 8:07am
Daniel058:That Is because... Your broker do not offer Nigerian stocks
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by Preciouscheer: 8:14am
|Re: Nigerian Equities Lose N467b Friday As Panic Selling Persists by einsteino(m): 8:15am
How do i buy equities?
