₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,782 members, 4,274,164 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 12:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters (4878 Views)
Chinny Ubak: "Kiss (Kizz) Daniel Impregnated Me. See Photos" / Kizz Daniel: Kiss Daniel Changes Name Amidst Legal Crisis With G Worldwide / Gay Alert! Kiss Daniel Spotted Kissing A Guy (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by itspzpics(m): 6:03am
Famous Musician Kizz Daniel was spotted at the BBC headquarters. See photos below
Gist from praize news
News source :: http://www.praizenews.com/kizz-daniel-spotted-at-bbc-headquarters/
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by itspzpics(m): 6:03am
Wow
See more photos and watch video of Kizz Daniel at BBC here >>> http://www.praizenews.com/kizz-daniel-spotted-at-bbc-headquarters/
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by gistblogger: 6:04am
Mr kizz
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>>> https://www.gistmore.com/kizz-daniel-spotted-bbc-headquarters
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by Anigreat: 6:08am
Boy kizz
Going to tell the whole world how he was so disappointed with the 30k Geezy paid him monthly.
Geezy is evil and heartless
Thank God for Kizz daniel, for breaking out from the shackles of the devil.
6 Likes
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by xedyl(m): 6:33am
Yeba!!
2 Likes
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by Tamarapetty(f): 7:52am
.
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by muckross(m): 11:30am
Among These Curvy Ladies, Who Twerks Better.
Watch Video HERE
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by akprosperblog(m): 11:41am
interview loading..... . . . . . . Get a professional website for 25k. contact in my signature.
1 Like
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by PurplePatch(m): 11:56am
BBC broadcasting house
That is BBBC.
1 Like
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by Nofav0rs(f): 11:56am
Wow! That's great. We need this news. This news will end all problems of Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by samuelchimmy(m): 11:56am
interview loading,if you like spoil your market with ya hand
1 Like
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by CAPSLOCKED: 11:57am
Nofav0rs:
FULANI HERDSMEN ARE RETURNING BACK TO THEIR LANDS, NEVER TO DISTURB INNOCENT NIGERIANS AGAIN.
DOLLAR JUST DROPPED TO 3NAIRA RIGHT NOW.
THIS NEWS IS GREAT!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by BlackHatNaija: 11:58am
Spreading the new name, go kizz!
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by kelvinezeh55(m): 11:58am
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by Albert0011(m): 11:58am
Good for him...thank God he's no longer earning 30k monthly salary.
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by GlobalGisting(m): 12:00pm
This young man is one of the best things to happen to Nigeria. Academically sound and Super talented. Ride on Brother. Say no to extortion, No to mental enslavement and Definitely No to ripoff labels.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by Houseofglam7(f): 12:00pm
Tufado!
1 Like
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by ZombiePUNISHER: 12:02pm
They should not listen to him
No one can be paid 30 k in Nigeria without raising an alarm...
This is Buhari Nigeria... There is money everywhere
Citizens are living large
2 Likes
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by Harrynight(m): 12:05pm
G Worldwide think sey dem go pull this guy down
Not knowing the guy na plant e go still sprouts
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by Nofav0rs(f): 12:06pm
CAPSLOCKED:Hahahaha you known so well
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by tokrizy(m): 12:07pm
Tamarapetty:what's ur name?
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by idu1(m): 12:09pm
Who spot am there?
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by okey4reel(m): 12:09pm
We provide 1.30+ daily odd for high stakers and rollover.
I will be dropping the tips here for 1 week for u guys to see and testify, after that if you still want to continue getting the tips I will add you to my WhatsApp group.So if u have cash, you can make some dough within the next one week.
http://www.nairaland.com/4532389/football-investment
Thanks
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by ednut1(m): 12:19pm
Anigreat:y una no get sense so. ,50k plus 40% of show money dats not a bad deal abeg
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by janellemonae: 12:20pm
Even dj cuppy was interviewed. They've been doing an African music special on BBC. Tiwa and wizkid were interviewed too. After wizkids mega concert, another African concert is coming up this weekend in London. Our artists are the best thing abt this country.
1 Like
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by OboOlora(f): 12:27pm
Hope the interview will be in Yoruba or pidgin
1 Like
|Re: Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters by jaxxy(m): 12:31pm
Everybody wants to own their own records labels evidently means record execs aren't managing their artists Optimally especially when the artist starts to become bigger than his manager/exec
(0) (Reply)
Premiere Of Ini Edo's Movie "Memories Of My Heart" / Which Of These Marley Brothers Looks Most Like Bob Marley? / Nonso Diobi With Blonde Hair (Picture)
Viewing this topic: luckysofy(m), DEEDEE111(m), kulikuli45, wisino1(m), scernado77(m), mayskit4luv(m), Somke(m), bionts, akinswagg(m), olujastro, bookiesondebt, RealZizou(m), Nduemma12(m), urchltd, teelaw4life(m), WATERLAND(f), ultiabaz36, HRintern, damoladeji(m), nobilis, OboOlora(f), Alexander15(m), Numerouuuno, ronoly57, olafyn(m), platodeen(m), Ateeku06, danielblessing(m), Badboiz(m), Optimist1234(m), joe02(m), djunique4(m), Salvation102, alt3r3g0, Smarte724(m), Zaha(m), Chrischidera, onatisi(m), philglo, mrvitalis(m), femiman007(m), amosblisz, jaxxy(m), Eralia, NifemiKolade(m), Trendingaffairs(f), janellemonae, kemmy16, Solomonakindoyin(m), wagazala, veekid(m), sunmike065(m), AYOUNG(m), ojtech, phollybee(m), Edelweiss44, lacreamieboie(m), Lacomus(m), mrww(m), Othnial, Chrismario(m), olu690(m), sirBLUNT(m), sisitito01, Idboyostic(m), OBTMOS(m), iykololo(m), nutigal, younglleo(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6