Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kizz Daniel Spotted At BBC Headquarters (4878 Views)

Chinny Ubak: "Kiss (Kizz) Daniel Impregnated Me. See Photos" / Kizz Daniel: Kiss Daniel Changes Name Amidst Legal Crisis With G Worldwide / Gay Alert! Kiss Daniel Spotted Kissing A Guy (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)











Gist from praize news





News source :: Famous Musician Kizz Daniel was spotted at the BBC headquarters. See photos belowNews source :: http://www.praizenews.com/kizz-daniel-spotted-at-bbc-headquarters/











See more photos and watch video of Kizz Daniel at BBC here >>> Wow>>> http://www.praizenews.com/kizz-daniel-spotted-at-bbc-headquarters/





SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>>> https://www.gistmore.com/kizz-daniel-spotted-bbc-headquarters Mr kizz

Boy kizz











Going to tell the whole world how he was so disappointed with the 30k Geezy paid him monthly.





Geezy is evil and heartless



Thank God for Kizz daniel, for breaking out from the shackles of the devil. 6 Likes

Yeba!! 2 Likes

.

Among These Curvy Ladies, Who Twerks Better.



Watch Video HERE Watch Video

interview loading..... . . . . . . Get a professional website for 25k. contact in my signature. 1 Like



That is BBBC. BBC broadcasting houseThat is BBBC. 1 Like

Wow! That's great. We need this news. This news will end all problems of Nigeria. 2 Likes

interview loading,if you like spoil your market with ya hand 1 Like

Nofav0rs:

Wow! That's great. We need this news. This news will end all problems of Nigeria.







FULANI HERDSMEN ARE RETURNING BACK TO THEIR LANDS, NEVER TO DISTURB INNOCENT NIGERIANS AGAIN.



DOLLAR JUST DROPPED TO 3NAIRA RIGHT NOW.



THIS NEWS IS GREAT!

5 Likes 1 Share

Spreading the new name, go kizz!

Good for him...thank God he's no longer earning 30k monthly salary.

This young man is one of the best things to happen to Nigeria. Academically sound and Super talented. Ride on Brother. Say no to extortion, No to mental enslavement and Definitely No to ripoff labels. 3 Likes 1 Share

Tufado! 1 Like

They should not listen to him





No one can be paid 30 k in Nigeria without raising an alarm...



This is Buhari Nigeria... There is money everywhere

Citizens are living large 2 Likes





G Worldwide think sey dem go pull this guy down

Not knowing the guy na plant e go still sprouts G Worldwide think sey dem go pull this guy downNot knowing the guy na plant e go still sprouts

CAPSLOCKED:











FULANI HERDSMEN ARE RETURNING BACK TO THEIR LANDS, NEVER TO DISTURB INNOCENT NIGERIANS AGAIN.



DOLLAR JUST DROPPED TO 3NAIRA RIGHT NOW.



THIS NEWS IS GREAT!

Hahahaha you known so well Hahahaha you known so well

Tamarapetty:

. what's ur name? what's ur name?

Who spot am there?





I will be dropping the tips here for 1 week for u guys to see and testify, after that if you still want to continue getting the tips I will add you to my WhatsApp group.So if u have cash, you can make some dough within the next one week.



http://www.nairaland.com/4532389/football-investment



Thanks We provide 1.30+ daily odd for high stakers and rollover.I will be dropping the tips here for 1 week for u guys to see and testify, after that if you still want to continue getting the tips I will add you to my WhatsApp group.So if u have cash, you can make some dough within the next one week.Thanks

Anigreat:

Boy kizz











Going to tell the whole world how he was so disappointed with the 30k Geezy paid him monthly.





Geezy is evil and heartless



Thank God for Kizz daniel, for breaking out from the shackles of the devil. y una no get sense so. ,50k plus 40% of show money dats not a bad deal abeg y una no get sense so. ,50k plus 40% of show money dats not a bad deal abeg

Even dj cuppy was interviewed. They've been doing an African music special on BBC. Tiwa and wizkid were interviewed too. After wizkids mega concert, another African concert is coming up this weekend in London. Our artists are the best thing abt this country. 1 Like

Hope the interview will be in Yoruba or pidgin 1 Like