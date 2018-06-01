Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p (37730 Views)

According to the Commander Tanko Lateef has been on their wanted list, for his crime..



see his face below!





Kudo's to the Police.



He killed somebody. Let the natural law of repayment take place. 55 Likes

Mad man.



Since 2016, what you killed a woman for has finished.



Serve your time or be killed too. 27 Likes

Op, this happened 2 years ago, this is stale news. 6 Likes 1 Share

see him pose

BornAgainMay:

Words associated with hospitable Oduduwa ppl.



Killed

Beheaded

Cut off heads

Gangraped

Agbero

Mining sucks its looking like some guys from d east are pollutin nairaland wif tribalism dont u guys get tired its looking like some guys from d east are pollutin nairaland wif tribalism dont u guys get tired 68 Likes 3 Shares

csee him goat face

Good Night Tanko Lateef Good Night 9 Likes

Let him rot in jail first, there is a special place for him in hell. 1 Like

His boss, her cash. Wtf . he was caught in 2016 stale gist

naijacentric:

its looking like some guys from d east are pollutin nairaland wif tribalism dont u guys get tired Every coin has two sides. Every coin has two sides. 4 Likes

Over over.... 4 Likes 1 Share

We suppose go give this one to the Russians make them use am do experiment, in return make them give us just '4 transformers'...... 3 Likes

naijacentric:

its looking like some guys from d east are pollutin nairaland wif tribalism dont u guys get tired do you think its an easterner that made that comment? do you think its an easterner that made that comment? 8 Likes 1 Share

Menace to the society



Kill him if guilty 1 Like

wakaman:

Op, this happened 2 years ago, this is stale news. So He shouldn't be prosecuted



How old are you again? SoHe shouldn't be prosecutedHow old are you again? 10 Likes

LifeofAirforce:

Menace to the society



Kill him if guilty

his name is LA thief.. what else do you expect 3 Likes





La... Thief LateefLa... Thief 5 Likes

What qualifies this person to be a security man. Nigerians are as hopeless as the institutions they often criticise. If the police recruited this sort of person we will all be critical yet we feel no qualms entrusting them with our lives and go to bed. If this is the picture of your staff I'm afraid you're on death row.





You must be an idiot... Kill him for what.. Can u make life? Did he take life?



Ohh ooops you're actually an idiot



He that lives by the sword, dies by the sword . He that lives by the sword, dies by the sword .

wakaman:

Op, this happened 2 years ago, this is stale news.

Its educative, na only bbn and chioma u wan dey heat

Oya tobi wore green shoe, chioma used garlic, r u hapi Its educative, na only bbn and chioma u wan dey heatOya tobi wore green shoe, chioma used garlic, r u hapi 11 Likes