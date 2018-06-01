₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,783 members, 4,274,166 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 12:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p (37730 Views)
Housemaid Steals Her Boss’ Jewelry, Money, 5 Days After Resuming Work - Pictures / Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) / Man Assisted By A Lady Steals Her ATM & Cash (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by Rachelsblog(f): 6:26am
The Commander RRS Has exposed face of man named Tanko Lateef who killed his Boss in Lekki Lagos, Ran away with her Cash, Phones and other valuable, Since in 2016, But he was finally caught in his hideout in Taraba state..
According to the Commander Tanko Lateef has been on their wanted list, for his crime..
see his face below!
Gossip From Ebiwali--
http://www.ebiwalisgossip.com/2018/06/man-kills-his-boss-in-lekki-runs-away.html#more
Cc; Lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by HungerBAD: 6:28am
Kudo's to the Police.
He killed somebody. Let the natural law of repayment take place.
55 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by okomile(f): 6:30am
Mad man.
Since 2016, what you killed a woman for has finished.
Serve your time or be killed too.
27 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by wakaman: 7:17am
Op, this happened 2 years ago, this is stale news.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by segebase(m): 7:52am
see him pose
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by naijacentric(m): 8:12am
BornAgainMay:its looking like some guys from d east are pollutin nairaland wif tribalism dont u guys get tired
68 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by tokrizy(m): 9:19am
csee him goat face
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:19am
Good Night Tanko Lateef
9 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by Zico5(m): 9:19am
Let him rot in jail first, there is a special place for him in hell.
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by ednut1(m): 9:19am
His boss, her cash. Wtf . he was caught in 2016 stale gist
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by Unlimited22: 9:19am
naijacentric:Every coin has two sides.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by ayusco85(m): 9:20am
NCAN reporting for duty.
Over over....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by soberdrunk(m): 9:20am
We suppose go give this one to the Russians make them use am do experiment, in return make them give us just '4 transformers'......
3 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by VanBommel(m): 9:20am
naijacentric:do you think its an easterner that made that comment?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by LifeofAirforce(m): 9:20am
Menace to the society
Kill him if guilty
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by Metuh: 9:22am
wakaman:So He shouldn't be prosecuted
How old are you again?
10 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by Selenseboy: 9:22am
LifeofAirforce:
��
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by Heywhizzy(m): 9:22am
his name is LA thief.. what else do you expect
3 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by itiswellandwell: 9:22am
This is a recycled news. There's a thread on Frontpage back then stating he had already been caught.
You might be interested www.nairaland.com/4519992/neat-samsung-s7-edge-4gb
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by Namdeenero(m): 9:23am
Lateef
La... Thief
5 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by Abatsam111(m): 9:23am
What qualifies this person to be a security man. Nigerians are as hopeless as the institutions they often criticise. If the police recruited this sort of person we will all be critical yet we feel no qualms entrusting them with our lives and go to bed. If this is the picture of your staff I'm afraid you're on death row.
Meanwhile, I am very broke right now and need money urgently, kindly contact me for any of these services:
* Article writing
* Blog design
* Logo design
* Fixing problems related to blogger platform
* Guest posting on blogs
* Facebook page/group management
You can reach me via (070)64272729
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by LifeofAirforce(m): 9:23am
Selenseboy:
He that lives by the sword, dies by the sword .
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by crafteck: 9:23am
wakaman:
Its educative, na only bbn and chioma u wan dey heat
Oya tobi wore green shoe, chioma used garlic, r u hapi
11 Likes
|Re: Man Kills His Boss In Lekki, Steals Her Money & Phone, See Where He Was Caught(p by Esseite: 9:23am
Please be careful who you deal with and entrust responsibilities to...
Times are hard, we have envy, jealousy, hunger everywhere..
May our good not bring sorrow to us.
1 Like
Corper Escapes Rape At National Assembly / Traffic Robbers Union Reacts Over Arrest Of Members / Man Beaten To Death For Having Sex With A Housewife In Alayi, Abia
Viewing this topic: Adk007, Aspireahead(m), AceVentura, Horlartunji21(f), KillerBeauty(f), Mylana87(m), David97, sojayy(m), blanquito(m), oduz, Nukilia, tobby09, psalmist00000, abimcdssi(m), Gracealone(m), starlightRR(m), bufness(m), abdollar04246(m), reedaliyu, Boyano, Nevahateme(m), kunletoks(m), passmas4u, kessiecyne(f), ceejay80s(m), itxstephen, farolee(m), itzperra(m), Tipsie01(m), itsIYKE(m), EMDIEY, xest(m), simafem(m), adexsimply(m), chijichris, chrisuwa(m), dave2(m), achobs, austine911(m), Elnuk34(m), Kpilo101, pokenose(m), Hexxa90, tjcoded, ABIODUNOLAOPA1(m), Zhinurayn17, Tani99, collitexnaira(m), Melcapital, LonelyHeart627, Nenejeje(f), Indomixx, adaweezy(m), Simulator(m), frank043(m), chynabesty, Mires, KayB, Nennyfranzy, beautyconcept, pesty100(m), Lacomus(m), Marcofranz(m), AntiWailer and 136 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6