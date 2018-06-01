Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England (10753 Views)

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi and defender John Ogu proudly showed off their gifts with appreciation to the Beats Electronics company.



This is coming after Super Eagles' jersey sold out in minutes on the day of its release which was yesterday.



Let's hope they turn up

against England today 11 Likes 1 Share

The second guy tho.



Our Igbo brothers representing NIGERIA well 4 Likes

Nice head phone 2 Likes

Hope they are not stylishly overtaking the Bafana Bafana as Africa's traditional noise makers going to the WC 8 Likes

Tough match indeed

Wonderful





Sarkin:

The second guy tho.



Our Igbo brothers representing NIGERIA well Everything is not about tribe and religion. 17 Likes

Good one ..



Everything shouldn't be about money!

Mikel always foolishly proud

He can't even pose to take a pic 5 Likes

How much

hollandis:

Mikel always foolishly proud

He can't even pose to take a pic Dissing a star will not make you one. Dissing a star will not make you one. 35 Likes

That Nike Jersey sale is about to have every company scrambling to be affiliated. 14 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

Everything is not about tribe and religion.





I know G... I know G...

RoyalBlak007:

Let's hope they turn up

against England today

future impossible tense future impossible tense 2 Likes

This set of super eagles will do us proud 8 Likes

John Ogu still looking like some1 living inside face-me-I-face-u. Na joke o! He is one of my favorite players. John Ogu still looking like some1 living inside face-me-I-face-u. Na joke o! He is one of my favorite players. 7 Likes

the way our super eagle World Cup news dey d

fly up and down you go even think say we go carry the World Cup



we nor go even qualify from that group 2 Likes

Make dem no listen to Small Doctor "Won ti gba penalty lo throwing" on that head phone ooo





If you know you know 8 Likes

Dem don dey distract them already.



See strategy 1 Like

G

Naxo dem go "BEAT " dem commot for group stage. 3 Likes

If you believe in buhari gov, means you believe in super eagles

hollandis:

Mikel always foolishly proud He can't even pose to take a pic Obviously you can see he is even talking when the shot was taken.... Obviously you can see he is even talking when the shot was taken.... 1 Like

i am very optimistic, naija must defeat them..

Sarkin:

The second guy tho.



Our Igbo brothers representing NIGERIA well Igbo brothers groomed by the middle belt. Think of Mikel, Psquare and Plateau state will come to your mind. When they meet, they all speak Hausa. That's the reality bro. Igbo brothers groomed by the middle belt. Think of Mikel, Psquare and Plateau state will come to your mind. When they meet, they all speak Hausa. That's the reality bro. 3 Likes 1 Share

Bet why John obi Mikel Obi look like say he get HIV? I notice since the guy commot for England go China he don transform from like Samsung S9 to chinko Xi2.