|Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by dainformant(m): 11:32am
Super Eagles team have been gifted expensive Beats By Dre head phones in London ahead of their match against England today at Wembley stadium. According to reports, the head phones which cost over N100,000 - was given to each member of the Super Eagles team to show support.
Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi and defender John Ogu proudly showed off their gifts with appreciation to the Beats Electronics company.
This is coming after Super Eagles' jersey sold out in minutes on the day of its release which was yesterday.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/super-eagles-team-given-beats-by-dre-headphones-ahead-of-england-match.html
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by RoyalBlak007: 11:35am
Let's hope they turn up
against England today
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by Sarkin(m): 11:35am
The second guy tho.
Our Igbo brothers representing NIGERIA well
4 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by Lajet: 11:35am
Nice head phone
2 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by PurplePatch(m): 11:38am
Hope they are not stylishly overtaking the Bafana Bafana as Africa's traditional noise makers going to the WC
8 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by viorademiju: 11:40am
Tough match indeed
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by Obas101(m): 11:42am
Wonderful
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by madridguy(m): 11:48am
Everything is not about tribe and religion.
Sarkin:
17 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by chuksjuve(m): 11:55am
Good one ..
Everything shouldn't be about money!
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by hollandis(f): 12:06pm
Mikel always foolishly proud
He can't even pose to take a pic
5 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by thesicilian: 12:08pm
How much
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by thesicilian: 12:09pm
hollandis:Dissing a star will not make you one.
35 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by joudini(m): 1:04pm
That Nike Jersey sale is about to have every company scrambling to be affiliated.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by Sarkin(m): 2:16pm
madridguy:
I know G...
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by ednut1(m): 3:33pm
RoyalBlak007:future impossible tense
2 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by kstyle2(m): 3:33pm
This set of super eagles will do us proud
8 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by Emilokoiyawon: 3:34pm
John Ogu still looking like some1 living inside face-me-I-face-u. Na joke o! He is one of my favorite players.
7 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by freemanbubble: 3:34pm
the way our super eagle World Cup news dey d
fly up and down you go even think say we go carry the World Cup
we nor go even qualify from that group
2 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by ishowdotgmail(m): 3:34pm
Make dem no listen to Small Doctor "Won ti gba penalty lo throwing" on that head phone ooo
If you know you know
8 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by owomida1: 3:35pm
Dem don dey distract them already.
See strategy
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by iphanyiuma(m): 3:35pm
G
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by Benekruku(m): 3:35pm
Naxo dem go "BEAT" dem commot for group stage.
3 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by ehardetola(m): 3:35pm
If you believe in buhari gov, means you believe in super eagles
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by bettyxxx31: 3:35pm
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by gurunlocker: 3:35pm
hollandis:Obviously you can see he is even talking when the shot was taken....
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by lurdmichael: 3:36pm
i am very optimistic, naija must defeat them..
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by azimibraun: 3:36pm
Sarkin:Igbo brothers groomed by the middle belt. Think of Mikel, Psquare and Plateau state will come to your mind. When they meet, they all speak Hausa. That's the reality bro.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by delors(m): 3:36pm
Bet why John obi Mikel Obi look like say he get HIV? I notice since the guy commot for England go China he don transform from like Samsung S9 to chinko Xi2.
|Re: Super Eagles Gifted Beats By Dre Head Phone Ahead Of Their Match Against England by azimibraun: 3:37pm
Benekruku:How about na so dem go BEAT people commot fro group stage?
2 Likes
