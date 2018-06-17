₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,927 members, 4,274,719 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 07:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos (11861 Views)
Doctor Sleeps With Married Lady During Abortion While Husband Waits Outside / Little Girl Dies Of Ear Infection After 3 Lagos Hospitals Failed To Treat Her / Teacher Makes Girl Sit On Hot Water Container In Lagos, Girl Dies (Graphic Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by JosWatchDog(m): 12:33pm
News reaching our desk from, Jos, Plateau State, Jenta Mangoro to be precise has it that a 17 year old girl with the name Rachel Pam lost her life in the process of aborting a pregnancy.
JTownConnect Metro, learnt that the teen lady was said to be 3 months pregnant and was disowned by her father for being pregnant.
She then decided to take it out in other to be accepted back to the house and in the process she lost her life.
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2018/06/17-year-old-girl-dies-in-process-of.html
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Newpride(m): 5:20pm
Kk
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Beface(m): 5:20pm
She made a mistake by getting pregnant and her parent drove her out for the devil to consume, at a time when she needed someone to help her through the societal rejection. Her blood is on her parent.
22 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by abokibuhari: 5:21pm
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Muckross1122(m): 5:21pm
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by freemanbubble: 5:21pm
sex be sweet sha. especially skin to skin
na unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease na im spoil the matter
may her soul rest in peace
death is only the beginning
1 Like
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Jossie42(m): 5:21pm
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by fpeter(f): 5:21pm
Teenagers and hormones. So sad.
Now her father will live with the regret of her demise for the rest of his life.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by canalily(m): 5:23pm
Jenta Mangoro or Genta Mycine
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Newpride(m): 5:23pm
This is the act pastor freeze encourages that innocent girl who was raped to do...
Abortion isn’t good for any reason. Kindly abstain from premarital and unprotected sex.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Randy100: 5:23pm
Abortion @ 3 months is the same as suicide
2 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Tracygold(f): 5:24pm
Rip to the dead, the parents suppose accept her nah, nobody is perfect
1 Like
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by UBGG(f): 5:24pm
Oh well, the father will accept the corpse now.
6 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Abdul3391(m): 5:25pm
hmmmm
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Frankicent(m): 5:25pm
There are two black birds.......
Someone please continue jawe
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Emilokoiyawon: 5:25pm
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Deltatoto: 5:30pm
freemanbubble:if dem give me virgin to fckkkk give me prado na virgin I go take.sex is d sweetest thg I have seen
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by micky90(m): 5:30pm
bettyxxx311:I wonder what nairaland mods are doing about this useless scammer.... Shame to all of them.
2 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Galaticos444: 5:31pm
Jtown gals loves skin to skin shall that's why u get to see many baby mamas there.
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by freemanbubble: 5:33pm
Deltatoto:
yeah
especially skin to skin
and the greatest feeling is when you are ejaculating inside her
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by utenwuson: 5:33pm
bizarre..... I don't need a girl child, small mistake, the Detriment is really bizarre
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by michlins: 5:33pm
It's time we legalized abortion in this country. You hypocritical religious folks should free my mention
5 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by kullozone(m): 5:34pm
I don't feel any form of pity for her
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Deltatoto: 5:35pm
freemanbubble:that feeling and to become a senator me I will choose that feeling
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by GeoOla25(m): 5:37pm
Awo eyan Misofem ati misoprestone
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by freemanbubble: 5:37pm
Deltatoto:
although na girls the thing sweet pass o
especially when hitting it
our dickk and pusssy are like cotton bud and our ear when you are cleaning it
the pussyy is the ear. it feels good when you place the cotton bud(dickk) inside it
1 Like
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by Deltatoto: 5:39pm
freemanbubble:everybody dey talk em own o.girls will never accept
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by gurunlocker: 5:43pm
The spirit is revealing two Mad Men on the thread to me....
4 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by freemanbubble: 5:44pm
Deltatoto:
even nymphomaniacs(i mean women that are not circumcised) enjoy it more than guyz
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by JuanitaJames(f): 5:49pm
God bless my hussle. I have said enough, I should investigate legal ways to run a home for such girls/ women. Rather than the American opposite version called planned parenthood.
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos by JuanitaJames(f): 5:52pm
fpeter:Truly my sister, hormones, love and sex is highest at teens and weans down as we grow. In my own opinion. I can't seem to achieve my teenage euphoria now no matter the tricks or science.
2 Likes
NMA Strike Ends On Monday, Says Health Minister / 2m Nigerians Living With Hepatitis’ / Your Sexual Weakness Is Now Over! Homoforte Powder Is The Solution!!!
Viewing this topic: sunny15, mekus74, Stanzascop, GIFTY11(f), fyneboy27(m), Eecho(m), vince001, Greatboko(m), Yeligray(m), StRichard(m), ndidigood(f), mitche15, abuus123, touche(m), egorov(m), Kelvinbabyface1, skyhighweb(m), adebowaleadenaya, Okwarakingsley45, Daffydoc, nwamehn, dahnimoh, shammahyaro(f), yankeezconcept, Phemi93(m), Redhot111(m), ikept(m), MRNICEGUYy(m), Princecanada, Syrine234, Oluwolex2000(m), Cowbuhari, potosky, Omoluabi9, sunnywee(m), Ozone1304, kennygee(f), 24sqm, Hades2016(m), kommy27(f), Mhizrohzz(f), abitex577(m), dfutureones, obamma, Ijyoung(m), GozieAchara(m), Ussy4real(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20