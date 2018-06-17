Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 17-Year-Old Girl Dies In The Process Of Abortion In Jos (11861 Views)

Doctor Sleeps With Married Lady During Abortion While Husband Waits Outside / Little Girl Dies Of Ear Infection After 3 Lagos Hospitals Failed To Treat Her / Teacher Makes Girl Sit On Hot Water Container In Lagos, Girl Dies (Graphic Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





JTownConnect Metro, learnt that the teen lady was said to be 3 months pregnant and was disowned by her father for being pregnant.



She then decided to take it out in other to be accepted back to the house and in the process she lost her life.





Source: News reaching our desk from, Jos, Plateau State, Jenta Mangoro to be precise has it that a 17 year old girl with the name Rachel Pam lost her life in the process of aborting a pregnancy.JTownConnect Metro, learnt that the teen lady was said to be 3 months pregnant and was disowned by her father for being pregnant.She then decided to take it out in other to be accepted back to the house and in the process she lost her life.Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2018/06/17-year-old-girl-dies-in-process-of.html

Kk

She made a mistake by getting pregnant and her parent drove her out for the devil to consume, at a time when she needed someone to help her through the societal rejection. Her blood is on her parent. 22 Likes

sex be sweet sha. especially skin to skin



na unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease na im spoil the matter



may her soul rest in peace

death is only the beginning 1 Like



Teenagers and hormones. So sad.

Now her father will live with the regret of her demise for the rest of his life. Teenagers and hormones. So sad.Now her father will live with the regret of her demise for the rest of his life. 5 Likes 1 Share

Jenta Mangoro or Genta Mycine





Abortion isn’t good for any reason. Kindly abstain from premarital and unprotected sex. This is the act pastor freeze encourages that innocent girl who was raped to do...Abortion isn’t good for any reason. Kindly abstain from premarital and unprotected sex. 5 Likes 1 Share

Abortion @ 3 months is the same as suicide 2 Likes

Rip to the dead, the parents suppose accept her nah, nobody is perfect 1 Like

Oh well, the father will accept the corpse now. 6 Likes

hmmmm





Someone please continue jawe There are two black birds.......Someone please continue jawe

freemanbubble:

sex be sweet sha. especially skin to skin



na unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease na im spoil the matter



may her soul rest in peace

death is only the beginning

if dem give me virgin to fckkkk give me prado na virgin I go take.sex is d sweetest thg I have seen if dem give me virgin to fckkkk give me prado na virgin I go take.sex is d sweetest thg I have seen

bettyxxx311:

I wonder what nairaland mods are doing about this useless scammer.... Shame to all of them. I wonder what nairaland mods are doing about this useless scammer.... Shame to all of them. 2 Likes

Jtown gals loves skin to skin shall that's why u get to see many baby mamas there.

Deltatoto:

if dem give me virgin to fckkkk give me prado na virgin I go take.sex is d sweetest thg I have seen

yeah

especially skin to skin



and the greatest feeling is when you are ejaculating inside her yeahespecially skin to skinand the greatest feeling is when you are ejaculating inside her

bizarre..... I don't need a girl child, small mistake, the Detriment is really bizarre

It's time we legalized abortion in this country. You hypocritical religious folks should free my mention 5 Likes

I don't feel any form of pity for her

freemanbubble:





yeah

especially skin to skin



and the greatest feeling is when you are ejaculating inside her that feeling and to become a senator me I will choose that feeling that feeling and to become a senator me I will choose that feeling

Awo eyan Misofem ati misoprestone

Deltatoto:

that feeling and to become a senator me I will choose that feeling

although na girls the thing sweet pass o



especially when hitting it



our dickk and pusssy are like cotton bud and our ear when you are cleaning it



the pussyy is the ear. it feels good when you place the cotton bud(dickk) inside it although na girls the thing sweet pass oespecially when hitting itour dickk and pusssy are like cotton bud and our ear when you are cleaning itthe pussyy is the ear. it feels good when you place the cotton bud(dickk) inside it 1 Like

freemanbubble:





although na girls the thing sweet pass o



everybody dey talk em own o.girls will never accept everybody dey talk em own o.girls will never accept

The spirit is revealing two Mad Men on the thread to me.... 4 Likes

Deltatoto:

everybody dey talk em own o.girls will never accept

even nymphomaniacs(i mean women that are not circumcised) enjoy it more than guyz even nymphomaniacs(i mean women that are not circumcised) enjoy it more than guyz

God bless my hussle. I have said enough, I should investigate legal ways to run a home for such girls/ women. Rather than the American opposite version called planned parenthood.