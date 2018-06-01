Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Parks His Car With His Daughter In Ogun. Robber Flees With Car & Daughter (20414 Views)

SLOT Driver Flees With N5.95M Worth Of Phone (Photo) / Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop / Man Parks His Car On 3rd Mainland Bridge, Attempts To Jump, But Was Stopped (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He, was said to have parked the car ten meters away, with the engine running, while he to meet the artisan.



To his utmost bewilderment, he suddenly noticed the car move, but had to jettison the thought as unimaginable on account that the little girl, aside that she was on the back seat, could not be so perfect to make the car roll.



While still ruminating on the fearful and strange development within that short spate of time, what happened thereafter was damning to him; the car sped off, suggesting that a devil disciple was at work.



He then raised an alarm, which attracted a horde of sympathizers, comprising mostly motorcyclists, who chased the fleeing marauder on the wheel and successfully caught up with him.



He was dragged out of the car, beaten to a pulp and later handed over to men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Abeokuta.



Crimepuzzle gathered that on arrival at the office of the FSARS, a search was conducted on the 32-year old suspect, identified as Samuel Akinwale, during which a short locally-made gun was lying in his pocket.



On interrogation, he was said to have revealed to the detectives that he belonged to a five-man car snatching syndicate and consequently led the operatives to their hideout.



It was further learnt that, on approaching the robbers' 'den', his other gang members, sensing a swoop on them, opened fire on the policemen, which shattered the side screen of their operational bus.



Their arrested gang member, Samson, was incidentally, not spared of the violent attack. Their bullet hit him. He was thereafter rushed to a hospital by the police team but confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.



A twist has, however, been introduced into the scenario. The suspect's relatives have begun to threaten the complainant for being instrumental to the arrest of their son.



Source; A man was thrown into a state of confusion and disbelief when a suspected armed robber took possession of his Toyota Corolla car and sped off with a three-year old girl therein. According to reports, the victim had gone to pick his daughter from school and decided to branch at the workshop of an artisan repairing his pumping machine at Sokori area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.He, was said to have parked the car ten meters away, with the engine running, while he to meet the artisan.To his utmost bewilderment, he suddenly noticed the car move, but had to jettison the thought as unimaginable on account that the little girl, aside that she was on the back seat, could not be so perfect to make the car roll.While still ruminating on the fearful and strange development within that short spate of time, what happened thereafter was damning to him; the car sped off, suggesting that a devil disciple was at work.He then raised an alarm, which attracted a horde of sympathizers, comprising mostly motorcyclists, who chased the fleeing marauder on the wheel and successfully caught up with him.He was dragged out of the car, beaten to a pulp and later handed over to men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Abeokuta.Crimepuzzle gathered that on arrival at the office of the FSARS, a search was conducted on the 32-year old suspect, identified as Samuel Akinwale, during which a short locally-made gun was lying in his pocket.On interrogation, he was said to have revealed to the detectives that he belonged to a five-man car snatching syndicate and consequently led the operatives to their hideout.It was further learnt that, on approaching the robbers' 'den', his other gang members, sensing a swoop on them, opened fire on the policemen, which shattered the side screen of their operational bus.Their arrested gang member, Samson, was incidentally, not spared of the violent attack. Their bullet hit him. He was thereafter rushed to a hospital by the police team but confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.A twist has, however, been introduced into the scenario. The suspect's relatives have begun to threaten the complainant for being instrumental to the arrest of their son.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/armed-robber-nabbed-fleeing-with-3-year-old-baby-in-car-in-ogun.html





Car snatching

Attempted kidnap



He should be prosecuted accordingly ..





NCAN....

Over to you



I'm out Two crimes at a time :Car snatchingAttempted kidnapHe should be prosecuted accordingly ..NCAN....Over to youI'm out 27 Likes 1 Share

D man is useless too 10 meter away from wer u re going too why can u take d car inside or take d child with u any way thanks b to God no life lost 1 Like

Crimes everyday.

This was Nigeria



Ogun state & crime though 12 Likes 1 Share

nawao. thank GOD for the man. he shld be careful next time. because miners and crime are like 5&6. 7 Likes

The man is very stupid. Irrespective of the fact that you want to spend even a minute outside the car,you should have either fasten the seat belt of the back seat where your child is or better still let the kid be with you for safety purpose. Meanwhile always lock your when you step out of your vehicle. 1 Like

Ha

I'm an Ijebu man, I hope I'm not from Ogun sha 2 Likes



Oya ooo we don show........and we don sharperly solve the case and .........na them!!!! Oya ooo we don show........and we don sharperly solve the case and .........na them!!!! 7 Likes

They should forgive him on one account, "He doesn't say it's the devil"



See his unintelligent face, him no sabi say crime is an act perpetuated by the smart ones, not the stupid 2 Likes

Hmmm

Won ba ti dana sun were 1 Like

chuksjuve:

Two crimes at a time :

Car snatching Attempted kidnap

He should be prosecuted accordingly ..



NCAN.... Over to you

I'm out ROGER that!

Mission under observation. MUO. ROGER that!Mission under observation. MUO.

Pple will never learn



Don't and I repeat, don't leave your kids in the car alone.



Whatever need to be done, carry them



They are precious



He is lucky the guy was caught



If he went away nko?

What will he say



Let's be security conscious

Shuooooo!!!

No joy lol..

anonymuz:

The man is very stupid. Irrespective of the fact that you want to spend even a minute outside the car,you should have either fasten the seat belt of the back seat where your child is or better still let the kid be with you for safety purpose. Meanwhile always lock your when you step out of your vehicle. Nna mehn,you weak me oo. Your own too much.go back and read the post then come back and comment something worth reading. Nna mehn,you weak me oo. Your own too much.go back and read the post then come back and comment something worth reading. 4 Likes

He should be grateful his village people almost used one stone to kill 2 birds at thesame time with his life.

He wants to go and mine the baby's skull alive.

vultures and crime 8 Likes

Pat081:

D man is useless too 10 meter away from wer u re going too why can u take d car inside or take d child with u any way thanks b to God no life lost

' No life lost?' You no read am at all ' No life lost?' You no read am at all 1 Like

[b]

Just imagine.. That's how the other parent left a car that reversed into a ditch.. Why are some parents like this..?





**Check my signature to get it for half the price..

So an interstate bus is the operational vehicle of FSARS detectives in Ogun state, who did this to us?

These fays it's pretty difficult to distinguish between SARS and gangsters.







NEVER NEVER EVER leave children alone in vehicles. Never, even for a little while.



There is no need to insult him as raising children can wear parents out and they tend to overlook little things at times. Some are simply exhausted or just thinking like adults (and forgetting that children think mostly as KIDS).



We take it for granted that we will just go check and quickly get back but you are responsible for the safety of your children. This crazy man could have either kidnapped or pushed the kid away (he may not want unnecessary baggage, the car may just be priority).



The father could even have decided not to switch off the engine so that the AC could keep running so his daughter could be comfortable. Whatever, safety first. The art of policing is learnt in parenting Hey Parents, please learn this as a safety tip with children.NEVER NEVER EVER leave children alone in vehicles. Never, even for a little while.There is no need to insult him as raising children can wear parents out and they tend to overlook little things at times. Some are simply exhausted or just thinking like adults (and forgetting that children think mostly as KIDS).We take it for granted that we will just go check and quickly get back but you are responsible for the safety of your children. This crazy man could have either kidnapped or pushed the kid away (he may not want unnecessary baggage, the car may just be priority).The father could even have decided not to switch off the engine so that the AC could keep running so his daughter could be comfortable. Whatever, safety first. The art of policing is learnt in parenting 1 Like

End of the evil game... End of the evil game...