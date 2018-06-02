₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,968 members, 4,274,946 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 10:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) (3958 Views)
Lady Saved From Traveling With Cocaine Packaged As Milk As A 16-Year-Old Girl / Notorious Cultist Who Rapes Women To Stupor Paraded By Police In Imo. Photos / Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by damiloladuke: 6:57pm
A young and beautiful Nigerian lady identified as Adanna Princess Tinacharles has taken to twitter to give a narration on how she saved a man from jungle justice today.
According to the lady, the man identified as Abuchi had a misunderstanding with a bike man who then later mobilised his colleagues and labelled Abuchi a thief. His colleagues immediately descended on the man and almost set him ablaze.
She wrote:
#ThisIsNigeria the type of brutality i witnessed today scared the living daylight out of me. #Owerri is a terrible place with the worst government ever....
https://lailasnews.com/how-a-nigerian-lady-saved-man-from-jungle-justice-in-imo/
lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by friendlyadvice: 7:04pm
She no even fine sef
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:33pm
☣ ☠
∆ ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by JupiterGeekVII(f): 8:07pm
Setting a human being ablaze, smh. Barbarians.
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by miqos02(m): 9:57pm
Nice
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by ayusco85(m): 9:57pm
This only happens in a shitty hole country.
Trump was right all along.
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by inoki247: 9:57pm
Chai
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by jamael(m): 9:57pm
Kudos to the lady.
Sometimes, I am ashamed at our actions as "civilized" humans.
Qualifying this barbaric act with the word Jungle justice actually demeans the animals living in the jungle. Simply because animals (even predators) don't kill themselves at the slightest provocation. Let alone those of the same species.
I wonder how many people would be left in Nigeria if we kill each other at the slightest provocation.
Lord help us.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by Hemzhy(m): 9:58pm
k
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by handsomeclouds(m): 9:58pm
The bikeman must be one of those illiterate Northerners
They are very aggressive and mischievous.
Aways determined to dominate everyone wherever they are!
Wait a min..NL dey censor Ab0ki....Northerner
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by IMASTEX: 9:59pm
He is lucky to be alive
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by christejames(m): 9:59pm
That's so kind of her, we need more of such humane gestures in this polarised world.
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:59pm
why use emoticon to cover his face and later expose his face? Fear pipu
1 Like
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by kennosklint(m): 9:59pm
But pple get mind sha,killing ur fellow human tufiakwa
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by okomile(f): 10:00pm
Marry him
You don't need to tell the whole world your good deed.
What next??
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by SoNature(m): 10:01pm
She's a big fool for involving government in her madness
If Nigerians haven't blamed government for their misfortune, they will never rest
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by Purpletee(f): 10:01pm
pretty lady,bad grammar.
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by indodon(m): 10:01pm
oya comman take wan bortul
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by Yankiss(m): 10:01pm
friendlyadvice:
Na wa for you o. Any beauty contest here??
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by muckross(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by kels4fun(m): 10:02pm
The guy be like huspupy
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by ruffDiamond: 10:03pm
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by Cyriloha(m): 10:03pm
okomile:
Shuthe that mouth weee you use de suckered dix up
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by benn94(m): 10:04pm
Jungle justice should be stopped because so many innocent lives are at risk. If it's not stopped, today it's this abuchi guy and tomorrow it could be any body.
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by otunbadan(m): 10:05pm
friendlyadvice:
Is your father and your village people not mad
1 Like
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by TEYA: 10:05pm
I thought igbo are not violent, I thought violence is only a northern Nigerian thing.
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:06pm
Bless your good heart
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by otunbadan(m): 10:06pm
SoNature:
Are you sure you are not a mad person
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by friendlyadvice: 10:07pm
otunbadan:ask your father
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by Mckandre(m): 10:08pm
friendlyadvice:f~ck u
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by friendlyadvice: 10:08pm
Yankiss:No be she dey try thirst trap for pinshure
|Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by Iambees(m): 10:08pm
Lady,Thanks For Saving Abuchi's Life, You have Giving abuchi assurance
See What A Lady Uploaded On Facebook That Got People Ranting(photos) / Son Of Famous Politician Jailed For 30 Years In Uk For Murder / The World’s 11 Richest Drug Dealers Of All Time
Viewing this topic: emmanuelcrawler(m), Assurance1000(f), aeonczar, Milllz, Ladyhippolyta88(f), 1111uzoamaka(m), crowbar(m), thergha1(m), urCreator(m), Christafarian(m), Alangt91, movement32, Babyteddy, stefanweeks, oochi123(f), coolviv, oshibote1, DeBish1818, easiest(m), jgbemson1, Dafreeguy(m), Drugkills, datimogal(f), Gettreadyy(m), jocijoo, Festus02(m), femzey(m), M2dX(m), shugacain, leditexy(m), serikiYCU(m), lacruz12(m), Adonis86(m), profjustine458(m), mitchmang(m), zaraola(f), chivera018(f), leofab(f), master24181, Liftedhands, chinachukwu, KAYSANTOS, GGirll, chezholy(m), Phynofest, Newtononline(m), valentee(m), herroyalty(f), Adekdammy, Durhleepee(f), teflondoncuzo(m), mcok28(m), chineselink and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7