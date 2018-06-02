₦airaland Forum

Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by damiloladuke: 6:57pm
A young and beautiful Nigerian lady identified as Adanna Princess Tinacharles has taken to twitter to give a narration on how she saved a man from jungle justice today.

According to the lady, the man identified as Abuchi had a misunderstanding with a bike man who then later mobilised his colleagues and labelled Abuchi a thief. His colleagues immediately descended on the man and almost set him ablaze.

She wrote:

#ThisIsNigeria the type of brutality i witnessed today scared the living daylight out of me. #Owerri is a terrible place with the worst government ever....

I kept on screaming on top of my voice trying to explain to the people that the guy is innocent. Not until some people that know the guy prevented them from setting the guy ablaze after pointing out the bike man that accused Abuchi of stealing from him. #ThisIsNigeria

Abuchi and his friend had a fight with a bike man from Umuguma and the best way he could revenge was to call other Umuguma 'okada' and told them that Abuchi robbed him. The same people he called didn't bother whether Abuchi was innocent or not instead the stabbed him #owerri

#ThisIsNigeria I've read and heard about jungle justice especially when an innocent person is involved but i witnessed this today. Even the police i called didn't respond. Abuchi's life was spared because people overpowered the "okada" men. Am disappointed

The fear i experienced today is way out of it. This Ohaji/Umuguma okada guys are the worst. What happened to our peaceful Owerri? How can a normal human being accuse his fellow man of robbery just because you had a fight with him.

In all i thank God that this ohaji and Umuguma okada guys didn't kill Abuchi because of false accusation. #ImoState government need to do something more about security. #JusticeForAbuchi

#JusticeForAbuchi he didn't deserve what they did to him. If not for God's intervention by using people around to stop the 'okada' guys from killing an innocent man it would hv been terrible. He was wrongly accused because he had a fight with a bike man.

#JusticeForAbuchi The bike man couldn't fight back his fellow man instead he said he's a thief so his fellow Ohaji/Egbema and Umuguma 'Okada' people can kill Abuchi. Calling someone a thief comes with a heavy price. People are heartless.

I still can't figure out why someone would do this to his fellow man. If not for the grace of God this guy would have been killed and we weren't even safe. Over 50 'okada' guys came to my compound that werden train robbers. The almost burnt our house. This didn't deserve this.

https://lailasnews.com/how-a-nigerian-lady-saved-man-from-jungle-justice-in-imo/

lalasticlala

Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by friendlyadvice: 7:04pm
She no even fine sef
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:33pm
angry angry angry


☣ ☠





☣ ☠
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by JupiterGeekVII(f): 8:07pm
Setting a human being ablaze, smh. Barbarians.
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by miqos02(m): 9:57pm
Nice
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by ayusco85(m): 9:57pm
This only happens in a shitty hole country.

Trump was right all along.
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by inoki247: 9:57pm
Chai
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by jamael(m): 9:57pm
Kudos to the lady.

Sometimes, I am ashamed at our actions as "civilized" humans.

Qualifying this barbaric act with the word Jungle justice actually demeans the animals living in the jungle. Simply because animals (even predators) don't kill themselves at the slightest provocation. Let alone those of the same species.

I wonder how many people would be left in Nigeria if we kill each other at the slightest provocation.

Lord help us.

Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by Hemzhy(m): 9:58pm
k
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by handsomeclouds(m): 9:58pm
The bikeman must be one of those illiterate Northerners

They are very aggressive and mischievous.
Aways determined to dominate everyone wherever they are!

Wait a min..NL dey censor Ab0ki....Northerner

Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by IMASTEX: 9:59pm
He is lucky to be alive
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by christejames(m): 9:59pm
That's so kind of her, we need more of such humane gestures in this polarised world.
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:59pm
sad why use emoticon to cover his face and later expose his face? Fear pipu

Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by kennosklint(m): 9:59pm
But pple get mind sha,killing ur fellow human tufiakwa
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by okomile(f): 10:00pm
Marry him grin grin grin grin

You don't need to tell the whole world your good deed.

What next??
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by SoNature(m): 10:01pm
She's a big fool for involving government in her madness

If Nigerians haven't blamed government for their misfortune, they will never rest
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by Purpletee(f): 10:01pm
pretty lady,bad grammar.
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by indodon(m): 10:01pm
oya comman take wan bortul
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by Yankiss(m): 10:01pm
friendlyadvice:
She no even fine sef

Na wa for you o. Any beauty contest here??
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by muckross(m): 10:02pm
grin
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by kels4fun(m): 10:02pm
The guy be like huspupy
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by ruffDiamond: 10:03pm
shocked
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by Cyriloha(m): 10:03pm
okomile:
Marry him grin grin grin grin

You don't need to tell the whole world your good deed.

What next??



Shuthe that mouth weee you use de suckered dix up
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by benn94(m): 10:04pm
Jungle justice should be stopped because so many innocent lives are at risk. If it's not stopped, today it's this abuchi guy and tomorrow it could be any body.
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by otunbadan(m): 10:05pm
friendlyadvice:
She no even fine sef

Is your father and your village people not mad

Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by TEYA: 10:05pm
I thought igbo are not violent, I thought violence is only a northern Nigerian thing.
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:06pm
Bless your good heart
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by otunbadan(m): 10:06pm
SoNature:
She's a big fool for involving government in her madness

If Nigerians haven't blamed government for their misfortune, they will never rest

Are you sure you are not a mad person
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by friendlyadvice: 10:07pm
otunbadan:


Is your father and your village people not mad
grin ask your father
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by Mckandre(m): 10:08pm
friendlyadvice:
She no even fine sef
f~ck u
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by friendlyadvice: 10:08pm
Yankiss:


Na wa for you o. Any beauty contest here??
No be she dey try thirst trap for pinshure
Re: Lady Saved Man From Jungle Justice In Imo (Photos) by Iambees(m): 10:08pm
Lady,Thanks For Saving Abuchi's Life, You have Giving abuchi assurance

