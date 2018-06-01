₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by Amagite2: 5:36am
From; Amagitesblog.com
Singer Peter Okoye's mother-in-law was a year older yesterday, and he took to Instagram to share lovely photos of her, and celebrate her.
His wife, Lola Omotayo Okoye also wrote her a lovely birthday message.
Peter wrote;
"My dearest mama here is wishing you a very happy birthday. I wish you long life, good health and prosperity. You are beautiful inside and out. Thank you for loving me and for being the best grandma to our children. We love you very much mama. God bless you today and everyday. #happybirthday "
Lola wrote;
"To the most beautiful woman I know my dearest and most precious mama, Happy Birthday! May our Lord continue to shower you with happiness, good fortune, prosperity and good health all the days of your long life. I may not always mention how much I appreciate you or the thoughtful things you do but you are loved much more than words can describe. You are a wonderful mum, a loving wife, and an amazing grandmother to our children. I draw strength from how strong you are and I pray God answers all your prayers and may every desire of yours that is yet to materialize be fulfilled IJN. Have a great day today as we celebrate your new age. I love you so much mamochka moya! #mymama #birthdaygirl #gemini #sweetmother #june2nd #mylove #russianqueen #mum #grandma #bigaliona #wife #mother #sister #superwoman♥♥"
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/peter-okoye-celebrates-his-mother-in-law-on-her-birthday.html
Cc; Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by computergeek(f): 3:59pm
Happy Birthday to the beautiful woman. She's Swaggalicious and pretty. I still can't fathom the reason why twins and best friends from birth will break up after a life time, after money has been made and kids begotten.
.
My first comment in a long while landed me FTC. Seun needs to start giving we lucky winners free airtime.
Dedication: To the impending zeroes at the back of my total amount in the bank. Do not be less than 8. Some dummies won't understand.
10 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by djlawex02(m): 3:59pm
Good of them.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by debo07(m): 4:00pm
hmmm...oyinbo mother in law..
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by Cameroonglass: 4:01pm
oyibo mother inlaw?
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by Kobicove(m): 4:01pm
Happy Birthday to her
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by donprincebigt(m): 4:01pm
is it everything dz so called yeyebrities do dat will b news on NL. if they eat, Na news, dey wear cloth Na news, in fact the worst is wen dey bang, that one b d top headline.
7 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by NwaNimo1(m): 4:01pm
His children are half this half that...... quarter this quarter that.
Nothing to celebrate here....
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by NdiaraIGBO: 4:01pm
Yoruba wanna-be, biafrans dem.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by ZombiePUNISHER: 4:02pm
When are they going back to Daura...
Buhari and his zombie supporters ofcourse
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by Lionesss: 4:02pm
Happy birthday ma...
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by ZombiePUNISHER: 4:02pm
NdiaraIGBO:
What will you call Davido....
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by greggng: 4:03pm
Amagite2:
No wonder she is the most beautiful lady after Bianca . I can see clearly were she got her beauty from.
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by Benekruku(m): 4:05pm
Peter is a blessing to his wife
Thats why his enemies are so bent on destroying there union.
Peter will always keep soaring higher cos his family happens to be his first utmost priority. Others are next.....
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by DREAMZZZ(m): 4:06pm
All the lola lola em and flat headed preek ....lola rae lola omotayo....
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by Alejoc(m): 4:06pm
Better son inlaw..... His money will make others want to gang up
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by Anigreat: 4:06pm
Peter, be suffering and smiling, Lola really maltreat this guy.
Come is it a crime to a marry woman more older than the man? Like she use 20years to senior the man?
Juju really blinded Peter's eyes.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by oshe11: 4:07pm
Peter my G
The only P in "P-Square"
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by Nickymezor(f): 4:07pm
Happy birthday to her
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by Bennytak(m): 4:08pm
Nicee
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by MrPresident1: 4:11pm
So this people do not have elders in 5heir house that can cook ewa ibeji for both of them?
Now they have gone from being an established brand to just upcoming artistes
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by enemyofprogress: 4:15pm
Ibo man appreciating Yoruba pussy
*Mikel_obi* *thank you for promising president Buhari and the entire presidency that you will bring the World Cup home to Nigeria*
*Let him also taste how sweet it is to promise and fail*
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by Macnnoli4(m): 4:19pm
Russian ke?
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by sean1000x: 4:21pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by divinespark: 4:23pm
There is nothing as good as having a great mother-in-law. Click on the first link on my signature if you wish to make millions of naira from non-oil export.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Mother-in-law, Lola Omotayo's Mother's Birthday by Ishilove: 4:33pm
Mynd44, Dominique, please do something about all these folks that have invaded front page threads with adverts. Almost every thread is defaced by their fuckery
2 Likes
