From; Amagitesblog.com



Singer Peter Okoye's mother-in-law was a year older yesterday, and he took to Instagram to share lovely photos of her, and celebrate her.



His wife, Lola Omotayo Okoye also wrote her a lovely birthday message.



Peter wrote;



"My dearest mama here is wishing you a very happy birthday. I wish you long life, good health and prosperity. You are beautiful inside and out. Thank you for loving me and for being the best grandma to our children. We love you very much mama. God bless you today and everyday. #happybirthday "



Lola wrote;



"To the most beautiful woman I know my dearest and most precious mama, Happy Birthday! May our Lord continue to shower you with happiness, good fortune, prosperity and good health all the days of your long life. I may not always mention how much I appreciate you or the thoughtful things you do but you are loved much more than words can describe. You are a wonderful mum, a loving wife, and an amazing grandmother to our children. I draw strength from how strong you are and I pray God answers all your prayers and may every desire of yours that is yet to materialize be fulfilled IJN. Have a great day today as we celebrate your new age. I love you so much mamochka moya! #mymama #birthdaygirl #gemini #sweetmother #june2nd #mylove #russianqueen #mum #grandma #bigaliona #wife #mother #sister #superwoman♥♥"



https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/peter-okoye-celebrates-his-mother-in-law-on-her-birthday.html



Happy Birthday to the beautiful woman. She's Swaggalicious and pretty. I still can't fathom the reason why twins and best friends from birth will break up after a life time, after money has been made and kids begotten.

.

My first comment in a long while landed me FTC. Seun needs to start giving we lucky winners free airtime.

Dedication: To the impending zeroes at the back of my total amount in the bank. Do not be less than 8. Some dummies won't understand. 10 Likes

Good of them.

hmmm...oyinbo mother in law.. 2 Likes

oyibo mother inlaw?

Happy Birthday to her 1 Like

is it everything dz so called yeyebrities do dat will b news on NL. if they eat, Na news, dey wear cloth Na news, in fact the worst is wen dey bang, that one b d top headline. 7 Likes

His children are half this half that...... quarter this quarter that.



Nothing to celebrate here....

Yoruba wanna-be, biafrans dem.

When are they going back to Daura...

























































Buhari and his zombie supporters ofcourse

Happy birthday ma...

NdiaraIGBO:

Yoruba wanna-be, biafrans dem.



What will you call Davido.... What will you call Davido....

No wonder she is the most beautiful lady after Bianca . I can see clearly were she got her beauty from. No wonder she is the most beautiful lady after Bianca . I can see clearly were she got her beauty from. 1 Like

Peter is a blessing to his wife





Thats why his enemies are so bent on destroying there union.





Peter will always keep soaring higher cos his family happens to be his first utmost priority. Others are next..... 1 Like

All the lola lola em and flat headed preek ....lola rae lola omotayo....

Better son inlaw..... His money will make others want to gang up













Peter, be suffering and smiling, Lola really maltreat this guy.





Come is it a crime to a marry woman more older than the man? Like she use 20years to senior the man?





Juju really blinded Peter's eyes. Peter, be suffering and smiling, Lola really maltreat this guy.Come is it a crime to a marry woman more older than the man? Like she use 20years to senior the man?Juju really blinded Peter's eyes.

Peter my G

The only P in "P-Square" 1 Like

Happy birthday to her

Nicee





Now they have gone from being an established brand to just upcoming artistes So this people do not have elders in 5heir house that can cook ewa ibeji for both of them?Now they have gone from being an established brand to just upcoming artistes

Ibo man appreciating Yoruba pussy









Russian ke?

There is nothing as good as having a great mother-in-law.