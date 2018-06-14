₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:45am
A young boy has landed in the hospital after mistakenly swallowing a football valve which is said to be affecting him now. According to Nazi-Ndifreke Obot, the 14-year-old boy identified as Godswill Israel Ukpong, from Nto Udo Ntia Family in Ituak Abang, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state - has always been a football lover and reportedly said he would love to play for the Nigerian national team (Super Eagles) some day.
In the course of doing what he loves well, the young boy accidentally swallowed a football valve and the valve got stuck in the upper part of his lungs.
Godswill has been admitted in a hospital as he awaits the removal of the valve by doctors.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/14-year-old-nigerian-boy-swallows-football-verve-gets-stuck-in-his-lungs-photos.html
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Patented: 9:47am
valve
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 9:48am
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Patented: 9:48am
valve, check ur title
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Flirtyjane(f): 10:39am
hope nothing happens to him
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:34pm
I'm scared reading this......
I pray he gets well soon....
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Exwizard: 6:34pm
Wrong parental monitoring
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Paulfroshman: 6:34pm
Jesus
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Simeony007(m): 6:35pm
So na valve them they call am, wey we dey call am vap if we wan blow ball. Chaii
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Gracespecial101(m): 6:35pm
This is really not good, something better be done about it as soon as possible
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by OkpaAkuEriEri(m): 6:35pm
I wish he is afonja.
Idiot boy want 2 kil himself
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Kingdolo(m): 6:35pm
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by HeWrites(m): 6:36pm
OkpaAkuEriEri:
Since he's not Afonja but Flatino what you gon say?
You need brain checkup
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Chiefpriest1(m): 6:36pm
Children and stupid things. Did the valve fly into his mouth?
Now he don put him mama and papa for wahala. Behave, dem no go hear.
Free them for one minute and they bring N1million trouble home for you.
May God help him!
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Godswillnwaoma(m): 6:37pm
get well soon my namesake
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Oreofepeters(m): 6:38pm
Today I saw picture of jollof rice on Facebook ,cook by a Yoruba woman, I try to zoom the picture, pepper enter my eyes
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:39pm
When you think you can be like CR7 by force
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:40pm
Oreofepeters:
I owe you a dirty slap
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 6:42pm
Oh jeez!
Get well soon kiddo
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:43pm
HeWrites:
How did you know he has brain
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Rebuke: 6:43pm
Sad. But at 14 wat kinda play was he doing swallowing a football valve? I don't jxt get how he did it or how it got there, I feel d boy is far too advanced in age to nt knw wat he was doing.
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Godpolymath: 6:43pm
Chaii.This country is dead,see Journalism!Please where is the proff to back up your claim?
you snapped a little boy and uploaded foreign xray and you expect us to trust and believe.
DEAD BLOGGERS
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by pemiakd(f): 6:43pm
May d Lord heal u
See igbo name as e long, vowel and consonants con scatter na wa ooooo
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by hadaydhollarpo(m): 6:44pm
Exwizard:many parents have lost their role in proper monitoring of their wards, no thanks to sm children who smtimes do the unthinkable
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by cyborg123(m): 6:44pm
Oreofepeters:
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by StarUp: 6:44pm
Village people, I sight una o..una no give the boy meat swallow na football valve shey?...una wehdone
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Oreofepeters(m): 6:44pm
Tajbol4splend:coming from who
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:45pm
Oreofepeters:
Me na
|Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by danielblessing(m): 6:45pm
micgray100:business name for 40k ?
