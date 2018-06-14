Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) (16810 Views)

In the course of doing what he loves well, the young boy accidentally swallowed a football valve and the valve got stuck in the upper part of his lungs.



Godswill has been admitted in a hospital as he awaits the removal of the valve by doctors.



valve

2 Likes

valve, check ur title

hope nothing happens to him

I'm scared reading this......



I pray he gets well soon....

Wrong parental monitoring 2 Likes

Jesus

So na valve them they call am, wey we dey call am vap if we wan blow ball. Chaii 9 Likes

This is really not good, something better be done about it as soon as possible

I wish he is afonja.

Idiot boy want 2 kil himself

OkpaAkuEriEri:

I wish he is afonja.

Idiot boy want 2 kil himself



Since he's not Afonja but Flatino what you gon say?



Since he's not Afonja but Flatino what you gon say?You need brain checkup

Children and stupid things. Did the valve fly into his mouth?



Now he don put him mama and papa for wahala. Behave, dem no go hear.



Free them for one minute and they bring N1million trouble home for you.



May God help him! 2 Likes

get well soon my namesake 1 Like

When you think you can be like CR7 by force

Oreofepeters:

I owe you a dirty slap

Oh jeez!

Get well soon kiddo

HeWrites:







Since he's not Afonja but Flatino what you gon say?



You need brain checkup

How did you know he has brain How did you know he has brain 5 Likes

Sad. But at 14 wat kinda play was he doing swallowing a football valve? I don't jxt get how he did it or how it got there, I feel d boy is far too advanced in age to nt knw wat he was doing.

Chaii.This country is dead,see Journalism!Please where is the proff to back up your claim?



you snapped a little boy and uploaded foreign xray and you expect us to trust and believe.



DEAD BLOGGERS 2 Likes

May d Lord heal u



See igbo name as e long, vowel and consonants con scatter na wa ooooo 1 Like

Exwizard:

many parents have lost their role in proper monitoring of their wards, no thanks to sm children who smtimes do the unthinkable

Village people, I sight una o..una no give the boy meat swallow na football valve shey?...una wehdone

Tajbol4splend:





I owe you a dirty slap coming from who coming from who

