14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:45am
A young boy has landed in the hospital after mistakenly swallowing a football valve which is said to be affecting him now. According to Nazi-Ndifreke Obot, the 14-year-old boy identified as Godswill Israel Ukpong, from Nto Udo Ntia Family in Ituak Abang, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state - has always been a football lover and reportedly said he would love to play for the Nigerian national team (Super Eagles) some day.

In the course of doing what he loves well, the young boy accidentally swallowed a football valve and the valve got stuck in the upper part of his lungs.

Godswill has been admitted in a hospital as he awaits the removal of the valve by doctors.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/14-year-old-nigerian-boy-swallows-football-verve-gets-stuck-in-his-lungs-photos.html

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Patented: 9:47am
valve
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 9:48am
cry

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Patented: 9:48am
valve, check ur title
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Flirtyjane(f): 10:39am
hope nothing happens to him
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:34pm
I'm scared reading this......

I pray he gets well soon....

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Exwizard: 6:34pm
Wrong parental monitoring

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Paulfroshman: 6:34pm
Jesus
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Simeony007(m): 6:35pm
So na valve them they call am, wey we dey call am vap if we wan blow ball. Chaii

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Gracespecial101(m): 6:35pm
This is really not good, something better be done about it as soon as possible
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by OkpaAkuEriEri(m): 6:35pm
I wish he is afonja.
Idiot boy want 2 kil himself
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Kingdolo(m): 6:35pm
sad
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by HeWrites(m): 6:36pm
OkpaAkuEriEri:
I wish he is afonja.
Idiot boy want 2 kil himself

undecided
Since he's not Afonja but Flatino what you gon say?

You need brain checkup

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Chiefpriest1(m): 6:36pm
Children and stupid things. Did the valve fly into his mouth?

Now he don put him mama and papa for wahala. Behave, dem no go hear.

Free them for one minute and they bring N1million trouble home for you.

May God help him!

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Godswillnwaoma(m): 6:37pm
get well soon my namesake

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Oreofepeters(m): 6:38pm
Today I saw picture of jollof rice on Facebook ,cook by a Yoruba woman, I try to zoom the picture, pepper enter my eyes

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:39pm
When you think you can be like CR7 by force
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:40pm
Oreofepeters:
Today I saw picture of jollof rice on Facebook ,cook by a Yoruba woman,
I try to zoom the picture, pepper enter my eyes


I owe you a dirty slap

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 6:42pm
Oh jeez!
Get well soon kiddo
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:43pm
HeWrites:


undecided
Since he's not Afonja but Flatino what you gon say?

You need brain checkup

How did you know he has brain

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Rebuke: 6:43pm
Sad. But at 14 wat kinda play was he doing swallowing a football valve? I don't jxt get how he did it or how it got there, I feel d boy is far too advanced in age to nt knw wat he was doing.
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Godpolymath: 6:43pm
Chaii.This country is dead,see Journalism!Please where is the proff to back up your claim?

you snapped a little boy and uploaded foreign xray and you expect us to trust and believe.

DEAD BLOGGERS

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by pemiakd(f): 6:43pm
May d Lord heal u

See igbo name as e long, vowel and consonants con scatter na wa ooooo

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by hadaydhollarpo(m): 6:44pm
Exwizard:
Wrong parental monitoring
many parents have lost their role in proper monitoring of their wards, no thanks to sm children who smtimes do the unthinkable
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by cyborg123(m): 6:44pm
grin
Oreofepeters:
Today I saw picture of jollof rice on Facebook ,cook by a Yoruba woman,
I try to zoom the picture, pepper enter my eyes
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by StarUp: 6:44pm
Village people, I sight una o..una no give the boy meat swallow na football valve shey?...una wehdone wink

Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Oreofepeters(m): 6:44pm
Tajbol4splend:


I owe you a dirty slap
coming from who
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:45pm
Oreofepeters:
coming from who

Me na
Re: 14-Year-Old Boy Swallows Football Valve, Gets Stuck In His Lungs (Photos) by danielblessing(m): 6:45pm
micgray100:
business name for 40k ?

