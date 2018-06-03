





Eagles conceded two dreams from Gary Cahill and Harry Kane in the first 1/2 before responding with an Alex Iwobi strike after the break.



Onazi, who was hauled off with the aid of train Gernot Rohr before the start of the second half, had one of the worst games of his international career for Nigeria.





However, information from Whoscored will aid fans’ remark that Onazi made zero interceptions, clearances, no blocked shots, dribbles, shots, key passes, and finished the sport with a poor passing accuracy of 68.4 percent.



Below are some reactions on Twitter



@sportingshina: ”Onazi against @England was a definition of ‘MATTER’. He has weight and occupied space.”



@drew_dej: ”Onazi Cannot pass Cannot tackle Cannot run … rubbish player. Abeg I dey warm up”.



@Yemzine: ”Onazi is so bad right now. Did he stop paying his tithes to T.B. Joshua??”.



@MalikMalcolmLee: ”what we’ve learnt today is that onazi is useless”.



@Cerebrone: ”Onazi is a mistake waiting to happen.”



@dejazimako007: ”Onazi can be giving morale and singing gyration songs from the bench. Don’t want to see him on the pitch again #ENGNGA”



@OlisaOsega: ”Onazi will cost us a lot at the World Cup if he starts.”



@FOLABI: ”How did this Onazi make it to Russia?”.



@TheYomiKazeem: ”Onazi is playing for England.”



@Unwa: ”England is colonizing us again. Onazi is the Nigerian slave trade enhancing chief #ENGNGA”.



@deejayfaremi: ”Dear Onazi, hope all is well. Our jersey is the one with feather. Regards”.



@temiokomi: ”Man. Onazi is awful. Sadly.”



@MalikMalcolmLee: ”Onazi is the worst midfielder in this world”.



@IbkSports: ”How’s Onazi going to the worldcup? How is he even a midfielder? The only thing he’s creating in that midfield are problems!!! #ENGNGA”.



@Dayo_k: ”Get onazi out of this squad. Far away from the squad”.







