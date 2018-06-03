₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,167 members, 4,275,727 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 12:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly (250 Views)
That Ridiculous Booing Of Dele Alli By Nigerian Fans During England Vs Nigeria / Ogenyi Onazi Survives Accident In Oyo State Ahead Of Saturday Wedding (photos) / Ogenyi Onazi's Traditional Marriage In Benin City (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by emma321(m): 11:48am
Super Eagles followers have criticized the performance of Trabzonspor midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi in Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to England in a pre-World Cup pleasant game performed on Saturday at Wembley.
Eagles conceded two dreams from Gary Cahill and Harry Kane in the first 1/2 before responding with an Alex Iwobi strike after the break.
Onazi, who was hauled off with the aid of train Gernot Rohr before the start of the second half, had one of the worst games of his international career for Nigeria.
However, information from Whoscored will aid fans’ remark that Onazi made zero interceptions, clearances, no blocked shots, dribbles, shots, key passes, and finished the sport with a poor passing accuracy of 68.4 percent.
Below are some reactions on Twitter
@sportingshina: ”Onazi against @England was a definition of ‘MATTER’. He has weight and occupied space.”
@drew_dej: ”Onazi Cannot pass Cannot tackle Cannot run … rubbish player. Abeg I dey warm up”.
@Yemzine: ”Onazi is so bad right now. Did he stop paying his tithes to T.B. Joshua??”.
@MalikMalcolmLee: ”what we’ve learnt today is that onazi is useless”.
@Cerebrone: ”Onazi is a mistake waiting to happen.”
@dejazimako007: ”Onazi can be giving morale and singing gyration songs from the bench. Don’t want to see him on the pitch again #ENGNGA”
@OlisaOsega: ”Onazi will cost us a lot at the World Cup if he starts.”
@FOLABI: ”How did this Onazi make it to Russia?”.
@TheYomiKazeem: ”Onazi is playing for England.”
@Unwa: ”England is colonizing us again. Onazi is the Nigerian slave trade enhancing chief #ENGNGA”.
@deejayfaremi: ”Dear Onazi, hope all is well. Our jersey is the one with feather. Regards”.
@temiokomi: ”Man. Onazi is awful. Sadly.”
@MalikMalcolmLee: ”Onazi is the worst midfielder in this world”.
@IbkSports: ”How’s Onazi going to the worldcup? How is he even a midfielder? The only thing he’s creating in that midfield are problems!!! #ENGNGA”.
@Dayo_k: ”Get onazi out of this squad. Far away from the squad”.
Sources: http://anstalk.com/super-eagles-onazi-under-fire-over-performance-during-england-friendly/
|Re: Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by Treasure17(m): 12:14pm
That guy should be playing for Mfm FC and not super eagles.
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by buygala(m): 12:50pm
bbb
|Re: Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by iamJ(m): 12:50pm
fire that cant burn is that one fire
2 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by swiz123(m): 12:50pm
|Re: Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by abiodunalasa: 12:50pm
|Re: Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by olametrix(m): 12:50pm
From which party PDP?
|Re: Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by Nedfed(m): 12:50pm
.
|Re: Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by Olukat(m): 12:50pm
Onanistic shouldn't have a place in the starting lineup
|Re: Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by kstyle2(m): 12:51pm
Poor
|Re: Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by oluwasegun007(m): 12:51pm
N
|Re: Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by akeentech(m): 12:51pm
Onazi Out
|Re: Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by khalidx: 12:51pm
You will hate onazi after his performance against Drc
|Re: Super Eagles: Onazi Under Fire Over Performance During England Friendly by NaughtyDiamond(m): 12:51pm
One guy said Onazi wouldn't even start for Reading F.C.
(0) (Reply)
Watch Tottenham Vs Swansea Live Streaming Online TV / Football Bettor. / Football Bettor
Viewing this topic: Lomba(m), skytouch2(m), sino2000(m), touchplay(m), khalidMohammed(m), Cybertext(m), Clakyvip, homehunters(m), Freeman59, oskido0809, adslipps, kopland, StrongandMighty, SuperO, kaffy4tope(m), K9drogo, Fantisha(m), israelboy1(m), Daemonsanti(m), nanizle(m), Gap2020(m), msboye, akinvic, mcayomind(m), HegenIkomkeh(m), culcat(m), Tochux1, Itsachair, mamocube, Phygo(m), qubys(m), Uchefame(m), InteriorDecors, statrboiTolu(m), TopeQs, Coloradvantage(m), Schemer360, TEODIN, lainex(m), Lstar4real(m), tunde55(m), ItsTime4me(m), infohenry(m), buygala(m), swiz123(m), purplekayc(m), flames01, ejerukeuzezi(m), cyojunior1(m), spartan117(m), jetz(m), kayswag100(m), OladeleM(m), AndikanEssien, BlessedRayman, dioman, princesweetman2(m), MOKWUNYE(m), herraph, austin55, odumoyedare(m), jaboza, 2babakizzy, Olukat(m), LightSpirit, cocoon(m), blizzers(m), Faber(m), NeuroBoss(m), kstyle2(m), Deltastatepolit, oluwasegun007(m), thoollz, Galaticos444, emmastuffs(m), Peacefullove, PheezyLee(m), johnny26000(m), Toconline16, anath(m), StCruz247, Lordgaby(m), Borntorule2018, melaninpop, chigoizie7(m), Jamersirwin1971, gregor1, winterfell007(m), Richking98(m), Nedfed(m), olagbola55(m), NAVTINO45, nochillatalll, Phemi93(m), bharkarh(m), khalidx, Naturalobserver(m), cyprianessien(m), ybalogs(m), Aloss, abiodunalasa, olametrix(m), chinwemine(m), borie4u(m), Alex80s(m), prosper19, Meta4element(m), paveinc(m), gboyex(m), okeyfineboy(m), bossydrover, Samfiveventures, olakunle828, Dokitadotun, gflames89(m), cruxmeggido(m), Raimarh(f), Aystarz, Isioma24, DeEnigmatic23(m), joeluv, patholaw, Anabel90, ednut1(m), taurus21, rationalmind(m), sakalisis(m), alexistaiwo, Ikennali01(m), NaughtyDiamond(m), adikted(m), emekaceazar, kfash02(m), momove4real25(f), Royalemex(m), Ra88, ItzChybo, metulated007, SQMrProducer(m), Yankiss(m), akeentech(m) and 211 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19