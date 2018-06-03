₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by dre11(m): 4:20pm
The new excise duty for alcoholic beverages and tobacco earlier approved by President Muhammadu Buhari will take effect from Monday , June 4 , 2018 , says the Federal Government .
http://punchng.com/nigerians-to-pay-more-for-alcohol-cigarette-as-from-monday/
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by Solstar: 4:25pm
I hope it will not affect palmy.
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by SamuelAnyawu(m): 4:34pm
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by chyy5: 4:35pm
What n0nsense is this? Beer that makes us forget this useless government they want to hike the price.Anything that Easterners and southerners consume is always a target. The money will still be used to develop North
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by engrfcuksmtin(m): 4:37pm
33 is now 220 naira in my area. Buhari why?
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by Viergeachar: 4:37pm
Thank God I neither smoke nor drink.
E no concern me!
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by majamajic(m): 4:37pm
see Oga president u can do all u can I will not complain, but u see this alcohol that I use to step down every evening. me and u go put legs in one trouser. imagine !!!!
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by diebuhari1: 4:38pm
They have already increased prices of beer, Buhari is stylishly implementing Sharia.
My annoyance is that the so called Sharia states will receive a large chunk of this increased tax on alcohol.
Nigeria is useless
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by Hedonisst: 4:38pm
It was under this mad man called Buhari that alcohol pump prices increased across board in 2016. Now again, he wants to further worsen matters.
You don't want people to eat (that's why you increased food prices), now you don't want them to drink away their sorrows. Truly, this Buhari is worse than King Herod and Nebuchadnezzar put together. He doesn't want his people to live, he doesn't want them to die. What then does he want? ? ?
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by blakid(m): 4:40pm
Hope my Star Radla is not involved in this development.
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by majamajic(m): 4:41pm
Viergeachar:
Bros once it affect drink and smoke, do u think it won't affect olosho ? cos I know if a man don't drink or smoke, he is very good in women affairs.
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by blakid(m): 4:43pm
Hedonisst:He wants us inbetween.
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by nnachukz(m): 4:43pm
After raising the revenue from this increment, Northern Governors who call alcohol Haram, destroying where it is being sold in their States will come to Abuja to collect same money without calling it Haram.
Talk about deceit, backwardness and hypocrisy, look up North.
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by pyyxxaro: 4:44pm
HOPE IT WONT AFFECT THE PRICE OF OLIVE OIL
NAA TO PUT SMALL IGBOO SEED /LEAF MAKE THE OLIVE OIL HOT
AT ALL AT ALL NAIM BAD PASS
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by Hedonisst: 4:45pm
blakid:
We will not take it. Let him increase the price of Garri and bag of rice to N1m, let him increase pure water to N10k for one sachet, but he shouldn't tamper with alcohol. Otherwise death will be waiting for him at the door.
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by Blue3k(m): 4:46pm
The government adding more taxes to vices everyday. Lol its a good time to quit smoking and drinking. At the very least cut back.
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by Viergeachar: 4:50pm
majamajic:
I don't do women too...
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by nnachukz(m): 4:53pm
Sharia being gradually and deceitfully implemented across the Federation.
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by Oluwasaeon(m): 5:10pm
No wonder Chesterfied is now 3 for 50naira.
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 5:36pm
Viergeachar:Make we commot here, if buhari like make he sale beer N1,700 per bottle like IBOM five-star hotel
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by mytime24(f): 6:19pm
Bugari
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by Evablizin(f): 6:49pm
chyy5:Chai....
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by grandstar(m): 9:46pm
Blue3k:
My real worry are tax cheats. Also local manufacturers in the formal sector who will want to play by the rules may lose out to importers of these products who may be encouraged by the customs to evade paying full duties
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by momodub: 9:50pm
Chia see whala
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by Einl(m): 9:50pm
The most painful part is not even the increment... what hurts the most is that states that ban alcohol will be the first to share the revenue that will be obtained from this. The south is financing the north. It is not heard anywhere. You give what you get.
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by EsotericMonk: 9:51pm
For folks like me who indulge in French brewed red wine, this aint good news. I would however support a heavier tax on cigarette.
Ironically, folks would switch to cheaper , unrefined and more harmful stuffs to stay high.
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by Oshin56: 9:51pm
People will now start smoking weed instead of cigarettes
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:51pm
SAY NO TO DRUGS
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:51pm
Islamisation is in full swing
I know this administration is biased
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by Andyibest: 9:52pm
wow
|Re: Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday by IronTete(m): 9:52pm
Wonderful
