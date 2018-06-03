Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nigerians To Pay More For Alcohol, Cigarette As From Monday (7511 Views)

The new excise duty for alcoholic beverages and tobacco earlier approved by President Muhammadu Buhari will take effect from Monday , June 4 , 2018 , says the Federal Government .



The News Agency of Nigeria recalls on Sunday that the Minister of Finance, Mrs . Kemi Adeosun , in March announced that the President had granted a grace period of 90 days to manufacturers of the products .



Adeosun said the new excise duty rates would spread over a three- year period from 2018 to 2020 in order to moderate the impact on prices of the products .



According to her , the upward review of the excise duty rates for alcoholic beverages and tobacco was to raise the government ’ s fiscal revenues .



She said that it would also reduce the health hazards associated with tobacco - related diseases and alcohol abuse .



Adeosun said the new duty rate on tobacco was a combination of the existing ad -valorem base rate and specific rate; while the ad - valorem rate was replaced with a specific rate for alcoholic beverages .



She said that under the new rates for tobacco , in addition to the 20 per cent ad - valorem rate, each stick of cigarette will attract one naira specific rate per stick ; that is N 20 per pack of 20 sticks in 2018 .



She said that in 2019, tobacco will attract two naira specific rate per stick or N 40 per pack of 20 sticks .



The minister said that by 2020 , tobacco would begin to attract N 2.90 kobo specific rate per stick or N 58 per pack of 20 sticks .



Adeosun explained that Nigeria ’ s cumulative specific excise duty rate for tobacco was 23.2 percent of the price of the most sold brand.



This is against the 38.14 percent in Algeria , 36. 52 percent in South Africa and 30 percent in Gambia .



She said also that the new specific excise duty rate for alcoholic beverages cuts across beer and stout , wines and spirits for the three years, 2018 to 2020.



Under the new regime, beer and stout will attract 0 . 30k per centilitre (cl ) in 2018 and 0 . 35k per cl each in 2019 and 2020.



Wines will attract N 1.25k per cl in 2018 and N 1 . 50k per cl each in 2019 and 2020 , while N 1 . 50k per cl was approved for spirits in 2018 , N 1 . 75 k per cl in 2019 and N 2 per cl in 2020.



The Director- General , Consumer Protection Council , Mr. Babatunde Irukera , said the decision to increase the excise duty on these commodities was consistent with prevailing global practices .



He said he was convinced that government ’ s approach would foster consumer confidence , provide regulatory clarity and prioritise safety , to reinforce the mandate of the council.



The International Monetary Fund , in its 2017 mission , advised Nigeria to raise the excise duty on a stick of cigarette to N5, which is five times the approved amount.



“ The low tax level prevails even though Nigeria is the highest alcohol drinking country in Africa and leads the top 10 largest beer drinking countries , ” IMF said .



The new rates fall short of the more aggressive recommendations of the World Health Organisation in Article 6 of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control , which suggests 70 per cent excise on tobacco products.

I hope it will not affect palmy. 14 Likes

What n0nsense is this? Beer that makes us forget this useless government they want to hike the price.Anything that Easterners and southerners consume is always a target. The money will still be used to develop North 39 Likes 3 Shares

33 is now 220 naira in my area. Buhari why? 8 Likes

Thank God I neither smoke nor drink.



E no concern me! 9 Likes

see Oga president u can do all u can I will not complain, but u see this alcohol that I use to step down every evening. me and u go put legs in one trouser. imagine !!!! 8 Likes 1 Share

They have already increased prices of beer, Buhari is stylishly implementing Sharia.

My annoyance is that the so called Sharia states will receive a large chunk of this increased tax on alcohol.

Nigeria is useless 26 Likes

It was under this mad man called Buhari that alcohol pump prices increased across board in 2016. Now again, he wants to further worsen matters.



You don't want people to eat (that's why you increased food prices), now you don't want them to drink away their sorrows. Truly, this Buhari is worse than King Herod and Nebuchadnezzar put together. He doesn't want his people to live, he doesn't want them to die. What then does he want? ? ? 23 Likes 2 Shares

Hope my Star Radla is not involved in this development. 2 Likes

Viergeachar:

Thank God I neither smoke nor drink.



E no concern me!

Bros once it affect drink and smoke, do u think it won't affect olosho ? cos I know if a man don't drink or smoke, he is very good in women affairs.

Hedonisst:

It was under this mad man called Buhari that alcohol prices increased across board in 2016. Now again, he wants to further worsen matters.



He wants us inbetween.

After raising the revenue from this increment, Northern Governors who call alcohol Haram, destroying where it is being sold in their States will come to Abuja to collect same money without calling it Haram.

Talk about deceit, backwardness and hypocrisy, look up North. 12 Likes

HOPE IT WONT AFFECT THE PRICE OF OLIVE OIL





NAA TO PUT SMALL IGBOO SEED /LEAF MAKE THE OLIVE OIL HOT





AT ALL AT ALL NAIM BAD PASS 1 Like

blakid:



He wants us inbetween.

We will not take it. Let him increase the price of Garri and bag of rice to N1m, let him increase pure water to N10k for one sachet, but he shouldn't tamper with alcohol. Otherwise death will be waiting for him at the door.

The government adding more taxes to vices everyday. Lol its a good time to quit smoking and drinking. At the very least cut back. 1 Like

majamajic:





Bros once it affect drink and smoke, do u think it won't affect olosho ? cos I know if a man don't drink or smoke, he is very good in women affairs.

I don't do women too...

Sharia being gradually and deceitfully implemented across the Federation. 6 Likes

No wonder Chesterfied is now 3 for 50naira.

Viergeachar:

Thank God I neither smoke nor drink.



Make we commot here, if buhari like make he sale beer N1,700 per bottle like IBOM five-star hotel

buhari is working Bugariis working

chyy5:

What n0nsense is this? Beer that makes us forget this useless government they want to hike the price.Anything that Easterners and southerners consume is always a target. The money will still be used to develop North Chai.... Chai.... 2 Likes

Blue3k:

The government adding more taxes to vices everyday. Lol its a good time to quit smoking and drink. At the very least cut back.

My real worry are tax cheats. Also local manufacturers in the formal sector who will want to play by the rules may lose out to importers of these products who may be encouraged by the customs to evade paying full duties

Chia see whala

The most painful part is not even the increment... what hurts the most is that states that ban alcohol will be the first to share the revenue that will be obtained from this. The south is financing the north. It is not heard anywhere. You give what you get. 4 Likes

For folks like me who indulge in French brewed red wine, this aint good news. I would however support a heavier tax on cigarette.

Ironically, folks would switch to cheaper , unrefined and more harmful stuffs to stay high. 1 Like

People will now start smoking weed instead of cigarettes 3 Likes

SAY NO TO DRUGS

Islamisation is in full swing









I know this administration is biased 1 Like

wow