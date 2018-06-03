₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by FlirtyKaren(f): 4:47pm
Yesterday, Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe had a fight which they later claimed was a publicity stunt, however their colleague, Yomi Fabiyi who didn't buy the story called out Toyin Abraham who he claimed is evil.
According to Yomi Fabiyi, in his post claimed that Toyin Abraham was just bitter because Mercy Aigbe got an endorsement deal even though they are both managed by same PR agency. Here is what he wrote below and the video he shared;
Can she just shut up. Hopefully people can now see clearly my previous positions. Mercy did no wrong. Just the usual EVIL, ENVY, HATE laced with LIES and backed by fake accounts and reckless proxy followers who will soon know better. Is it not the same marriage you crashed yourself by setting the poor guy up and eventually packed out despite sincere pleas. Using failed marriage with your deliberate reckless act to win unnecessary sympathy. Why bring the innocent hardworking lady into this. Now that you hurt her brand badly, you are now claiming it is a joke. You can only fool the gullibles mate.
Is it that hard for you to do, LIVE & LET LIVE. Stop hurting people's brand on social media, must it be you always. NOW UNA DON SEE WHAT AM TALKING ABOUT. Why lies and pull her down when @realmercyaigbe is getting endorsement and should enjoy her shine. Why is @lauraikeji not getting such attack. WE DO NOT NEED THIS IN THE MOVIE INDUSTRY for christ sake. Thank God I know where my own attacks had been coming from after any good effort or positive trending stories. Gosh!
@iyaboojofespris this babe cannot conceal her evil and usual wickedness. Even if they both share same PR and the guy got Mercy an endorsement, pray and work harder. Instead, just yesterday the company expect the brand ambassador to trend for good she brought out a heavy lies and ruined the party for the poor lady. I have said it severally that it is her way to always device one negative thing or the other directly or indirectly to milk her target reputation down. The sad part is she ride on her gullible follower and choose things that will send those ones after her targets. That madness must stop. The industry doesnt need that. How can Mercy at this level ask they pull a stunt as dirty as that terrible allegation and lies. I refuse to be silent over such evil. We dnt want such. The ones done to me is what I am still dragging in Lagos High Court. Ignore those commenting. Most her innocent or ignorant. I cannot help them now. I am not bothered.
However his colleagues like Iyabo Ojo and Tosin a.k. Omo'bri'sh, who reacted to the claims asked him to calm his nerves, as the later claimed that the 'loquacious being' is suffering from Histrionic personality disorder (HPD). Here is a screenshot of the exchange below;
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by nikkypearl(f): 4:56pm
Who are these people
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by blakid(m): 5:09pm
nikkypearl:Gospel Preachers
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by blakid(m): 5:09pm
nikkypearl:Gospel Preachers
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by itspzpics(m): 5:17pm
Haaha
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by nikkypearl(f): 5:34pm
blakid:ohk..thanks dear
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by Tamarapetty(f): 5:42pm
Hope this one isn't stunt again?
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by Chloe88(f): 10:03pm
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by nabegibeg: 10:03pm
FlirtyKaren:
These people should stop disgracing themselves online
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by shadebeauty(f): 10:03pm
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by Kneephy(m): 10:04pm
This guy is one slowpoke that thinks he can be the goddamn mighty ego that can pokenose into ladies affairs!
What's ur goddamn business??you are a man for heaven sake!
Let Mercy speak up for herself and stop being one foolish Mighty Egor !
Stop tarnishing Men image out there man
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by OmoAlata1(f): 10:04pm
Yomi just needs to come out of the closet. He is a woman stuck in a man’s body. I am not surprised he got involved in this matter.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by decatalyst(m): 10:04pm
Dude just murdered English language for that post
No wonder they speak Yoruba in their movies
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by IronTete(m): 10:04pm
Wow wow wow
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:04pm
Nollywood drama....
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by megafem1: 10:05pm
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by omocalabar(m): 10:05pm
H
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by conjugal(f): 10:06pm
Abeg make una go play for bush.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by DREAMZZZ(m): 10:06pm
Who are these afonjas?
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by Temibabie(f): 10:07pm
He's saying the truth tho
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by obojememe: 10:08pm
na dem sabi...i seriously careless
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by NwaliE01(m): 10:08pm
I wish I cares but honestly I don't give a damn.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by Evablizin(f): 10:08pm
decatalyst:Chai...
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by oloriLFC(f): 10:09pm
Why E Con Carry Their Mata For Head Like Gala So? It is well o
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by Bossontop(m): 10:09pm
Bhet y man go chuk mouth for woman mata na??
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by Andyibest: 10:11pm
wow
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by ayojohn4real: 10:15pm
Honestly I don't know bro
nikkypearl:
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by handsomeyinka(m): 10:15pm
nikkypearl:THEY R BABY HUMAN..NA JOBLESSNESS THEY WORRY THEM.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Slams Toyin Abraham Over Mercy Aigbe by Rastamann: 10:22pm
Anoda public stunt? These guys are suffering from joblessness!
(0) (Reply)
