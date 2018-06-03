Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' (3318 Views)

The actress who was in the news few weeks ago after she advised BBNaija female housemates to make more money by sleeping with politicians, claimed that most baby mamas are products of a one night stand. Charity Nnaji further added that it was a finding she can take to the bank, as she backed her claim with a conversation she said she had with a musician in the interview with Potpourri.



She said, “I was talking with a popular musician and he told me how he was drunk after performing on stage only for him to return to his hotel room and the host of the show had a girl waiting for him in his room." ..“What happened thereafter, he said he could recall but he knew he actually made love that night but could not tell if he came inside the girl or not. One month later, he told me the so-called girl called him to inform him she was pregnant. .



This is how most baby mamas in the entertainment industry came to be. Most of them are a product of a one night stand. This is not the only case I know, there are many other cases,” she quipped and added that she’s not happy how pretty girls in Nigeria are becoming baby mamas overnight.



In a previous post, Charity Nnaji claimed that most big and thick girls, who claim to be curvy are dirty under, clearly referring to their private parts.



The beautiful and bold Charity was actually referring to a picture of a big, thick and curvy lady posted by Potpourri on Instagram where she commented, claiming the picture was beautiful, adding that “ most of them are dirty though”.



https://lailasnews.com/most-baby-mamas-are-products-of-one-night-stand-charity-nnaji/



Everybody are turning relationships expert these days



who is charity nnaji if not for follywood 1 Like

Who ask you









Every tom, dick and harry is now an actress. Every tom, dick and harry is now an actress. 1 Like

Our celebrities and their lifestyle............... 1 Like

I only know genevieve Nnaji 2 Likes

TRUE TALK..... 2 Likes 1 Share

Shut up

Tamarapetty:

I only know genevieve Nnaji You only know the one you know Pretty.

We know na 1 Like

SHES 100% RIGHT 3 Likes

LifeofAirforce:

Shut up Sho!!

Wetin She do you Force man?! Sho!!Wetin She do you Force man?!



Wait ooo....dis wan too is an actress?? D way everybody be actress dese days u sure me mesef no be actor?? Wait ooo....dis wan too is an actress?? D way everybody be actress dese days u sure me mesef no be actor?? 4 Likes

K

Plz help me

I mistakenly recharge #10,000 on my glo. The money is part of my school fees. Kindly buy card from me on 07056897107 2 Likes

LifeofAirforce:

Shut up SLAVE HOWS YOUR MASTER E-MONEY SLAVE HOWS YOUR MASTER E-MONEY

brb

megafem1:

Plz help me

I mistakenly recharge #10,000 on my glo. The money is part of my school fees. Kindly buy card from me on 07056897107 Your brain dey work on reverse. Your brain dey work on reverse. 2 Likes

LMAO @ so-called girl... Hello! She's NOT a so-called girl. She's actually a girl.

goslowgoslow:

Your brain dey work on reverse. respect urself. nobody is above mistake respect urself. nobody is above mistake

Fvck off baby mama drama

Most baby mamas actually dated their baby daddy until the relationships didn't work out.



Now...how's that for my opinion?

What most of us don't understand is that opinions differs and our understanding of an issue is not the only way the issue is.



People think their opinions are the best until they become a victim of what they usually condemn.



By then they will change their tone. 1 Like

kingkakaone:



Most baby mamas actually dated their baby daddy until the relationships didn't work out.



Now...how's that for my opinion?

What most of us don't understand is that opinions differs and our understanding of an issue is not the only way the issue is.



People think their opinions are the best until they become a victim of what they usually condemn.



By then they will change their tone.

God bless you. When their tone change they stop generalising. God bless you. When their tone change they stop generalising.

We need to examine her own under?

FlirtyKaren:

Use condom dem no hear.



And why are they always using Davido's and Wiz kid's baby mamas as examples whenever they are talking about baby mama in Nigeria.



Abi na only dem be baby mamas? Use condom dem no hear.And why are they always using Davido's and Wiz kid's baby mamas as examples whenever they are talking about baby mama in Nigeria.Abi na only dem be baby mamas? 1 Like

Chai! These girl finish dem wizkid..davido n Co baby mama's