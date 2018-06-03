₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,372 members, 4,276,490 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 10:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' (3318 Views)
Charity Nnaji: "Ex-BBNaija Housemate Asked Senator To Pay N1M For Sex With Her" / Charity Nnaji: Big And Curvy Ladies Have Dirty Private Parts / Wizkid, Olamide, Davido Flaunt Babies And Baby Mamas (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:03pm
Nollywood actress, Charity Nnaji has taken a swipe at baby mamas in the Nigerian entertainment industry, which is now a viral trend.
The actress who was in the news few weeks ago after she advised BBNaija female housemates to make more money by sleeping with politicians, claimed that most baby mamas are products of a one night stand. Charity Nnaji further added that it was a finding she can take to the bank, as she backed her claim with a conversation she said she had with a musician in the interview with Potpourri.
She said, “I was talking with a popular musician and he told me how he was drunk after performing on stage only for him to return to his hotel room and the host of the show had a girl waiting for him in his room." ..“What happened thereafter, he said he could recall but he knew he actually made love that night but could not tell if he came inside the girl or not. One month later, he told me the so-called girl called him to inform him she was pregnant. .
This is how most baby mamas in the entertainment industry came to be. Most of them are a product of a one night stand. This is not the only case I know, there are many other cases,” she quipped and added that she’s not happy how pretty girls in Nigeria are becoming baby mamas overnight.
In a previous post, Charity Nnaji claimed that most big and thick girls, who claim to be curvy are dirty under, clearly referring to their private parts.
The beautiful and bold Charity was actually referring to a picture of a big, thick and curvy lady posted by Potpourri on Instagram where she commented, claiming the picture was beautiful, adding that “ most of them are dirty though”.
https://lailasnews.com/most-baby-mamas-are-products-of-one-night-stand-charity-nnaji/
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:05pm
Everybody are turning relationships expert these days
who is charity nnaji if not for follywood
1 Like
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by sucre450(f): 5:06pm
Who ask you
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by Anigreat: 5:07pm
Every tom, dick and harry is now an actress.
1 Like
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by ClintonEmex: 5:39pm
Our celebrities and their lifestyle...............
1 Like
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by Tamarapetty(f): 5:44pm
I only know genevieve Nnaji
2 Likes
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:59pm
TRUE TALK.....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by LifeofAirforce(m): 10:00pm
Shut up
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:00pm
Tamarapetty:You only know the one you know Pretty.
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by Andyibest: 10:00pm
We know na
1 Like
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by IJOBA2: 10:01pm
SHES 100% RIGHT
3 Likes
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:01pm
LifeofAirforce:Sho!!
Wetin She do you Force man?!
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by Bossontop(m): 10:01pm
Wait ooo....dis wan too is an actress?? D way everybody be actress dese days u sure me mesef no be actor??
4 Likes
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by handsomeclouds(m): 10:01pm
K
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by megafem1: 10:01pm
Plz help me
I mistakenly recharge #10,000 on my glo. The money is part of my school fees. Kindly buy card from me on 07056897107
2 Likes
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by IJOBA2: 10:01pm
LifeofAirforce:SLAVE HOWS YOUR MASTER E-MONEY
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by Fukafuka: 10:02pm
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by queensera(f): 10:02pm
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by Chloe88(f): 10:02pm
brb
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by goslowgoslow: 10:03pm
megafem1:Your brain dey work on reverse.
2 Likes
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by IronTete(m): 10:04pm
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by MSRA(m): 10:05pm
LMAO @ so-called girl... Hello! She's NOT a so-called girl. She's actually a girl.
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by megafem1: 10:08pm
goslowgoslow:respect urself. nobody is above mistake
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:11pm
Fvck off baby mama drama
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by kingkakaone(m): 10:12pm
Most baby mamas actually dated their baby daddy until the relationships didn't work out.
Now...how's that for my opinion?
What most of us don't understand is that opinions differs and our understanding of an issue is not the only way the issue is.
People think their opinions are the best until they become a victim of what they usually condemn.
By then they will change their tone.
1 Like
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by Only1mi(f): 10:18pm
kingkakaone:
God bless you. When their tone change they stop generalising.
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by Rastamann: 10:24pm
We need to examine her own under?
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by mimimile93: 10:25pm
FlirtyKaren:
Use condom dem no hear.
And why are they always using Davido's and Wiz kid's baby mamas as examples whenever they are talking about baby mama in Nigeria.
Abi na only dem be baby mamas?
1 Like
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by Born2Breed(f): 10:34pm
Chai! These girl finish dem wizkid..davido n Co baby mama's
|Re: Charity Nnaji: 'Most Baby Mamas Are Products Of One Night Stand' by kingkakaone(m): 10:36pm
Only1mi:Correct...
Nobody is a superhuman but most people won't understand. This is naija anyway, they always have a way of twisting their words later on when they have finally become a victim of what they condemn.
(0) (Reply)
Monsurat Omidina A.k.a. Omoladun Is Dead! / Chris Brown breaks Down On Bet Award Show / Wow!! Biggest Attack On Kim Kardashian
Viewing this topic: donswaga, booblacain(m), ocdeut, Areolad, DivinelyBlessed, surveyorchimez, Emmaesty(f), Ray360, yns4real, blesson04(m), MORNDEW(m), Kowaa79, dljbd1(m), Uchwilliam(m), caesaR2, ourleader(m), lonelydora(m), Hiswordmylife, seribroo56(m) and 28 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12