Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) (12499 Views)

Clearly Chioma Was With Davido When He Impregnated Two Other Women (see Evidence / Where Is Davido When His Baby Is Missing Him, Disturbing Mum (pics,video) / Old Photo Of Dammy Krane, Wizkid And Davido When They All Started With One LOVE (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

-CELEBRITYVIBESNG



The Assurance giver, Davido shared a photo on Twitter and Instagram pages rocking a Louis Vuitton shirt and Gucci sneakers.



He tweeted: "When you livin like this!! THEY SUPPOSE TO HATE"



https://www.instagram.com/p/BjkXn8sleyZ/















Source:http://www.celebrityvibes.ml/2018/06/davido-you-living-like-this-they_3.html?m=1 The Assurance giver, Davido shared a photo on Twitter and Instagram pages rocking a Louis Vuitton shirt and Gucci sneakers.He tweeted: "When you livin like this!! THEY SUPPOSE TO HATE"

FTC

Lalasticlala

Does he have problem with auxiliary verbs? 14 Likes

1 Like

Living like how... me not understanding o 3 Likes

That's true

he is always making typographical error 3 Likes

Plz help me

I mistakenly recharge #10,000 on my glo. The money is part of my school fees. Kindly buy card from me on 07056897107 5 Likes

Another foolish post from dis foolish boi 2 Likes

lilbest4:

Does he have problem with auxiliary verbs? Who English help Bro





Make money and shine joor other things na added advantage Who English help BroMake money and shine joor other things na added advantage 3 Likes

i

Ok 1 Like

Metuh:



Who English help Bro





Make money and shine joor other things na added advantage I have my own money and I'm shining. Standard English is the language of prestige in Nigeria. If you have problems with the standardized variety, you can stick with the interference variety (pidgin) everybody will understand.



All these celebrities are embarrassing Nigerians on social media. People outside Nigeria think the rest of us are dumb.



Buhari, Davido, Kemi Adeosun, Yemi Alade etc should all be banned from social media. I have my own money and I'm shining. Standard English is the language of prestige in Nigeria. If you have problems with the standardized variety, you can stick with the interference variety (pidgin) everybody will understand.All these celebrities are embarrassing Nigerians on social media. People outside Nigeria think the rest of us are dumb.Buhari, Davido, Kemi Adeosun, Yemi Alade etc should all be banned from social media. 4 Likes

Someone tell that kiddo to STFU

Grown ass men don't act this way 1 Like

lilbest4:

I have my own money and I'm shining. Standard English is the language of prestige in Nigeria. If you have problems with the standardized variety, you can stick with the interference variety (pidgin) everybody will understand.



All these celebrities are embarrassing Nigerians on social media. People outside Nigeria think the rest of us are dumb.



Buhari, Davido, Kemi Adeosun, Yemi Alade etc should all be banned from social media. am sorry to say u av chronic inferiority complex kill ur self on anoda man language ur colonial mentality is out of dis world fela was right am sorry to say u av chronic inferiority complex kill ur self on anoda man language ur colonial mentality is out of dis world fela was right 3 Likes

naijacentric:

am sorry to say u av chronic inferiority complex kill ur self on anoda man language ur colonial mentality is out of dis world fela was right do you even know how Nigeria works? Whether you like it or not English is the official language here in Nigeria. It's the language of government, media, education. It is the prestigious language. Somebody who cannot speak good English is considered an illiterate. It's not just Nigeria. Canada has two foreign languages which are prestigious _English and French. Neither of these languages is their indigenous language but they are the prestigious languages there. A language doesn't have to be indigenous to gain prestige.

Can you go for an interview and start speaking Yoruba? do you even know how Nigeria works? Whether you like it or not English is the official language here in Nigeria. It's the language of government, media, education. It is the prestigious language. Somebody who cannot speak good English is considered an illiterate. It's not just Nigeria. Canada has two foreign languages which are prestigious _English and French. Neither of these languages is their indigenous language but they are the prestigious languages there. A language doesn't have to be indigenous to gain prestige.Can you go for an interview and start speaking Yoruba? 5 Likes

lilbest4:

do you even know how Nigeria works? Whether you like it or not English is the official language here in Nigeria. It's the language of government, media, education. It is the prestigious language. Somebody who cannot speak good English is considered an illiterate. It's not just Nigeria. Canada has two foreign languages which are prestigious _English and French. Neither of these languages is their indigenous language but they are the prestigious languages there. A language doesn't have to be indigenous to gain prestige.

Can you go for an interview and start speaking Yoruba?



lol dar one sef dey mr english lol dar one sef dey mr english 2 Likes

naijacentric:

am I'm sorry to say u av chronic inferiority complex (.) kill ur self on anoda man man's language ur colonial mentality is out of dis world fela was right

You need urgent mental renovation. You need urgent mental renovation.

Okay o

Me

falcon01:

he is always making typographical error

Is he not an Afonja Is he not an Afonja

Semi literate knobhead

All the best

go school you no go go... see your life simple English

spend your money bro

zombieHUNTER:



Is he not an Afonja

The same afonjas who have a Nobel laureate while your backward tribe has nothing to show. The same afonjas who have a Nobel laureate while your backward tribe has nothing to show.