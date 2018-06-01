₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by thechase(m): 6:03pm On Jun 03
-CELEBRITYVIBESNG
The Assurance giver, Davido shared a photo on Twitter and Instagram pages rocking a Louis Vuitton shirt and Gucci sneakers.
He tweeted: "When you livin like this!! THEY SUPPOSE TO HATE"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BjkXn8sleyZ/
Source:http://www.celebrityvibes.ml/2018/06/davido-you-living-like-this-they_3.html?m=1
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by Bennytak(m): 6:32pm On Jun 03
FTC
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by thechase(m): 8:42pm On Jun 03
Lalasticlala
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by lilbest4(m): 8:44pm On Jun 03
Does he have problem with auxiliary verbs?
14 Likes
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by RemedyLab: 8:58pm On Jun 03
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by Samueltemi337(m): 9:00pm On Jun 03
Living like how... me not understanding o
3 Likes
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 9:05pm On Jun 03
That's true
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by falcon01: 10:22pm On Jun 03
he is always making typographical error
3 Likes
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by megafem1: 12:11am
Plz help me
I mistakenly recharge #10,000 on my glo. The money is part of my school fees. Kindly buy card from me on 07056897107
5 Likes
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by Emilokoiyawon: 1:43am
Another foolish post from dis foolish boi
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by romme2u: 4:23am
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by Metuh: 5:26am
lilbest4:Who English help Bro
Make money and shine joor other things na added advantage
3 Likes
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by nicholartsdesign: 6:22am
i
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 7:47am
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by lilbest4(m): 9:03am
Metuh:I have my own money and I'm shining. Standard English is the language of prestige in Nigeria. If you have problems with the standardized variety, you can stick with the interference variety (pidgin) everybody will understand.
All these celebrities are embarrassing Nigerians on social media. People outside Nigeria think the rest of us are dumb.
Buhari, Davido, Kemi Adeosun, Yemi Alade etc should all be banned from social media.
4 Likes
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 10:14am
Someone tell that kiddo to STFU
Grown ass men don't act this way
1 Like
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by naijacentric(m): 11:05am
lilbest4:am sorry to say u av chronic inferiority complex kill ur self on anoda man language ur colonial mentality is out of dis world fela was right
3 Likes
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by lilbest4(m): 11:46am
naijacentric:do you even know how Nigeria works? Whether you like it or not English is the official language here in Nigeria. It's the language of government, media, education. It is the prestigious language. Somebody who cannot speak good English is considered an illiterate. It's not just Nigeria. Canada has two foreign languages which are prestigious _English and French. Neither of these languages is their indigenous language but they are the prestigious languages there. A language doesn't have to be indigenous to gain prestige.
Can you go for an interview and start speaking Yoruba?
5 Likes
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by naijacentric(m): 12:33pm
lilbest4:lol dar one sef dey mr english
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by PearlStreet(m): 3:39pm
naijacentric:
You need urgent mental renovation.
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by OCTAVO: 3:40pm
Okay o
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by ajibolabd(m): 3:40pm
Me
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 3:40pm
falcon01:
Is he not an Afonja
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by wonlasewonimi: 3:40pm
Semi literate knobhead
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by Homoh: 3:40pm
All the best
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 3:40pm
go school you no go go... see your life simple English
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by slawomir: 3:40pm
spend your money bro
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by PearlStreet(m): 3:41pm
zombieHUNTER:
The same afonjas who have a Nobel laureate while your backward tribe has nothing to show.
|Re: Davido: "When You're Living Like This, They're Supposed To Hate" (Photos) by Kemisolabadmus(f): 3:42pm
Davido needs a new manager
1 Like
