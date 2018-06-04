₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by damiloladuke: 8:22pm On Jun 03
British born Nigerian football star Dele Alli was booed every time he touched the ball during the pre-World Cup friendly match yesterday between Nigeria and England.
And Nigerians have revealed the reason behind their action of the popular social media platform, twitter.
Bamidele Jermaine Alli, popularly known as Dele Alli, is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team.
Born on April 11, 1996 to Nigerian father, Kenny and English mother, Denise, Alli was raised in Milton Keynes.
In the run-up to the World Cup when a national team was being assembled for Nigeria, Alli opted to play for his country of birth, England.
This didn’t seem to sit well with Nigerian football fans who see his decision as not good enough.
Dele Alli is not new to controversy, though, as FIFA once banned the England midfielder for one international match following his middle-finger gesture in the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovakia late 2017.
He was also fined 5,000 Swiss francs (£3,852) by the governing body, which described the gesture as “offensive and unsporting.”
Nigerians took to Twitter to discuss why Alli was booed throughout the Nigeria-England Friendly, which England won 2:1.
See reactions below:
Nigerian fans booing Dele Ali 'cause he snubbed his fatherland for England, I bet most English fans don't even know he's half Nigerian #ENGNGA
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by damiloladuke: 8:23pm On Jun 03
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by lovelylad: 8:50pm On Jun 03
They were booing him like they can die for Nigeria.
What's the point of booing him?
He only chose what is best for his career.
Instead of cheering our players up , we were busy booing someone.
When will Nigerians grow up.
SMH.
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by handsomeclouds(m): 10:29pm On Jun 03
If I were in his shoes I would make same decision over and over again!
You did well my brother.
A country that has no plans for anyone asides the kids of thieving, lying politicians.
That too old to run bullshit bill is certainly for their kids
Just wait till year end and see as their kids will flood the electoral market
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Bolusticus: 10:30pm On Jun 03
lovelylad:Booing is part of football so far it's not racist.
So, those club that often boo opposing players are not grown up?
Take this for insulting Nigerians
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Bolusticus: 10:30pm On Jun 03
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:30pm On Jun 03
Your booing him will not remove one pound (£1) from his Bank account tho....
Not all of us are patriotic after all.
He chose what is best for him!
Live and let live!!
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Andyibest: 10:31pm On Jun 03
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by OlowuJohn: 10:32pm On Jun 03
Booing is common in Football, the fans must express themselves.
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by okpaire(m): 10:32pm On Jun 03
if na me I go choose England again and again
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Andrewgame42: 10:33pm On Jun 03
Go oshodi bustop , put plane down and ask a people wey won go england to enter weda u go see anybody remained. There
Those fans there get money nah to go watch match, that's why they can boo him for making a very good decision , like the poster above me I chose england again and again and again!
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by NoDulling4here(m): 10:33pm On Jun 03
The guy has made his choice. Nigerians should let him be!
But kai this Nigeria jersey fine sha.....
If only the jersey can win the world cup!!!
Imagine the entire stadium in such beautiful colors
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Famocious(m): 10:34pm On Jun 03
The booing was unnecessary
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Emekus92(m): 10:35pm On Jun 03
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by stano2(m): 10:35pm On Jun 03
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by eyinjuege: 10:35pm On Jun 03
You lack decorum, that's why
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Nellizzy(m): 10:36pm On Jun 03
What has Nigeria done for him
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Gangster1ms: 10:37pm On Jun 03
He deserves the boo
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Seun360(m): 10:37pm On Jun 03
okpaire:
Abeg, go choose ur village.
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Fuckyoumod: 10:39pm On Jun 03
Nigerians and hypocrisy sha..... As if when given the opportunity to choose between Nigeria and Britain they would choose Nigeria.
Which right thinking person would choose a shithole like Nigeria over England
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Larryslim(m): 10:43pm On Jun 03
This is the reason why this country will never be good!
The boy has been living in England since he was a kid,and he decided to play for England and so??
Why would a sane person choose to play for Nigeria??
Nigeria of all country!
The ones that are playing for Nigeria, what are they gaining??
You think Alli will have all this recognition if he decide to play for Nigeria??
They are booing him for playing for England,while the idiots are looking for way to run away from Nigeria using the WC..
Make them catch una for Russia,na jail straight!
Ori yin ti o pe yen!
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by okpaire(m): 10:43pm On Jun 03
Seun360:Oga ur brain dey pain u na u get my choosing spirit abeg pack well
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Seun360(m): 10:49pm On Jun 03
okpaire:
Haha,
Painment.
No forget to take pain killers.
Good night.
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by lovelylad: 10:50pm On Jun 03
Bolusticus:am talking about the intent of booing him here.
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by okpaire(m): 10:55pm On Jun 03
Seun360:ok confirmed ur brain is really paining u.
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by lilbest4(m): 10:59pm On Jun 03
If I were in his shoes, I'd rather play for Bosnia and Herzegovina than wear Nigerian jersey
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Mike008(m): 11:16pm On Jun 03
He's practically English, active and still practicing. He chose what suits him.
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by SexytorresE(f): 11:20pm On Jun 03
If I have d opportunity, I will sing Ghana anthem not to talk of English or England
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by GavelSlam: 11:25pm On Jun 03
Larryslim:
That's what John Fashanu thought.
Till date he still comes to hustle in Nigeria.
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by greypencils: 11:37pm On Jun 03
This na small na. Nigeria neva get sense, the next world cup, Dele Ali would be joined by Solanke, no less than 4 nigerians would wear England's colors. The thing wey Brain drain go cause ehn? we just dey start...
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Nowenuse: 11:46pm On Jun 03
lilbest4:
Savage!
Bros take am easy na. Nigeria is not as bad to this extent na
|Re: Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers by Uyi168(m): 11:49pm On Jun 03
Yeye fatherland
