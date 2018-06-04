Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Why We Booed Dele Alli - Nigerian Football Lovers (9246 Views)

And Nigerians have revealed the reason behind their action of the popular social media platform, twitter.



Bamidele Jermaine Alli, popularly known as Dele Alli, is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team.



Born on April 11, 1996 to Nigerian father, Kenny and English mother, Denise, Alli was raised in Milton Keynes.



In the run-up to the World Cup when a national team was being assembled for Nigeria, Alli opted to play for his country of birth, England.



This didn’t seem to sit well with Nigerian football fans who see his decision as not good enough.



Dele Alli is not new to controversy, though, as FIFA once banned the England midfielder for one international match following his middle-finger gesture in the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovakia late 2017.



He was also fined 5,000 Swiss francs (£3,852) by the governing body, which described the gesture as “offensive and unsporting.”



Nigerians took to Twitter to discuss why Alli was booed throughout the Nigeria-England Friendly, which England won 2:1.



See reactions below:



Nigerian fans booing Dele Ali 'cause he snubbed his fatherland for England, I bet most English fans don't even know he's half Nigerian #ENGNGA

https://lailasnews.com/why-we-booed-dele-alli-nigerian-football-lovers/



They were booing him like they can die for Nigeria.



What's the point of booing him?



He only chose what is best for his career.

Instead of cheering our players up , we were busy booing someone.



When will Nigerians grow up.

SMH. 24 Likes 4 Shares

If I were in his shoes I would make same decision over and over again!



You did well my brother.



A country that has no plans for anyone asides the kids of thieving, lying politicians.



That too old to run bullshit bill is certainly for their kids

Just wait till year end and see as their kids will flood the electoral market 17 Likes 2 Shares

lovelylad:

They were booing him like they can die for Nigeria.



What's the point of booing him?



He only chose what is best for his career.

Instead of cheering our players up , we were busy booing someone.



When will Nigerians grow up.

SMH. Booing is part of football so far it's not racist.



So, those club that often boo opposing players are not grown up?



Take this for insulting Nigerians 9 Likes 1 Share

Lol ,

Your booing him will not remove one pound (£1) from his Bank account tho....



Not all of us are patriotic after all.

He chose what is best for him!



Live and let live!! !! 6 Likes 1 Share

Booing is common in Football, the fans must express themselves. 4 Likes

if na me I go choose England again and again 2 Likes 1 Share

Go oshodi bustop , put plane down and ask a people wey won go england to enter weda u go see anybody remained. There



Those fans there get money nah to go watch match, that's why they can boo him for making a very good decision , like the poster above me I chose england again and again and again! 1 Like







But kai this Nigeria jersey fine sha.....



If only the jersey can win the world cup!!!



Imagine the entire stadium in such beautiful colors The guy has made his choice. Nigerians should let him be!But kai this Nigeria jersey fine sha.....If only the jersey can win the world cup!!!Imagine the entire stadium in such beautiful colors 1 Like

The booing was unnecessary

You lack decorum, that's why 1 Like

What has Nigeria done for him

He deserves the boo

okpaire:

if na me I go choose England again and again

Abeg, go choose ur village. Abeg, go choose ur village.





Which right thinking person would choose a shithole like Nigeria over England Nigerians and hypocrisy sha..... As if when given the opportunity to choose between Nigeria and Britain they would choose Nigeria.Which right thinking person would choose a shithole like Nigeria over England 1 Like 1 Share

This is the reason why this country will never be good!

The boy has been living in England since he was a kid,and he decided to play for England and so??

Why would a sane person choose to play for Nigeria??

Nigeria of all country!

The ones that are playing for Nigeria, what are they gaining??

You think Alli will have all this recognition if he decide to play for Nigeria??

They are booing him for playing for England,while the idiots are looking for way to run away from Nigeria using the WC..

Make them catch una for Russia,na jail straight!

Ori yin ti o pe yen!

Seun360:



Abeg, go choose ur village. Oga ur brain dey pain u na u get my choosing spirit abeg pack well Oga ur brain dey pain u na u get my choosing spirit abeg pack well 1 Like

okpaire:



Oga ur brain dey pain u na u get my choosing spirit abeg pack well

Haha,

Painment.

No forget to take pain killers.

Good night. Haha,Painment.No forget to take pain killers.Good night.

Bolusticus:



Booing is part of football so far it's not racist.



So, those club that often boo opposing players are not grown up?



Take this for insulting Nigerians am talking about the intent of booing him here. am talking about the intent of booing him here.

Seun360:





Haha,

Painment.

No forget to take pain killers.

Good night. ok confirmed ur brain is really paining u. ok confirmed ur brain is really paining u.

If I were in his shoes, I'd rather play for Bosnia and Herzegovina than wear Nigerian jersey

He's practically English, active and still practicing. He chose what suits him.

not to talk of English or England If I have d opportunity, I will sing Ghana anthemnot to talk of English or England

Larryslim:

This is the reason why this country will never be good!

The boy has been living in England since he was a kid,and he decided to play for England and so??

Why would a sane person choose to play for Nigeria??

Nigeria of all country!

The ones that are playing for Nigeria, what are they gaining??

You think Alli will have all this recognition if he decide to play for Nigeria??

They are booing him for playing for England,while the idiots are looking for way to run away from Nigeria using the WC..

Make them catch una for Russia,na jail straight!

Ori yin ti o pe yen!

That's what John Fashanu thought.



Till date he still comes to hustle in Nigeria.

This na small na. Nigeria neva get sense, the next world cup, Dele Ali would be joined by Solanke, no less than 4 nigerians would wear England's colors. The thing wey Brain drain go cause ehn? we just dey start...

lilbest4:

If I were in his shoes, I'd rather play for Bosnia and Herzegovina than wear Nigerian jersey

Savage!



Bros take am easy na. Nigeria is not as bad to this extent na Savage!Bros take am easy na. Nigeria is not as bad to this extent na